Things We Learned About Matthew Perry Only After His Death
While the tragic real-life story of Matthew Perry was well known to many, his untimely death in 2023 caught the world by surprise. At age 54, the "Friends" actor was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead shortly after. Initially, everything we knew about Matthew Perry's passing pointed to an accidental overdose. But after his autopsy revealed several other factors that contributed to his death, more details began to be revealed.
The last year of Perry's life before his tragic death saw the entertainer emerging from a dark period of his life; he had recently become sober after years of drug and alcohol addiction, and had even released a revealing memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." But in reality, there was a lot surrounding his death that the public didn't initially know. From his last conversation with his mother to the multiple arrests made regarding the individuals who provided him ketamine, the true story of Matthew Perry's final moments are as salacious as they are sad.
Authorities were called to Matthew Perry's home for a 'water emergency' in October 2023
On October 28, 2023, authorities were summoned to Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home after a 911 call was made to report a "water emergency." Shortly after the call was made at 4:07 p.m., medical first responders arrived on the scene and treated the situation as a water rescue. But by the time the authorities arrived, it was too late. "A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN via statement. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival."
Several groups of authorities were involved in the investigation, including the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Robbery-Homicide Division, which is deployed to handle high-profile cases involving celebrities. While the initial investigation showed no signs of foul play, limited information was released on the night of his death. Meanwhile, friends, family, and fans were shocked to hear the news. His five "Friends" co-stars — including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — even released a joint statement about his death. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the group shared to Us Weekly. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
Matthew Perry's death certificate revealed a celebrity informant
Matthew Perry's official cause of death is so sad, and his death certificate contained several important details surrounding the full circumstances. In the report, Perry's time of death was recorded at 4:17 p.m. PST. Additionally, the certificate lists his cause of death as "deferred" as the toxicology results took more time to process. "Often [when there] is a great interest in a death, there's delay to do a more extensive toxicology than normal," Dr. Michael Baden, former chief medical examiner of New York City, shared with Fox News Digital about the process. "If it's a drug overdose, they oftentimes — that itself will delay it."
The death certificate also listed a surprise celebrity informant, or the person who provides personal information about the deceased for the certificate. Keith Morrison, famed "Dateline" host, was that informant, as he was also Perry's stepfather. Morrison was a big supporter of his stepson, and has remarked on his talent in public. "There was a spark to that man that I've never seen anywhere else ... he was one of a kind," Morrison recalled (via Today). "He should have had another act. Two more acts."
Matthew Perry's mother mournfully remembered his final days
Shortly after his death, Matthew Perry's family broke their silence. At the time, the "Fools Rush In" star's biological parents and his stepfather released a joint statement about their great loss. Later on, Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, reflected on a premonition she experienced during her son's last days. While discussing one of his new houses, he showed a side of himself that Morrison said had not been seen in a while. "He came up to me and he said, 'I love you so much, and I'm so happy to be with you now,'" she recalled in an interview with Today. "I didn't think about it at the time, but I thought, 'How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that?' It's been years."
Though not family by blood, Perry's "Friends" co-stars remembered him as their brother and mourned in equal measure. The fact that his burial was held near the Warner Bros. Studio lot, where "Friends" was filmed for 10 years, added to their deep-seeded grief. Like a family, his co-stars tried to help him when he needed it most. "It almost felt like we'd been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight," co-star Jennifer Aniston admitted to Vanity Fair. "As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there's a part of me that thinks this is better. I'm glad he's out of that pain."
Autopsy results revealed traces of ketamine in Matthew Perry's system
A few months after the news shocked the world, the official autopsy of Matthew Perry revealed the precise concoction that was in his system at the time of his passing. The cause of death was revealed to be due to the acute effects of ketamine, along with drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder. While it had been initially shared that Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy several weeks prior to his death, the coroner noted that the amount of ketamine found in Perry's system was unlinked. "The ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less," the autopsy revealed (via People).
Concerning the events leading up to his death, the autopsy also concluded that there was no foul play afoot, nor extraneous pills or drugs around the site of the drowning. What had come to pass was due to the effects of the drugs alone, which suppressed his system enough to cause him to drown. "The main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression," the report continued. "Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness."
After a years-long investigation, Matthew Perry's former doctors pled guilty and lost their medical licenses
After the December 2023 autopsy was released, the Los Angeles Police Department continued their search for answers. By August 2024, Matthew Perry's death investigation had major updates with bombshell arrests, leading to five individuals indicted with criminal charges due to their connection to the case. These people included the actor's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and two reported drug dealers, including Bel-Air treatment center program director Erik Fleming, and the well-known "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha. Together, they formed a plan to sell, distribute, and administer large amounts of ketamine and other drugs to the "Friends" star. "These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves," U.S. Attorney E. Martin Estrada told the press (via The Hollywood Reporter). "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyway. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting."
As a result, both Chavez and Plasencia pled guilty to the charges and subsequently lost their medical licenses. The latter admitted to collaborating with Chavez to obtain the ketamine and subsequently provided it to Iwamasa to administer. Iwamasa also pled guilty. According to the Justice Department, the three worked together from September 2023 until Perry's death the next month to distribute 20 vials of ketamine for $55,000. Among the information revealed in the investigation, texts between the doctors showed the true nature of their involvement: "I wonder how much this moron will pay," read one message. "Let's find out" (via AP News).
Both Matthew Perry's drug dealers were sentenced following his death
It wasn't just his doctors and assistants that were eventually sentenced in Matthew Perry's death. Two drug dealers that he connected with — Bel-Air treatment center program director Erik Fleming and well-known "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha — were charged with and eventually pled guilty to selling the drug to the actor that caused his overdose. Fleming, who coordinated the provision of the drug with Perry's assistant, was the reported middleman between Perry and Sangha. In the end, Fleming supplied 50 vials of Sangha's drug to Perry, with 25 of them sold to the actor for $6,000 four days before his death (via AP News).
As for Sangha, who was the last to plead guilty, authorities stated that it was the ketamine she provided that was the lethal dose that killed the actor. After she signed a plea agreement, her lawyer Mark Geragos simply stated, "She's taking responsibility for her actions" (via AP News). By April 2026, Sangha was officially sentenced to 15 years in prison and three years of supervised release for her involvement. At the sentencing, Perry's parents were on hand to witness the conclusion of the painful call to justice. "I feel bad for you," Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison told Sangha in the courtroom (via Today). "I don't hate you, I'm not angry at you. You're a drug dealer. The fact is you supplied an addict."
A foundation was launched in Matthew Perry's name
Following his death, the Matthew Perry Foundation was established to help others struggling with addiction find healing and hope. The nonprofit organization is both sponsored and maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust, a public charity. The Foundation hosts a number of annual retreats, events, and roundtable discussions to help spread resilience and encourage others to strive for wellness. The group also provides grants to diverse groups of rehabilitation facilitators in need of resources to further their mission and work. "In the spirit of Matthew Perry's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy ... driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," the foundation shared in a statement (via CNN).
Despite the ups and downs Perry experienced in his sobriety journey, he wanted most to be remembered for his resilience, and moreover, his desire to help others on a similar path. "When I die, I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned," Perry once said (via the Matthew Perry Foundation). "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.