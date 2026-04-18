Things We Learned About Matthew Perry Only After His Death

Shortly after his death, Matthew Perry's family broke their silence. At the time, the "Fools Rush In" star's biological parents and his stepfather released a joint statement about their great loss. Later on, Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, reflected on a premonition she experienced during her son's last days. While discussing one of his new houses, he showed a side of himself that Morrison said had not been seen in a while. "He came up to me and he said, 'I love you so much, and I'm so happy to be with you now,'" she recalled in an interview with Today. "I didn't think about it at the time, but I thought, 'How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that?' It's been years."

Though not family by blood, Perry's "Friends" co-stars remembered him as their brother and mourned in equal measure. The fact that his burial was held near the Warner Bros. Studio lot, where "Friends" was filmed for 10 years, added to their deep-seeded grief. Like a family, his co-stars tried to help him when he needed it most. "It almost felt like we'd been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight," co-star Jennifer Aniston admitted to Vanity Fair. "As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there's a part of me that thinks this is better. I'm glad he's out of that pain."