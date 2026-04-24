The Untold Truth Of Pam Bondi's Partner John Wakefield
John Wakefield obviously isn't a man afraid to be with a strong, independent, and some would say, an incredibly volatile woman. Since 2017, the private equity firm founder has been partnered with Pam Bondi, who, six years earlier, became Florida's first female attorney general and held the position for a second term. She continued to climb to the upper echelons of the United States' political system, too, with Donald Trump swearing her in as the country's 87th attorney general in 2025.
And like he's been throughout her remarkable rise, Wakefield was no doubt by Bondi's side during her fall: in 2026, she was made surplus to requirements by the 47th over her handling of the Epstein files, one of several scandals that flushed her credibility down the drain. But what do we know about the man who may or may not be — the pair have never officially confirmed either way — married to the now unemployed politician? From his academic background and career achievements to parental roles and hobbies, here's a look at Wakefield's untold truth.
Wakefield has multiple degrees
Pam Bondi graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in criminal justice before earning her JD three years later from Stetson University College of Law. But she isn't the only one in her relationship with an impressive academic background.
Indeed, before entering the world of banking, John Wakefield earned two degrees, but not necessarily in the subjects you may expect. While his international business degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management tracks with his financial career, the degree in English he studied at the College of Charleston suggests he may have had a different profession in mind.
Who knows whether Wakefield was able to apply the skills he learned during the latter to his current field? But the "About" section of his LinkedIn page suggests the father of three is gifted in the written word. "I make it a practice to acknowledge and express appreciation for the contributions of others, and I value diversity and aim to treat everyone with respect and dignity regardless of their level or background," he writes in reference to his ability to build relationships.
He runs a private equity firm
As you'd expect from the other half of a one-time United States attorney general, John Wakefield has a pretty impressive career of his own. According to LinkedIn, he started his banking career at the turn of the century at Wachovia Bank in Atlanta. He landed a wealth strategist position three years later at SunTrust Bank in the Greater Tampa Bay Area.
In 2007, Wakefield was appointed Vice President of Corporate Business Development and Strategy at Lykes Bros. Inc., a century-old Florida-based family firm. In 2015, he began a ten-year stint at real estate investment firm Varner Wakefield Equity Partners as a founding principal.
Wakefield's latest career change occurred in 2025 when he was hired as Ellison Development's executive vice president. "I also believe in challenging the status quo and traditional ways of doing things," he claimed about his approach to leadership. "I am an innovative thinker and enjoy developing new and uncommon strategies and ideas by looking globally for new trends."
Wakefield went public with Bondi at a Bruno Mars concert
So it appears as though John Wakefield enjoys getting down to a bit of uptown funk from time to time. The investment banker first went public with Pam Bondi at a 2017 Bruno Mars concert.
Indeed, although Wakefield doesn't have much of a social media presence himself, he soon became the talk of the town online when Bondi uploaded a snap to Instagram from the gig alongside two pals. It's not known how long exactly the pair had been dating by this point, but it was the first official evidence that the politician had moved on from ex-fiance Greg Henderson.
And the "Die with a Smile" singer isn't the only major music industry player the couple has met. Two years later, they visited the Library of Congress to witness a speech by Emilio Estefan, the Miami Sound Machine founder, who helped guide his Cuban-American wife Gloria Estefan's glittering career. However, many observers believe their showing could have provided yet another of their many awkward moments, considering the speaker is renowned for his anti-Donald Trump views. Here's a look at some other sketchy things about Wakefield we can't ignore.
He is a supportive partner
John Wakefield is nothing if not a supportive partner. Indeed, the former banker has been a rock for Pam Bondi during the last ten years of her rollercoaster career, regularly standing by her side through thick and thin. In 2025, for example, Wakefield attended Bondi's swearing-in ceremony as the 87th United States attorney general. In fact, he even grasped the Bible that his other half had to swear her oath on during the tradition, which was presided over by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Wakefield also proved his loyalty in February 2026 when he accompanied the oft-tragic Bondi to a congressional hearing where she was giving testimony on the Epstein files. The politician made headlines for her conduct in front of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, describing Democrat Jamie Raskin as a "washed-up loser" and leaving the room in a huff following one particularly tense exchange.
Wakefield may also now be Bondi's longest long-term partner. Her first marriage to Garret Barnes lasted only 22 months, while her second to Scott Fitzgerald fizzled out after six years. Although the exact start of her relationship with ophthalmologist Greg Henderson remains unclear, the couple faced public scrutiny over their significant age gap. They split three years after their engagement. Here's a closer look at Bondi's whirlwind relationship history.
Donald Trump hates being around him
In February 2025, John Wakefield accompanied his partner, Pam Bondi, to the White House as she was sworn in as the United States' 87th attorney general. And President Donald Trump couldn't help but involve him in part of the ceremony. In fact, the POTUS appeared to harbor quite the crush on the former banker.
"I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband," Trump said (via People) while addressing the room, appearing to believe that Wakefield and Bondi had walked down the aisle in secret. "I hate being around him," he continued his charm offensive. "He looks too good. He's been a tremendous factor with Pam and just a beautiful relationship."
The 47th also applied his unique form of flattery to another member of Bondi's inner circle who'd also accompanied her on the big day, her mom, Patsy. "Mother, look how good you look, huh?," Trump gushed (via Independent). "Look how good ..."
Wakefield is a sports fan
As well as enjoying the music of Bruno Mars and the rhetoric of Emilio Estefan in his downtime, John Wakefield also appears to be something of a sports fan. Indeed, the banker has attended several high-profile sporting events in recent years with Pam Bondi.
In 2025, Wakefield attended the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, which saw England's Chelsea triumph over France's Paris Saint-Germain 3-0. Also sitting just a few feet away at the New Jersey event was Donald Trump, who, despite previously joking that he hated to be around him, gave the father-of-three and his other half the thumbs up.
Four years earlier, the couple enjoyed watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. And suggesting that both Bondi and Wakefield are supporters, they also got to hold up the silverware themselves in celebration.
He has three 'monster children' from a previous relationship
"I'm not blessed to have children yet," Pam Bondi once told Elysian magazine. "So hopefully, that will be part of my life down the road." The former attorney general may not have any biological children, but thanks to her long-term relationship with former banker John Wakefield, she's been able to take on a maternal role.
Yes, as he proudly states on his Instagram bio ("My three monster children are roaming the world"), the graduate has a trio of grown-up kids from a previous marriage. And they all appear to have made a great impression on Bondi. During a guest appearance on "The Katie Miller Pod," the politician gushed, "I have three amazing stepdaughters, and it's just, it's great."
Bondi, who admitted that she'd previously harbored ambitions of being a stay-at-home mom of five, got several tongues wagging with this appraisal, having referred to Wakefield's offspring as her stepdaughters and indeed her partner as her husband. Despite constant speculation, including the 'wedding ring' that Donald Trump famously cut himself on, the couple has never officially confirmed that they're betrothed.
He's not averse to online displays of affection
While John Wakefield is more than happy to share his academic and employment history on LinkedIn, he appears to be a little more selective when it comes to his personal life on Instagram. Indeed, the former banker, who has just over 450 followers, keeps his account private.
However, the graduate doesn't appear to have any qualms about showing up on his other half's profile. Indeed, take a look at Pam Bondi's Instagram, and you'll find a whole host of loved-up photos of the pair living their best lives.
In 2018, for example, the one-time attorney general uploaded a number of snaps taken at the White House — including one alongside her boss Donald Trump — in which she and Wakefield celebrated the festive season. A year earlier, Bondi, who has joined the MAGA has-been club with Kristi Noem, posted a poolside photo featuring the former banker and his kids. And in 2022, they were all smiles as they posed for a pic while on vacation in Ireland.