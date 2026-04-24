The Untold Truth Of Pam Bondi's Partner John Wakefield

John Wakefield obviously isn't a man afraid to be with a strong, independent, and some would say, an incredibly volatile woman. Since 2017, the private equity firm founder has been partnered with Pam Bondi, who, six years earlier, became Florida's first female attorney general and held the position for a second term. She continued to climb to the upper echelons of the United States' political system, too, with Donald Trump swearing her in as the country's 87th attorney general in 2025.

And like he's been throughout her remarkable rise, Wakefield was no doubt by Bondi's side during her fall: in 2026, she was made surplus to requirements by the 47th over her handling of the Epstein files, one of several scandals that flushed her credibility down the drain. But what do we know about the man who may or may not be — the pair have never officially confirmed either way — married to the now unemployed politician? From his academic background and career achievements to parental roles and hobbies, here's a look at Wakefield's untold truth.