Awkward Pam Bondi & John Wakefield Moments We Can't Ignore

Pam Bondi's relationship with John Wakefield is bursting with red flags, including the fact that a normal marriage isn't typically kept hush-hush until a president outs it, but for the most part, it seems as though they're pretty happy together. However, the couple has also had their share of awkward moments — and you bet we're going to take a look at them.

Donald Trump accidentally exposed that Bondi was secretly married in February 2025, and as if that wasn't weird enough in itself, boy, did the divisive politician go about it in an awkward way. During his attorney general's swearing-in ceremony, Trump took a second to fawn over her new hubby, gushing, "I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband. I hate being around him. He looks too good," (via YouTube).

Cue an understandably awkward laugh from both Bondi and her mom, as well as Wakefield himself (though it was probably still better than the time Trump gave Bondi a backhanded compliment about her own looks).