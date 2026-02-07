Awkward Pam Bondi & John Wakefield Moments We Can't Ignore
Pam Bondi's relationship with John Wakefield is bursting with red flags, including the fact that a normal marriage isn't typically kept hush-hush until a president outs it, but for the most part, it seems as though they're pretty happy together. However, the couple has also had their share of awkward moments — and you bet we're going to take a look at them.
Donald Trump accidentally exposed that Bondi was secretly married in February 2025, and as if that wasn't weird enough in itself, boy, did the divisive politician go about it in an awkward way. During his attorney general's swearing-in ceremony, Trump took a second to fawn over her new hubby, gushing, "I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband. I hate being around him. He looks too good," (via YouTube).
Cue an understandably awkward laugh from both Bondi and her mom, as well as Wakefield himself (though it was probably still better than the time Trump gave Bondi a backhanded compliment about her own looks).
Pam Bondi and John Wakefield's date night confused a ton of people
In 2019, Pam Bondi and John Wakefield headed to the Library of Congress to see Emilio Estefan speak. That felt off-brand for pundits, given that he was using the platform to discuss uplifting immigrants. Cue Bondi's followers asking about their date night entertainment of choice. "But why, Estefan is a flaming liberal," one such Instagram follower wondered. As for the pic itself, that was a tad awkward too, with the Trump staffer leaning away from her partner while smiling stiffly. We'll give her the benefit of the doubt and assume that Bondi was trying to find the best lighting.
That time Pam Bondi's filter took away the context of John Wakefield's awkward pose
In December 2018, John Wakefield accompanied Pam Bondi to the White House Christmas party, and while there, they posed with one of the massive, festively-decorated trees. Wakefield seemed impressed with one ornament in particular, and he pointed to it accordingly. The problem was that when Bondi shared the pic on her Instagram account, she slapped a black and white filter on it, making it impossible to see what her man was gesturing at. Way to make it weird.
Pam Bondi seemed closer to Don Jr. than to John Wakefield
Another awkward moment occurred during a 2019 Mar-a-Lago party, when Pam Bondi and John Wakefield proudly posed with Donald Trump Jr. and his then-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Other than seemingly giving her best Britney Spears impersonation (no shade — Bondi looked great), President Donald Trump's then-special advisor's body was angled more closely to his son than it was to Wakefield. There was also more distance between the couple than there was between Bondi and Don Jr. Color us confused.
John Wakefield looked all kinds of uncomfortable at Pam Bondi's confirmation hearing
For the most part, John Wakefield seems like a pretty jolly guy, so when we spotted photographs of him from Pam Bondi's confirmation hearing in January 2025, we were surprised by just how uncomfortable he looked. TBD if he was just anxious for the hearing itself (likely) or if Wakefield agreed with those who felt that Bondi's outfit was inappropriate and even mafia-coded. Granted, the Trump staffer didn't look particularly jovial either, so at least the couple had matching vibes. They didn't match lewks but again, maybe he's not into Bondi's penchant for inappropriate 'fits.
The time Pam Bondi and John Wakefield looked downright messy for Dan Scavino's wedding
Speaking of inappropriate outfits, one Pam Bondi and John Wakefield moment we can't get over is their arrival to Dan Scavino's 2026 Mar-a-Lago wedding. We'll give Bondi some props for not breaking the easiest rule of wedding guest-appropriate outfits (which she has done in the past), but her bold 'fit topped off with a camel coat was pretty jarring to look at. Worse than that, though, was Wakefield's navy suit and lilac tie combo, which looked like he was meant to be somewhere else, or maybe just with someone else. At least they looked happy together.
Pam Bondi's critics trolled John Wakefield when they found the couple's first pic
It wouldn't be full circle if we didn't end with Pam Bondi and John Wakefield's first solo couple pic (they'd previously posed together for a group shot), which she posted to her Instagram account in October 2017. Granted, the picture itself wasn't particularly awkward. In fact, the couple looked quite sweet together. However, one of Bondi's haters had a field day with it. "Who?" asked an Instagram user by way of a Snoop Dogg GIF. It's entirely possible that this was a sly dig at the attorney general's romantic history, and the salacious rumors surrounding Bondi's wedding-that-wasn't-a-wedding, but we digress.