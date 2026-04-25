The Most Tragic Celebrity Facelifts

In the 2020s, Melanie Griffith may be best known as Dakota Johnson's mother — and there are definitely far worse things to hang one's hat on. However, during the '80s and '90s, she was a veritable sex symbol and an A-list actress in Hollywood. For her efforts as Tess McGill in 1988's "Working Girl," she picked up an Academy Award nomination and won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

While her bombshell looks and innate sex appeal were well-documented during her big-screen heyday, much of the coverage surrounding her now on the dramatic facial metamorphosis that has polarized longtime fans and social media critics alike. In the 2010s, Griffith took note of the backlash to her evolving appearance, which was cultivated via facelifts and other forms of cosmetic enhancement. "I didn't [realize it had gone too far] until people started saying, 'Oh my god, what has she done?!'" Griffith told Porter magazine in 2017 (via USA Today). "I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this [stuff] that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now."

In fairness to Griffith, though, not all of the work that has been done to her face was purely cosmetic, with some of it dating back to a lion attack on the set of the 1981 film "Roar" and, later, skin cancer treatment. Some have even labeled her a stunner after she dissolved her filler.