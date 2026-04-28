Is Carrie Underwood Embracing The 'MAGA Look'? These Pics Make It Hard To Dispute

As someone who has been in the spotlight since she was 21 years old, Carrie Underwood's transformation since her "American Idol" win in 2005 was only expected. However, some changes have sparked gossip that Underwood has a Mar-a-Lago face in the making. Indeed, pictures from late 2025 and early 2026 give strong evidence she has embraced the MAGA look, as she has seemingly adopted some of the hallmarks of the beauty style that has taken over Republican circles.

As the pictures from December 2025 and March 2026 featured below indicate, Underwood has overfilled lips, intense cheek blush, and overdrawn, dark eyebrows, all of which point to an embrace of the controversial trend. Her facial changes didn't go unnoticed by social media users, many of whom used the Instagram comments section to criticize her. "She's gone for the mara lago procedure. They all look like hideous STEPFORD wives!" one netizen slammed on the December 2025 post. The scenario wasn't different on the March 2026 post, with many accusing her of going under the knife. "Quit with the plastic surgery!" an Instagram user wrote.

@carrieunderwood/Instagram

The country star hasn't copped to undergoing any cosmetic surgeries. Beyond Underwood's fitness evolution, the singer has generally avoided discussing her physical appearance. She has admitted to using Botox but denied going under the knife for cosmetic purposes in 2018. After Underwood suffered a serious fall in 2017, she underwent surgery to fix facial injuries, but her facial changes do seem to point to cosmetic procedures and an overall embrace of the MAGA beauty trend beyond the medical intervention.