Is Carrie Underwood Embracing The 'MAGA Look'? These Pics Make It Hard To Dispute
As someone who has been in the spotlight since she was 21 years old, Carrie Underwood's transformation since her "American Idol" win in 2005 was only expected. However, some changes have sparked gossip that Underwood has a Mar-a-Lago face in the making. Indeed, pictures from late 2025 and early 2026 give strong evidence she has embraced the MAGA look, as she has seemingly adopted some of the hallmarks of the beauty style that has taken over Republican circles.
As the pictures from December 2025 and March 2026 featured below indicate, Underwood has overfilled lips, intense cheek blush, and overdrawn, dark eyebrows, all of which point to an embrace of the controversial trend. Her facial changes didn't go unnoticed by social media users, many of whom used the Instagram comments section to criticize her. "She's gone for the mara lago procedure. They all look like hideous STEPFORD wives!" one netizen slammed on the December 2025 post. The scenario wasn't different on the March 2026 post, with many accusing her of going under the knife. "Quit with the plastic surgery!" an Instagram user wrote.
The country star hasn't copped to undergoing any cosmetic surgeries. Beyond Underwood's fitness evolution, the singer has generally avoided discussing her physical appearance. She has admitted to using Botox but denied going under the knife for cosmetic purposes in 2018. After Underwood suffered a serious fall in 2017, she underwent surgery to fix facial injuries, but her facial changes do seem to point to cosmetic procedures and an overall embrace of the MAGA beauty trend beyond the medical intervention.
Carrie Underwood's political alliances have been put under scrutiny
For many music and pop culture fans, Carrie Underwood's changed looks didn't happen in a vacuum. Because she has seemingly adopted some of the beauty trends popularized by high-profile conservative women, many have taken it to mean she embraces that political ideology as well. The speculation about Underwood's politics heightened when she agreed to perform at the second inauguration of Donald Trump in January 2025. That solidified people's suspicions that she was a Trump supporter, even though she has avoided discussing her political beliefs for years.
Even after confirming she would perform "America the Beautiful," Underwood continued to downplay the role of politics behind her presence at the inauguration. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she said in a statement (via CNN). Since then, members of the general public have made up their minds about where Underwood stands politically. And they often use her social media to let her know what they think about it. "Get this agent orange supporter off my feed," one commented on the March 2026 post.
In the December 2025 post, Underwood promoted the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which also attracted some political commentary. "This is joke right?! You support a president who literally is dismantling the NIH and other programs that help sick kids including those fighting cancer," a user argued. It looks like the public has made up its mind regarding Underwood's political affiliations, whether she chooses to come clean about it or not.