Lauren Boebert Hints At Money Woes In Navy Dress Tighter Than Her Budget
Lauren Boebert has shown on a number of occasions that she's not opposed to cracking a self-deprecating joke, but one she made on the steps of the Capitol in April 2026 took things a little further than we were expecting. The joke? That she didn't have a ton of money — but let's just say her exact choice of words raised a lot of eyebrows.
Boebert: I don't trade stocks. Unfortunately, it's the one moral standard that I have in Congress, and that's why I have no money. pic.twitter.com/WDja75ODhe
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2026
Boebert was headed towards the House Chamber clad in what looked a lot like a 2011 navy lace bodycon dress when she was asked for her thoughts on prediction markets. "I don't trade stocks. It's unfortunately the one moral standard I have in Congress, and that's why I have no money," she joked, earning a chuckle from the interviewer. Well, at least she's saving bucks on a more up-to-date wardrobe!
While some were amused by Boebert's quip, many were more focused on what she was actually saying, and some even questioned if she really was that hard up for cash. "Congress pays $174K per annum. Her net-worth is something like $400,000. Not quite 'no money,' hardly 'hedge fund' liquidity either," wrote one X user. "Other than making 174K / yr plus an allowance for living in D.C. But yeah, no money," chimed another. Still others poked fun at why Boebert might not have much disposable income. "It gets spendy, I assume to keep having to bail family members out of jail," one penned — and yikes. "The reason why she has no money — Her family can't stay out of jail; her son knocked up a teenager and now she has to raise that grandkid herself; her ex-husband is a mess," yet another slammed, reminding X of Jayson Boebert's criminal history and Tyler Boebert's scandals. Safe to say, then, that the congresswoman's joke was not particularly well received.
Lauren Boebert's critics had a field day with her 'Moral Standard' comment
Lauren Boebert's statement about not having money may have gotten a lot of people talking, but there's no question that her choice to say not trading was her "One moral standard" (emphasis added) that got tongues wagging the most.
"Did she just admit to not having any moral standards?" asked one X user. "At least she has that one, I suppose," joked another. Other amused X users shared similar sentiments, with one even conceding, "I guess that's better than none." Another user joked that despite the extraordinary achievement that was having one moral standard, there was hope for a brighter tomorrow yet. "Someday, maybe we can have leaders with TWO moral standards! USA! USA! USA!" they wrote. Granted, not everyone was amused. In fact, one even said they weren't sure Boebert could claim a solitary moral. "Crazy that she's claiming [to] have one moral, and we still don't believe her," they penned. Talk about a tough crowd! And then, of course, there were many who brought up the spicy scandal that forever damaged Boebert's reputation. We won't get into it here, but it's safe to say no one is forgetting about the congresswoman's behavior at a "Beetlejuice" performance any time soon.
In fairness to Boebert, her comment was likely just a joke. One that didn't land well, sure, but a joke nonetheless. At least she still has her emotional support dress from over a decade ago.