Lauren Boebert Hints At Money Woes In Navy Dress Tighter Than Her Budget

Lauren Boebert has shown on a number of occasions that she's not opposed to cracking a self-deprecating joke, but one she made on the steps of the Capitol in April 2026 took things a little further than we were expecting. The joke? That she didn't have a ton of money — but let's just say her exact choice of words raised a lot of eyebrows.

Boebert: I don't trade stocks. Unfortunately, it's the one moral standard that I have in Congress, and that's why I have no money. pic.twitter.com/WDja75ODhe — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2026

Boebert was headed towards the House Chamber clad in what looked a lot like a 2011 navy lace bodycon dress when she was asked for her thoughts on prediction markets. "I don't trade stocks. It's unfortunately the one moral standard I have in Congress, and that's why I have no money," she joked, earning a chuckle from the interviewer. Well, at least she's saving bucks on a more up-to-date wardrobe!

While some were amused by Boebert's quip, many were more focused on what she was actually saying, and some even questioned if she really was that hard up for cash. "Congress pays $174K per annum. Her net-worth is something like $400,000. Not quite 'no money,' hardly 'hedge fund' liquidity either," wrote one X user. "Other than making 174K / yr plus an allowance for living in D.C. But yeah, no money," chimed another. Still others poked fun at why Boebert might not have much disposable income. "It gets spendy, I assume to keep having to bail family members out of jail," one penned — and yikes. "The reason why she has no money — Her family can't stay out of jail; her son knocked up a teenager and now she has to raise that grandkid herself; her ex-husband is a mess," yet another slammed, reminding X of Jayson Boebert's criminal history and Tyler Boebert's scandals. Safe to say, then, that the congresswoman's joke was not particularly well received.