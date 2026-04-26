Out-Of-Touch Moments That Cost Lauren Sánchez Her Reputation
For more than two decades, Lauren Sánchez has been an upper-tier attention-getter. Her drive, journalistic skills, and movie-star looks have helped her achieve growing media stardom, from local broadcast news roles to high-profile spots on shows like "Extra," "Fox Sports News Primetime," "Good Day LA," "So You Think You Can Dance," and more. Along the way, she has similarly made headlines with her exploits away from the set (including her relationship history).
While many of Sánchez's past relationships have drawn headlines, the coverage intensified dramatically in the 2010s amid her affair with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. And ever since the two went public with their relationship, Sánchez's life has experienced a seismic shift. Seemingly overnight, the New Mexico native went from a showbiz success story to half of a power couple influencing entertainment, tech, business, and politics.
Since becoming Bezos' romantic partner — and, later, wife — Sánchez has had a level of wealth and influence at her disposal that few in history can relate to. However, she hasn't always embodied her lofty status in ways that would endear her to the average person. There have been instances where her actions painted her as a detached one-percenter. With that in mind, here are the out-of-touch moments that have damaged Sánchez's reputation.
Her Blue Origin space flight was the epitome of excess
That Lauren Sánchez has been living a particularly lavish life in recent years is hardly a shocker. When one marries a multi-billionaire and the creator of one of the most successful companies the world has ever seen, it stands to reason that one would assume a certain kind of lifestyle. However, some of Sánchez's exploits, since becoming part of the Sánchezos equation, have ascended to levels of opulence that left the masses feeling icky; none more so than her Blue Origin space flight.
In April 2025, Sánchez joined a "Superfriends"-esque cadre of female elites – including pop star Katy Perry, "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and scientists Aisha Bowe and Amanda Nguyen — for a rocket ship trip to literal space. The trip wasn't for the purpose of research or furthering our understanding of human beings' place in the universe. Rather, it was tourism taken to the realm of total excess, and critics slammed Sánchez and the other women who participated in the flight for being part of it.
For her part, actress Olivia Munn referred to the Blue Origin flight as "gluttonous," adding (via Page Six), "Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?" Said Sánchez in response to the criticism (via People): "When we hear comments like that, I just say, 'Trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's, it's really eye-opening.'"
Sánchez followed up her space flight by flaunting a $7,000 handbag
To say that Lauren Sánchez's Blue Origin space flight may have been a public relations misstep would fall short of describing the situation. Fairytale vacations to exotic locations may be standard operating procedure for A-list celebs, but filling a seat on a rocket ship for an 11-minute ride to the Kármán Line and back — which people have paid as much as $28 million to experience — is in a tier all its own.
Given the outcry, one might have expected Sánchez to keep things simple upon her return to planet Earth; to live in a way that's more relatable to regular people until all the hubbub over her space flight began to subside. Sánchez didn't do this, however. Instead, she failed to read the room and flaunted a pricey gift from the Kardashian-Jenner clan via social media. That gift was a crystal-covered handbag from Judith Leiber known as the "UFO Orbiter." The crystalline clutch is shaped like a flying saucer and adorned with "jet and indigo smooth crystal."
As of this writing, the UFO Orbiter is priced at $6,995 on the Judith Leiber website (you can purchase the bag on an installment plan, too!). As reported by People, Sánchez appeared to thank Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian for bequeathing the bag to her in a since-expired Instagram story.
Her and Bezos' lavish Venice wedding sparked protests
When Lauren Sánchez officially became the future Mrs. Jeff Bezos, speculation abounded about what kind of wedding the couple would ultimately have, who would be on the guest list, and where the big event would actually take place. In the end, Sánchez and Bezos settled on a historic European city that rivals even Paris as a romantic destination — Venice, Italy. However, that decision didn't sit well with the masses.
Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro moved quickly to assuage the fears of locals and others amid the couple's decision to bring their lavish lifestyle, celebrity friends, and a media circus to the city, declaring (via the Associated Press/NPR), "We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city." Nevertheless, people hoping to preserve the historic locale mobilized against the great Sánchezos union.
As reported by NPR, protesters hung banners and posters voicing their disapproval of the wedding at locations throughout Venice, including the world-famous Rialto Bridge and the San Giorgio Maggiore bell tower. Ultimately, Sánchez and Bezos were forced to move their ceremony from the Scuola Grande della Misericordia to Venice's Arsenale, but the event was poorly received nonetheless.
Her comments about her happiness level were tone-deaf
Lauren Sánchez's path to becoming a household name was hardly an overnight affair. Before she was famous, she tried to make her way in the world in much the same manner that all of us do. She went to school, she navigated a late dyslexia diagnosis — at one point, she was even rejected by Southwest Airlines when she applied to be a flight attendant (allegedly due to her weight, of all things). Eventually, though, she persevered to become a media star.
She apparently went through it all with a smile, too, indicating to The New York Times in 2026 that she was "20 percent happier" than the average person even before she married Jeff Bezos. "If baseline is here," Sánchez told the outlet, reportedly holding her hand at chest level as she did, "I'm up here," as she placed her other hand above her head. While that assessment may be the honest truth, it comes across as tone deaf when one is flying to space, spending untold millions on luxury homes and vacations, and rubbing elbows with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashians, and Sydney Sweeney while millions struggle. And some observers were nonplussed by the sentiment.
"She's 20% happier than you guys! Remember that," wrote one Daily Mail commenter in response to the quote. "This won't end well." Added another commenter: "My guess her prenup says she gets 20% of his assets when they divorce."
Sánchez's morning routine revelation was the opposite of relatable
Lauren Sánchez's commentary about her happiness level wasn't the only thing from the aforementioned New York Times feature that the internet found utterly cringeworthy. When she broke down her daily routine for writer Amy Chozick, it may have obliterated any semblance of relatability she had left.
As chronicled in the piece, Sánchez and Jeff Bezos wake up in their $230 million private-island compound around 6 a.m. They then proceed to list 10 things they're grateful for, after which they watch the sunrise and sip coffee from mugs reading, "Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again" and "HUNK" (using symbols from the periodic table), respectively. Finally, they play pickleball and work out with their personal trainer.
Needless to say, the internet's response to the Sánchezos morning routine was swift and brutal. "How many servants are needed for the morning routine?" asked one X user. Meanwhile, a Redditor quipped, "Clearly, being super rich isn't enough for Lauren. She also wants fame otherwise she would live quietly somewhere counting her diamond encrusted tiaras."
Her racy outfit at Donald Trump's second inauguration drew backlash
Long before she boosted her Q rating via her love affair with and subsequent marriage to Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez was well-known to audiences outside of the shows where she worked as a reporter and host. Her movie star looks actually landed her cameo roles in several popular films, and her red-carpet fashion game matched that of a bona fide A-lister in the entertainment business. Since marrying Bezos, however, she has seemingly cranked up her efforts multiple notches, and it hasn't always landed with critics (even when it may have left Bezos drooling).
At the second inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2025, Sánchez managed to steal the show in a white Schiaparelli coat and matching McQueen pantsuit, as the revealing ensemble showed her lacy bustier and cleavage. The outfit was poorly received by pundits and observers who felt it wasn't respectful of the occasion or the other people in attendance. Said conservative television personality Megyn Kelly: "This is not my first time saying she dresses like a hooker, because she does. ... Have some dignity and some respect for your setting in your circumstances. No one should be talking about your t**s. Sorry. They should be talking about the inauguration."
Sánchez addressed the stir her outfit caused in her 2026 New York Times feature, revealing that she actually thought she had dressed conservatively for the event, saying, "I was super proud of myself." Regarding the criticism specifically, she simply quipped, "No lace at the White House. Noted."
Sánchez and Bezos' Met Gala takeover was widely panned
While literally touching the cosmos as a tourist and wearing an outfit many deemed to be inappropriate during a historical event served to alienate some of Lauren Sánchez's fans, her and husband Jeff Bezos' exorbitant spending has been equally effective in ruffling feathers. Perhaps the best example of this came in November 2025 when it was announced that Bezos and Sánchez would be the primary sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala. It was a move that was quickly dubbed the Bezos takeover of a veritable fashion institution. Later, it was announced that the couple would serve as honorary co-chairs of the gala.
Armchair fashionistas have bemoaned the so-called takeover en masse, while Anna Wintour — the former longtime Vogue editor and Met Gala chairperson — has been criticized for allowing Bezos and Sánchez to be such a major part of the event. "Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are literally like being forced down our throats as, like, fashionable people," said fashion journalist Odunayo Ojo in a YouTube video. Meanwhile, a Redditor wrote, "Going to space, hosting the Met Gala, renting out Venice for a wedding. Lauren has found a genie with infinite wishes and has used all of them to serve herself and force herself into areas she's not wanted."
People further tied Bezos' alleged support of President Donald Trump and the ongoing controversy over immigration enforcement and ICE as reasons to boycott the 2026 event.
She flaunted her designer duds in Paris with Washington Post layoffs looming
Sometimes it's not the specific event or location where Lauren Sánchez chooses to flaunt a gaudy, expensive, or revealing outfit that draws the ire of her critics; rather, the timing or situation in which she lets her billionaire flag fly. Such was the case in February 2026 when Sánchez was snapped strutting around Paris in a couture frock and fur coat combo.
At a glance, there was nothing particularly odd about the fashion flex. It was, after all, Paris Fashion Week, and the pictures were taken at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show. Unfortunately, the show of status came at a time when hundreds of staffers at the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post were reportedly in danger of losing their jobs. Mere days before the event, which Sánchez attended alongside her billionaire husband, it was reported that WaPo CEO Will Lewis' efforts to offset financial losses could see as many as 300 employees at the paper lose their jobs.
While Sánchezos joined the jet set in Paris in their haute couture best, several journalists were pleading with Bezos via social media to save their jobs, using the hashtag "#SaveThePost."
Her later commentary on The Washington Post layoffs left a lot to be desired
In the end, the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post ignored the pleas of its workers and announced that it would proceed with its planned layoffs. As reported by The New York Times, the paper laid off roughly 30 percent of its workforce, including 300 of its roughly 800 journalists. The decision ignited outrage among readers and supporters of the newspaper, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions in the wake of the layoffs.
Given her extensive background in the field, one might have expected Lauren Sánchez to show her compassion and support her fellow journalists in commenting on the massive cuts at The Post. However, when she was asked about the layoffs for her NYT feature, her response fell well short of showing any level of solidarity for the reporters who were fired. "I was a journalist, and I know how important journalism is," she told the outlet. "But I don't make those business decisions, so I really can't answer them."
That response came even after journalists were urged by their union to tag Bezos and Sánchez in posts made in an attempt to save their own jobs.
She and Bezos preach climate while their superyacht produces tons of CO₂
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez may be the richest couple in the world, but they're also among the most charitable. As reported by Fortune in late 2025, for example, the couple pledged more than $100 million to combat homelessness in the United States. And even before the two were married, the Amazon founder pledged $10 billion to address climate and nature issues as part of the Bezos Earth Fund. Now, Sánchez is spearheading the effort to distribute those funds.
However, while Bezos and Sánchez continue to donate vast sums towards curbing the effects of climate change, they do so while also contributing to the problem on an epic scale. The couple took possession of their superyacht Koru — a 417-foot-long vessel that reportedly cost $500 million — in 2023. And since that time, they've taken the ship to exotic locales around the world. Along the way, Koru has emitted an incredible amount of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the form of hazardous CO₂ (carbon dioxide).
As reported by The Guardian, analysis from researchers at Indiana University indicates that Koru produces a whopping 7,154 tons of carbon emissions each year, and that's to say nothing of the other emissions they have a hand in. It's a shocking number for a couple that has vowed to use their resources to protect the environment, and maybe the prime example of being out of touch with reality.