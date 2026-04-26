Out-Of-Touch Moments That Cost Lauren Sánchez Her Reputation

For more than two decades, Lauren Sánchez has been an upper-tier attention-getter. Her drive, journalistic skills, and movie-star looks have helped her achieve growing media stardom, from local broadcast news roles to high-profile spots on shows like "Extra," "Fox Sports News Primetime," "Good Day LA," "So You Think You Can Dance," and more. Along the way, she has similarly made headlines with her exploits away from the set (including her relationship history).

While many of Sánchez's past relationships have drawn headlines, the coverage intensified dramatically in the 2010s amid her affair with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. And ever since the two went public with their relationship, Sánchez's life has experienced a seismic shift. Seemingly overnight, the New Mexico native went from a showbiz success story to half of a power couple influencing entertainment, tech, business, and politics.

Since becoming Bezos' romantic partner — and, later, wife — Sánchez has had a level of wealth and influence at her disposal that few in history can relate to. However, she hasn't always embodied her lofty status in ways that would endear her to the average person. There have been instances where her actions painted her as a detached one-percenter. With that in mind, here are the out-of-touch moments that have damaged Sánchez's reputation.