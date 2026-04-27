The Stunning Transformation Of Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian
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Damian Hurley was clearly never going to live an anonymous, civilian life. He is the one and only child of Elizabeth Hurley, the model/actor renowned for her long list of tabloid-friendly relationships, high-profile fashion and cosmetic campaigns, and arguably the most eye-catching dress of the 1990s. Aside from Damian's uncanny resemblance to his mom, the 20-something has followed in her footsteps in several different ways. It's clear that he is ignoring the advice from his celebrity godfather, Hugh Grant, who suggested that Damian should completely swerve the world of showbiz altogether: "It's miserable, you'll hate it, don't do it," Grant apparently told him, via an interview with Damian by People.
As a result, Damian has recently become a regular fixture in the press, whether it's for his provocative first effort in the director's chair, his tendency to take his clothes off at a moment's notice, or perhaps most notably, the close relationship he's fostered with his "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" star mom. Here's a look at the multi-talent's remarkable transformation from chubby-cheeked tot to sculpted, cheekboned "nepo baby" adult.
Damian was the subject of a paternity test dispute
The oft-tragic Damian Hurley essentially found himself on the front pages of the tabloids before he'd even been born thanks to a messy dispute about the identity of his dad. Following Elizabeth Hurley's announcement that she'd fallen pregnant with her first child in 2001, the man she insisted was the only possible father, Steve Bing, expressed his doubts over his involvement.
"Ms. Hurley and I were not in an exclusive relationship when she became pregnant," the businessman said in a statement (via The Guardian) before adding, "It is her choice to be a single mother." Despite consistent reassurance from Hurley that she'd been entirely faithful during their time together, Bing remained skeptical and demanded a DNA test. The test confirmed — via a hearing at London's High Court — that she'd been telling the truth.
Bing subsequently agreed to pay a total of approximately $2.43 million in child support for Damian. However, a clearly hurt Elizabeth refused the payment (via The Guardian). Despite claiming that he'd be a present father figure once the paternity was proven, Damian was essentially brought up only by his mother, Elizabeth. Here's a closer look at why Damian's parents broke up.
He was appointed some super famous godfathers
Damian Hurley might not have had much contact with his biological dad, but the youngster certainly wasn't short of alternative father figures while growing up. Indeed, the future model was appointed no fewer than six godfathers, the majority of whom were just as famous, if not more so, than his mother, Elizabeth Hurley.
Yes, alongside Henry Dent Brocklehurst — the man once hailed as Britain's most eligible bachelor — and billionaire investment banker Teddy Forstmann, Damian was christened in front of his mother's ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant, comedy bad boy Denis Leary, music legend Sir Elton John, and the latter's partner, David Furnish.
After more than two decades, Damian is still particularly close with the latter couple, as he explained to Hello! while attending the premiere of John's concert film "Never Too Late": "They're both so kind. So loyal. They're some of the first people I call for advice. They very kindly have me stay with them all over the world and I couldn't love them more."
Damian spent much of his childhood in Australia
Damian Hurley spent most of his early adolescence in England, particularly the county of Gloucestershire when his mother married entrepreneur Arun Nayar in 2007. But he spent much of his pre-teen years flitting between his homeland and Australia thanks to his mother's relationship with Australian cricketer Shane Warne.
Sadly, the unlikely couple broke up in 2013 after about three years together, but both Damian and Elizabeth remained dear to the sportsman's heart: "It was one of those things that unfortunately got a little bit too hard," Warne told "This Morning" about the split in 2019. "We had a great time together and I'll always care about her, and her son Damian, and she always cares about my kids and asks about them. We're great friends, the kids get along great, so it was a great time."
Damian, who once compared himself to lead character, Sophie, in "Mamma Mia!" for the number of "dads" he had (via The Standard), later returned to Australia to spend time with Warne's children Summer, Brooke, and Jackson. "Now, being back in this beautiful place which I was once lucky enough to call home, I'm overwhelmed with more love than I'll ever be able to put into words," he captioned an Instagram snap in 2024 (via Daily Mail). "My heart is full."
He was mentored by a fashion guru
On top of being able to call upon practically everyone from Britain's favorite rom-com lead to America's most rebellious stand-up comedian, Damian Hurley could also seek advice from one of Italy's most iconic fashion designers while growing up. Valentino Garavani (also known as simply Valentino) dressed Damian's mother, Elizabeth, on many an occasion, so he was more than happy to lend his sartorial skills to her son, too.
"Valentino was a huge part of my childhood and really a huge part of my confidence," Damian revealed in a 2026 interview with The Standard. "I remember I'd do little fashion shows for him from when I was 12 or 13 and he'd make such subtle, brilliant changes to a look or to something that I was doing. I think of him every time I get dressed. He called me the little prince from when I was born."
Damian had only just attended Valentino Garavani's funeral earlier that year: The style powerhouse died from natural causes at the age of 93 in January 2026. And his protégé said he was honored to have been present: "The service was beautiful. He'd have loved it."
Damian was thrust into the modeling world without any notice
Talk about a baptism by fire. Damian Hurley reportedly was minding his own business at his dorm room in Somerset's Wellington School at the age of 17 when he received word that Steven Meisel, an esteemed photographer in the fashion world, demanded his services in New York the following day.
"I'd never modeled before, but in a moment of madness I agreed, flew out, did the shoot and made it back to school in time for my first class on Monday," Damian recalled in an interview with British Vogue in 2021. And he made quite the impression in the campaign for Pat McGrath's new foundation line, too, particularly for how he practically looked the spitting image of his mother.
"It's no surprise that as the offspring of the iconic Elizabeth Hurley, Damian is a bright, young, emerging star who has an absolutely magnetic personality, energy, and an exceptional look," McGrath also told British Vogue in 2019 about the modeling world's hottest new thing. Apparently the admiration was mutual, with Damian responding, "Pat is an artist and visionary, who has truly changed the face of beauty, especially for my generation." He held Meisel, who plucked him from obscurity, in the same high-esteem, too, remarking, "To be captured through the lens of the incredible, legendary Steven Meisel was a truly phenomenal experience."
He was cast as a prince in 'The Royals'
In the summer of 2016, Damian Hurley bagged his first notable acting role in "The Royals," one of the E! Network's rare ventures into scripted drama, which, as its title suggests, followed the trials and tribulations of an entirely fictional royal family. And if you're wondering how someone with no prior acting experience landed the gig, well, the show's queen character was played by his mother, Elizabeth Hurley.
Damian, who first appeared as Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein in the third season of the soap opera, told E! News that he'd been angling for a role for quite some time: "I was behind the scenes for the first two years, so I was sort of on the sidelines hovering. So, it's really good to be in front of the camera ... I loved it." And his mom couldn't have been prouder, either.
"You know, he was this big, huge character," Elizabeth said to E! News about the show's prince-turned-reality TV star, who also popped up in Season Four. "And as I said, he's a very good boy in real life and not obnoxious and suddenly he had this part where he had to be outrageously obnoxious, rude to everyone. He had his own man servant ... and it was just fabulous for him to have his time to step up." However, other than his 2022 directorial short "The Boy on the Beach," Damian has yet to pursue his acting career any further.
Damian signed to the hottest modeling agency
After a couple of years on the books of Tess Management, the same modeling agency that represented his mother Elizabeth Hurley, Damian Hurley decided to make the move to another firm, IMG Models, at the age of 18. And he was, undoubtedly, in some pretty impressive company.
At various times, IMG Models has also represented several supermodels including Gisele Bündchen (until 2021), Karlie Kloss, and Kate Moss alongside several other nepo babies such as Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson. And "The Royals" star, who was a fairly new face in the industry, couldn't have been happier with the news.
"I'm incredibly excited to be joining IMG Models," Damian told WWD in 2020. "To become part of such a wonderful family is truly fantastic. I can't wait to see what the future brings." He didn't appear to have any regrets about the change, judging by his interview with British Vogue a year later, either: "It's important to be at an agency you're comfortable with. My wonderful agents suffer hours of me stressing without complaint. If you don't have a supportive team behind you, then it can feel daunting."
He directed his mother in a provocative thriller
In 2024, two years after first directing his mom Elizabeth Hurley in short film "The Boy on The Beach," Damian Hurley got the chance to do so again on the big screen. And it's fair to say that he took a big — and slightly controversial — swing. Indeed, as a throwback to the erotic thrillers of the '90s, the film "Strictly Confidential" seemed a highly unlikely family affair.
However, Damian had no qualms about helming a film in which his mom gets intimate with another woman. "It's interesting, people are getting very up in arms about this," Damian told Vogue about the aspect of the film which had inevitably grabbed most of the headlines. "It's just showbiz." And Elizabeth seemed equally unfazed, who said, "It's not like he sneaked into my bedroom with a camcorder. It was on a set ... there was like 100 people on set," to "The One Show," adding, "Everyone knows they're not actually sexy to shoot."
Unfortunately for the Hurleys, the publicity surrounding the movie didn't convert to commercial or critical success. It only reached a handful of theaters and its Rotten Tomatoes ratings stands at a paltry 17%, with Variety describing it as a "cheesy soap opera in B-movie form."
Damian is part of London's cool crowd
As you might expect from the son of Elizabeth Hurley and the godson of Hugh Grant, Denis Leary, and Sir Elton John, Damian Hurley mixes in some pretty exclusive showbiz circles. And he's also formed his very own cool kid gang, including his former "The Royals" co-star William Moseley, "St. Trinian's" actor Talulah Riley, and fellow "nepo baby" Iris Law, daughter of actor Jude Law.
"All my friends are a great influence on me when it comes to going out," Damian explained to The Standard when he was asked who he calls to have fun. "Left to my own devices I'd stay at home with my dogs." Although you might expect the "Strictly Confidential" director to be something of a party animal, he now believes it's who you're seeing rather than where you're seen that's the priority.
"As things are slowly starting to move again, my friends and I are realizing how stressed we used to get about parties and going out," Damian told British Vogue in 2021 as the pandemic restrictions started to lift. "Now, I'm just excited to see humans again and don't have the energy to worry."
He lost both his father and surrogate father in quick succession
Although he spent his childhood with his mother, Damian Hurley was still deeply affected by the untimely death of his biological father, Steve Bing, in 2020 at the age of 55. The businessman committed suicide having previously struggled with depression and drug addiction (via The Hollywood Reporter).
"Yeah, my dad killed himself not sober when I was 18, which took the potential fun out of doing drugs of any kind," Hurley said matter-of-factly to The Standard, having also revealed that he hadn't consumed alcohol for five years, either. "As I had never done them, it kind of made it seem pointless to ever try it. Who knows, life is long, but, as of today, nothing."
Two years after losing his biological dad and any chance of his multi-million fortune, Damian also went through the heartbreak of losing his father figure when Shane Warne, who'd dated his mother Elizabeth Hurley for about three years in the early 2010s, died in Thailand from a heart attack (via BBC). In the wake of the tragedy, the model posted on Instagram, where he described the cricketer as a pivotal influence in his formative years and "one of the best men I've ever known."
Damian is proud to be a 'nepo baby'
The topic of nepotism appears to be one of the thorniest in Hollywood. Kate Winslet, for example, faced a major backlash when she claimed that her son, Joe — whose directorial debut was an A-list affair which premiered on Netflix — hadn't received any preferential treatment. "The White Lotus" actor, Sam Nivola, was equally bullish when insisting that his famous parents Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer were entirely incidental to his rise to fame. But Damian Hurley, who'd grown up in an almost exclusively star-studded environment, acknowledges his privilege.
"I'm actually proud of it," he told The Guardian about being labeled a "nepo baby." And the model, friends with the likes of fellow "nepo babies" Brooklyn Beckham and Iris Law, also revealed that he'd never met anyone who took umbrage with the term. "I'm actually proud of it. I find it quite cool. It implies you've had an insanely hard-working parent who's clawed their way to the top, and that's great!"
Damian went on to add, "I've undeniably had an easier start than most." However, although he's been afforded more opportunities within the industry than most, he still claims to have been up against it while making his first film: "I shot 'Strictly Confidential' when I was 20 with not much time or money. It's far from the next 'Godfather' but I'm proud of it."
He insists there's no family feud
The oft-tragic Elizabeth Hurley's wildly eventful love life took another interesting turn in 2025 when she began dating country star Billy Ray Cyrus. Naturally, there were plenty of vague rumors online that this unlikely union put a strain on the "Bedazzled" star's relationship with her son, however, Damian Hurley eventually took to social media to insist that rumors of a rift had no basis in fact.
"I've been in the public eye since the day I was born and I rarely comment on anything written about me or my family, but recent stories are so startlingly untrue that I want to offer a little clarity," Damian wrote in an Instagram story (via Sky News). The model then went on to state that he adores the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, describing him as "one of the sweetest men I've ever met."
And just as he enjoyed spending time with the children of Shane Warne, Damian also appears to get along with the likes of Miley, Trace, and Noah Cyrus. "Billy's kids are also adorable and everyone gets along beautifully, any claims to the contrary are yawn inducing and tediously untrue," he added. And the "Strictly Confidential" director proved that there was no beef when he showed up with both his mum and her new squeeze at the red carpet of the 2026 Olivier Awards (via Hello! Magazine).
He isn't averse to a thirst trap
It seems fair to say that the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree when it comes to the Hurley family and thirst traps. Although they weren't known as such back in her heyday, Elizabeth Hurley frequently got her fans a little hot under the collar with various revealing poses. She even stripped naked to celebrate turning 60 in an eye-catching social media post (via Yahoo! Finance UK). Her son, Damian Hurley, certainly isn't averse to baring flesh in public, either.
In 2025, the model commemorated the festive season on Instagram by dressing up as a sexy Santa Claus (via People). Furthermore, several months earlier, he took to the same platform to post a pic of himself relaxing on a chair wearing nothing but some short shorts alongside the caption, "Sweating in the city." "Good grief," came the response from his famous mom in the comments section.
In an interview with British Vogue, Damian explained why he prefers to steer clear of clothes during this particular time of year: "I spend far too much of the summer naked. I love the sun and hate tan lines." And if you're wondering who takes all these candid pics, then "The Royals" star revealed to The Standard that, quite often, it's his grandmother.