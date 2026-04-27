The Stunning Transformation Of Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian

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Damian Hurley was clearly never going to live an anonymous, civilian life. He is the one and only child of Elizabeth Hurley, the model/actor renowned for her long list of tabloid-friendly relationships, high-profile fashion and cosmetic campaigns, and arguably the most eye-catching dress of the 1990s. Aside from Damian's uncanny resemblance to his mom, the 20-something has followed in her footsteps in several different ways. It's clear that he is ignoring the advice from his celebrity godfather, Hugh Grant, who suggested that Damian should completely swerve the world of showbiz altogether: "It's miserable, you'll hate it, don't do it," Grant apparently told him, via an interview with Damian by People.

As a result, Damian has recently become a regular fixture in the press, whether it's for his provocative first effort in the director's chair, his tendency to take his clothes off at a moment's notice, or perhaps most notably, the close relationship he's fostered with his "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" star mom. Here's a look at the multi-talent's remarkable transformation from chubby-cheeked tot to sculpted, cheekboned "nepo baby" adult.