Tragic Details About Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian

From an outsider's perspective, Damian Hurley seems to have it all: his mom's good looks, a super tight bond with the actor, and a group of family friends that reads like the who's-who of the British entertainment industry. However, Elizabeth Hurley's son has also been through a lot of low points — and sadly, many of those have played out in a very public way. For instance, there was drama surrounding Damian before he was even born.

As fans of Elizabeth may know, Damian's paternity became a major scandal, with his biological dad Steve Bing initially denying he was definitely his father. Elizabeth and Bing had broken up relatively soon before she announced the pregnancy, and were not together for the duration of it. Once Damian was born and a paternity test confirmed, the scandalous rumors continued, with one particularly shocking one being that some believed Elizabeth had named him after the devil's son in "Omen II."

During her joint lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, Elizabeth confirmed that was something Bing had accused her of. The actor had brought it up as she believed a private conversation she'd had was illegally uncovered, and specifically mentioned that her biggest concern at the time had been Damian reading it one day. As Damian recounted in a 2026 interview with The Standard, Elizabeth had cried as she spoke about it during the court case. Though he didn't discuss the claims themselves, he told the outlet, " ... it's undeniably gut-wrenching to see your mother sobbing in any context, especially when giving testimony about a deeply traumatic time in her life."