Tragic Details About Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian
From an outsider's perspective, Damian Hurley seems to have it all: his mom's good looks, a super tight bond with the actor, and a group of family friends that reads like the who's-who of the British entertainment industry. However, Elizabeth Hurley's son has also been through a lot of low points — and sadly, many of those have played out in a very public way. For instance, there was drama surrounding Damian before he was even born.
As fans of Elizabeth may know, Damian's paternity became a major scandal, with his biological dad Steve Bing initially denying he was definitely his father. Elizabeth and Bing had broken up relatively soon before she announced the pregnancy, and were not together for the duration of it. Once Damian was born and a paternity test confirmed, the scandalous rumors continued, with one particularly shocking one being that some believed Elizabeth had named him after the devil's son in "Omen II."
During her joint lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, Elizabeth confirmed that was something Bing had accused her of. The actor had brought it up as she believed a private conversation she'd had was illegally uncovered, and specifically mentioned that her biggest concern at the time had been Damian reading it one day. As Damian recounted in a 2026 interview with The Standard, Elizabeth had cried as she spoke about it during the court case. Though he didn't discuss the claims themselves, he told the outlet, " ... it's undeniably gut-wrenching to see your mother sobbing in any context, especially when giving testimony about a deeply traumatic time in her life."
Damian had scary run-ins with the paparazzi as a small child
Sadly for Damian Hurley, press attention on him and his mother didn't die down in the years following his birth. For one, Steve Bing's decision to contribute financially toward his upbringing became headline news, with Elizabeth Hurley saying it was neither "wanted or welcome" (via BBC News). Steve ultimately said he'd put the money into a trust fund anyway, but that still didn't mark the end of the baby boy's time in the spotlight.
Thanks to just how famous his mother was, the paparazzi clamored for pictures of Damian and Elizabeth, and in his interview with The Standard, he shared that it was distressing for both of them. "I grew up for the first few years in London at the height of when the British paparazzi were evil. Every single morning on the school run there'd be 40 men camped outside the house screaming. I remember it very clearly and it was horrific," he recounted.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given how traumatic it had been at the time, Damian went on to explain that even seeing footage of those days was enough to send both him and Elizabeth into a panic state. "My mum and I were watching some old videos the other day and it jumped us onto a YouTube video of that time. It was just some stock footage of me and my mum leaving the house and we heard the noises of all the flashing, the shouting. We both seized up and broke out into a cold sweat, which is very not us," he said. Damian added that he and his mom had been surprised by just how strong a reaction they'd both had, but it's certainly testament to just how difficult that period of their lives was.
Damian's biological father passed away soon after they reconnected
Back to Damian Hurley's relationship with his biological father, other than his initial plans to include him in a trust fund, they did not have a relationship for most of his life. That wasn't something Damian bemoaned, though. In fact, as he shared in a 2023 appearance on "Exclusiv," "Mum filled the role of 800 parents at the same time" (via The Standard). He also grew up with a number of very close family friends, which included among others Elton John and David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley's ex-turned-longtime friend Hugh Grant, and Valentino Garavani, as well as father figures in his mother's exes Arun Nayar and Shane Warne.
Damian nonetheless took it hard when he learned of Steve Bing's death by suicide in 2020. In an Instagram post in wake of Steve's passing, Elizabeth shared that she had reconnected with him in the final year of his life, and hinted at Damian getting to know him as well, noting that she and her ex had spoken on Damian's birthday a few months prior.
As for Damian himself, he didn't share details about his relationship with Steve, but did admit that he was taking his passing hard. In an Instagram post thanking people for checking in on him, he wrote, "This is a very strange and confusing time ... " A year later, he opened up about the situation again, this time sharing, "A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news. I didn't [realize] at the time quite how much it would affect me ... " He went on to say how difficult of a year it had been.
Damian's grandfather disinherited him
As previously mentioned, Steve Bing set up a trust fund for Damian Hurley after learning he was his father. Despite Elizabeth Hurley saying it was unwanted, Daily Mail reported in 2020 that he'd kept the trust for Damian. What's more, the year prior to his death, Steve also entered into a court case with his own father, Peter Bing, over whether Damian and another child he'd fathered were eligible to inherit from a trust he'd set up for his grandchildren. Peter's stance was that only children either born to one of his children within a marriage should benefit — and of course, Steve only seemed to have connected with Damian in the last year of his life. However, Steve was determined that his children should benefit, and fought both his father and sister over the matter in court.
In July 2019, Daily Mail reported that Steve won his case. That meant Damian stood to inherit millions, but that was contested once again after Steve's passing in 2020. Peter appealed the decision and won, cutting Damian and his half-sister out of the trust, each losing up to $250 million. Understandably, Elizabeth was upset about the situation, particularly because, as she told Daily Mail, "When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of." The actor went on to add that Steve had, " ... repeatedly told me how incredibly important this was to him."
Damian has not spoken about the situation, but it's likely he was hurt. After all, as the mother of his also-disinherited half-sister told Daily Mail, "[T]his is their grandfather saying: 'You don't count, and I don't want you to be a part of our lives because your mum was not married to my son.'"
Damian's stepfather died of a heart attack
While the drama surrounding Damian Hurley's trust fund and the death of his biological father are sure to have taken a massive toll on Elizabeth Hurley's lookalike son, his heartache was far from over. In 2022, Elizabeth's ex-fiance Shane Warne tragically passed away. The cricket icon died of a heart attack, and though they had been broken up for years at that point, he and Elizabeth had remained close. More than that, though, Shane had also always had a great relationship with Damian, and in an Instagram post soon after his passing, Damian didn't hold back his grief.
"I'm still trying to wrap my head around this ... SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one of the best men I've ever known. My heart is broken," he wrote, alongside a collection of their blended family over the years. Damian would also post a picture in honor of Warne's birthday in 2024, writing, "Happy heavenly birthday SW ... We miss you every day."
Speaking to The Standard of losing both his biological father and Warne in such quick succession, Damian shared that it had been tough. "It really is very confusing, you know. Death is so multifaceted and having such drastically different ways that my biological father and my stepfather died, you just feel totally differently about the context in which certain things happen," he said. Damian also compared his situation to a well-loved musical. "Well, I was like the girl from Mamma Mia with three dads ... and then two of them died. I've got one left," he quipped to the outlet. Jokes aside, he lauded his support system. "I'm very lucky, I've got a phenomenal, loving family and very, very close friends," he gushed.
Damian Hurley has been the subject of a ton of rumors
Damian Hurley has been in the press his entire life, so safe to say he's accustomed to it by now. However, there have also been times things written about him have been completely distorted, and he's admitted to that bothering him. In his interview with The Standard, Damian shared he'd seen bizarre claims that Elizabeth Hurley's relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus had caused them to fall out much in the way the Cyrus family sadly did at one point. "Whenever I use my phone it is now flooded with so much stuff about all of us, the second I turn it on, which I found very strange and upsetting," he said. However, he set the record straight by mentioning that he got on great with everyone, calling both Billy Ray and his family "very sweet."
Another thing Damian has had to contend with is the accusation that he's nothing more than a celebrity nepo baby. Specifically after his film "Strictly Confidential," he quipped that many of the critiques he got were related to that. However, he didn't let them get him down. "There was one from someone really prestigious, and the entire review was 'son directs mother in a lesbian sex scene, need I say more.' I have that framed in my bathroom. I love it," he joked. Damian also added that one of the biggest issues with the film's reception came with the serious way it was marketed, which didn't fit the tone of the film. Nevertheless, he didn't seem to take it personally, and has no problems going off the grid to enjoy real life. After all he's been through, we couldn't be happier for him.