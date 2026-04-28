Celebrity Kids Who Revealed More Than They Should Have

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West — which lasted seven years before it ended — arguably produced as much fodder for gossip hounds on social media as any celebrity partnership in recent years. However, it also produced four children – daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. And while any Kardashian child is bound to receive some level of press coverage, the Ye quotient definitely takes things up a notch. Such was the case in 2023, when Saint was caught on camera saying something that was as brutal as it was sweet.

In what was maybe the ultimate mixed bag of a Mother's Day wish, Saint declared in an Instagram story posted by Kardashian (via The New York Post), "Mom, I'm very grateful for you. I know I'm mean to you a lot and say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything." He went on to add, "I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm." Despite the messages of love that were contained within the clip, observers couldn't help but zero in on the fact that Saint apparently tells his mother that she's "nothing" to him.

"For a child that young to tell his mum she means nothing to her is extremely telling," one commenter wrote in response to a YouTube video about the incident. "I have to agree with you that often times people think kids are just speaking nonsense but by the little actions in the little things they say can be truth," added another commenter. "Kids are the most savage when it comes to the truth."