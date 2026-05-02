Erika Kirk's Old Half-Updos Make Her New Hair Worth Every Penny

From Kimberly Guilfoyle to Kristi Noem to Melania Trump, there are plenty of high-profile MAGA women known to wear hair extensions. Yet, it is Erika Kirk's hair extensions that may be the spendiest in all of MAGAland. According to hair and wig expert Amber Renee, founder of Areneé Lashes & Cosmetics, Erika's new 'do may have set her back several hundred dollars — if not more. "The blend, length, and fullness all point to something in the range of about $800 to $1,500 depending on the method and the salon," Renee told Nicki Swift's sister site The List in December 2025.

Erika's extensions are fairly obvious, but Renee argues that it's more because of the unnatural length she went for than anything else. "Her extensions look like a really high quality install," she said. Even before Erika seemingly went the extension route, she embraced wearing her hair long. In other pictures from the early days of her and Charlie Kirk's relationship, we can see that her hair reached her mid-back or even her waist. In the 2021 picture on the left, the hair pulled over her shoulders landed on her ribcage. In the 2020 picture on the right, her hair seems of a similar length.

@statefortyeightfoundation & @charliekirk1776/Instagram

While it seems that Erika eventually stopped rocking the half-bun style as frequently, her love of having long hair clearly hasn't changed.