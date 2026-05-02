Melania Trump Set Wig Rumors Ablaze After These Eyebrow-Raising Appearances
Ever since she began dating Donald Trump, Melania Trump has become one of the most photographed women alive. You can see Melania's hair transformation throughout nearly three decades of these photos, but you can also find multiple incidents which led people to question whether her hair was even real. For instance, one noticeable period of change in Melania's hairstyling came during her first transition from citizen to FLOTUS. Early into that period, her hairstylist, Mordechai Alvow, explained the former model's approach at the time. "We want to make sure she doesn't look like she just stepped out of the salon — there's something very beautiful in imperfection," Alvow told Yahoo! Life in January 2017.
If Melania was aiming for imperfection, then she achieved her goal, considering how disheveled her locks occasionally looked at the time. This was arguably the period that produced some of the most unflattering photos of Melania. It went far beyond simply overdoing it with hair extensions, though, leading people to wonder if her hair was completely fake. As the title of one Reddit post in June 2019 put it, "Does Melania wear a wig? That's the weirdest hairline I've ever seen."
Years later, during Donald's second term, a similar Reddit thread was made in April 2026 positing that Melania used a Hairvivi — a ready-to-wear, human hair wig line for cost-conscious shoppers. Melania doesn't exactly have to pinch pennies, so if she has worn wigs, they're probably higher-end. To come up with your own assessment, we've compiled a number of photos that highlight Melania's hair and hint that she may use a wig.
Melania's big forehead and real hairline exposed in 1998
First and foremost, when examining Melania Trump's hair (or wig), it's good to have a reference point. This photo from early in Melania and Donald Trump's relationship highlights just how much the former model has changed over the years. The snap was taken as the pair walked the New York Film Festival's red carpet in September 1998. Forget for a second how Melania's face has seemingly been transformed from plastic surgery since then, as her nose and cheekbones were noticeably different then. Her hairstyle revealed her more prominent forehead and her hairline at the time; any wigs she has worn would bring her hairline down.
Melania, the wind, and the wig
The wind was not Melania Trump's friend when she and her husband left the White House in February 2026 on their way to Fort Bragg. She was dressed for the elements in a tan double-breasted coat, dark brown leather gloves, and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Melania's seemingly unnatural hairline was revealed when the wind whipped back her hair. Perhaps instead of accessorizing, The first lady should have opted for a large hat to cover her hair and conceal her forehead — or maybe not, considering how many hats have ruined Melania's outfits.
Melania and the amazing technicolor hair extensions
Melania Trump was all business as she arrived at Trump Tower flanked by members of the Secret Service in June 2023. The first lady looked chic in a black sweater and a high-rise skirt. There was a stern look across her face, a tense frown that highlighted her age lines and possibly helped reveal her hairline and scalp. In contrast to her lightly curled dark locks with blonde highlights, the crown of Melania's hair was listless at the top and appeared to be artificially plastered on.
Melania at the military parade
Melania Trump had an unflattering hair fail while attending a military parade with Donald Trump in June 2025. The first lady looked classy in a cream-colored striped skirt suit, but she didn't appear to spend much time on her hair for the occasion. It was straightened and lightly curled at the tips, and hung down the front and back of her blazer on each shoulder. The Slovenian-born model's hair misfire went beyond messy extensions at this event, as evidenced by her exposed forehead — the hair atop Melania's head seemed to have been crudely affixed to her scalp, and the part seemed unnatural.
Melania's hairline was exposed outside the White House at Thanksgiving
Photographers caught Melania Trump's hopelessly messy hair extensions as she returned to the White House with Donald Trump after Thanksgiving 2017. The first lady held the hand of a young Barron Trump (who was obscured by the shadows) while the president raised his hand to onlookers. Melania's hair flapped behind her, either as a result of the weather, the helicopter, or how quickly she was trying to get away from the media. The movement of her limp locks exposed her sizable forehead, and the bright lights illuminated her odd hairline. It was obvious that she was either sporting a wig or having some kind of malfunction with excessive hair extensions.
Melania was blue-eyed and blonde, except at her roots
In November 2025, Melania Trump traveled with Usha Vance to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, where they visited members of the military and their families. Melania's hair was especially blonde on that occasion; one photo from below showed her vibrant blue eyes, but also accentuated how her hair seemed to be unnaturally connected to her scalp. Another pic from the same visit showed FLOTUS at a school on the base, and her hair had a stringy quality as it laid flaccid in the front. There was also a noticeable bump in the back that hinted at some sort of adhesive coming undone.
Melania highlights the United Nations
March 2, 2026, was a momentous day for Melania Trump, who became the first sitting FLOTUS to chair the United Nations Security Council. Perhaps she felt the stress leading up to the moment and either had little time to properly prepare her hair or forgot to finish the job. A photographer caught the first lady with her head slightly slouched forward, providing an unbecoming view of her hairdo that day. The roots on her crown were darker than her apparent extensions, revealing how desperately she needed a touch-up on her blonde highlights, or at least someone to show her how to glue and secure a wig.
Melania's hair looked like a hat at this Christmas tree lighting
Melania Trump joined the president for the yearly National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in December 2019, looking even more artificial than a fake Christmas tree. Pictures from the night prove that Melania loves her makeup caked on, from her dark bronzer to the blush that made her complexion almost match her red checkered coat. Adding to the artifice was Melania's relatively short hair, with her bangs swept across her forehead. Maybe it was the dry air that day, but her locks seemed brittle and flat. In fact, the color and even the texture of her hair seemed all wrong. It looked as if she had donned a cheap wig and wore it like a hat to go incognito.