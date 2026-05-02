Melania Trump Set Wig Rumors Ablaze After These Eyebrow-Raising Appearances

Ever since she began dating Donald Trump, Melania Trump has become one of the most photographed women alive. You can see Melania's hair transformation throughout nearly three decades of these photos, but you can also find multiple incidents which led people to question whether her hair was even real. For instance, one noticeable period of change in Melania's hairstyling came during her first transition from citizen to FLOTUS. Early into that period, her hairstylist, Mordechai Alvow, explained the former model's approach at the time. "We want to make sure she doesn't look like she just stepped out of the salon — there's something very beautiful in imperfection," Alvow told Yahoo! Life in January 2017.

If Melania was aiming for imperfection, then she achieved her goal, considering how disheveled her locks occasionally looked at the time. This was arguably the period that produced some of the most unflattering photos of Melania. It went far beyond simply overdoing it with hair extensions, though, leading people to wonder if her hair was completely fake. As the title of one Reddit post in June 2019 put it, "Does Melania wear a wig? That's the weirdest hairline I've ever seen."

Years later, during Donald's second term, a similar Reddit thread was made in April 2026 positing that Melania used a Hairvivi — a ready-to-wear, human hair wig line for cost-conscious shoppers. Melania doesn't exactly have to pinch pennies, so if she has worn wigs, they're probably higher-end. To come up with your own assessment, we've compiled a number of photos that highlight Melania's hair and hint that she may use a wig.