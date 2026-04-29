2026's Most Cringeworthy Live TV Fails (So Far)

Few Hollywood traditions captivate fans and industry insiders like an awards show. In addition to bringing out the best and brightest stars to celebrate outstanding achievements in their fields, the event broadcasts provide fertile ground for must-see moments and live TV fails. This was the case at the 2026 Grammys when Cher announced the wrong winner for one of the night's most prestigious awards.

The "Believe" singer was on stage to present the award for Record of the Year — a category featuring the likes of Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, ROSÉ, and more. However, instead of listing the nominees, Cher attempted to exit the stage after being handed her own lifetime achievement award and giving an impromptu acceptance speech. Host Trevor Noah promptly intervened, but things still managed to get worse from there.

In the end, it was the song "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar (with SZA) that took home the prize. However, instead of announcing Lamar's name, Cher paused awkwardly, expecting to see a name on the teleprompter, before announcing R&B legend Luther Vandross — who inspired the song, but died in 2005 — as the winner. All this transpired despite Cher — who has a history of shady moments — reportedly being coached beforehand. Nonetheless, her legendary status remains firmly intact.