Kris Jenner Is Taking Hairstyling Risks In Her 70s — But There's A Bid To Bring This OG Look Back
When Kris Jenner first became a household name in the late aughts, her cropped 'do became instantly iconic — so much so that every time Jenner debuts a new look, we're still shocked that it's the KarJenner matriarch. Of course, it makes sense that the world's most famous momager has wanted to switch things up, and it certainly has taken a minute for her to even consider doing so. That said, let's take a moment for the hairstyle that was.
If the whistled "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" theme tune just started playing in your head, you're not alone. Kris' crop (or krop, if you will) feels like a comfort movie after a long day, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't miss it. Sometimes slightly ruffled, always black, and super shiny, Kris' hair might not have been as talked-about as her daughters' longer manes, but it was instantly recognizable all the same, and now that she's started branching out, we miss it.
Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone? Hey, at least that got the "Keeping Up" tune out of your head.
Kris gave Old Hollywood glam with a wavy bob
Okay, so we may be pining for the crop of yore, but we will concede that Kris Jenner's side-parted wavy bob for the 2025 world premiere of "All's Fair" is one of her best looks of all time. Sure, Kris' internet-breaking facelift had something to do with how fresh she looked, but if the marketing powerhouse is ever looking for a new go-to, we're submitting a formal request for this to be it.
Glamorous yet low-key, Kris looked every bit her net worth (which, as everyone should know, is high).
Kris Jenner, meet Edna Mode
We'll start with a caveat that both of Kris Jenner's super different hairstyles for "All's Fair" events were taken before she was officially 70, but what's a few weeks (or in the case of her Edna Mode-esque 'do), days?
Days shy of Kris' star-studded 70th birthday bash, the momager walked the red carpet alongside Kim Kardashian, and let's just say, if she'd crashed out at her daughter, then ended with an accented "darling," we wouldn't have batted an eyelid. We guess that makes it a moment in its own right, and Kris did look cool in her Edna cosplay ... but we miss the OG crop.
Kris's bouffant gave us Old Hollywood again
Back with another classic look, in December 2025 (once Kris Jenner was officially in her 70s), she walked the carpet with a bouffant 'do, and it wasn't the first time we'd seen her with the classic hairstyle. She'd gone for a similar style at Lauren Sanchez's (now Bezos) bachelorette party a few months prior, as well as her actual 70th birthday party, and it was cute. Old school, elegant, pretty.
Does it replace the krop? Absolutely not. But each time she's worn it, she's looked thrilled, so we'll give her that.
Kris' Oscars look was wildly different from anything we expected
Given Kris Jenner's bouffants in 2025, we guess we shouldn't have been that surprised when she arrived at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with another, more dramatic iteration of the style.
As it had at Lauren Sanchez Bezos' bash and the L'Oreal event in late 2025, Kris' hair looked cute (even if we did have to ask who we were looking at at first). However, it also made us miss the crop even more than we had before — and that's saying something.
Kris rocked bangs and a bob in Beverly Hills
Kris Jenner had played around with bangs and bobs for some time before she attended a March 2026 event in Beverly Hills, so we guess it made sense that at some point, she'd combine them both.
TBH, it's kind of a longer version of what we saw in the early days of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," so we'll take the subtle nod. That said, we wouldn't say this was one of our faves from her, either.
No, that's not Kourt
Another lewk Kris Jenner has worn a few times, even before turning the big 7-0? Her slicked-down, side-parted bob — you know, the one that has duped more than one unsuspecting fan into thinking she was her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian.
TBH, Kris has begun wearing this particular style so much it might just become her new go-to, and we're definitely not opposed to it. It's sleek, it's chic, and it's almost the more modern version of what she was known for in the past. Even so, every once in a while she brings out the old lewk, and the theme tune whistling starts again.
We can't help it — we're suckers for the reality TV queen's original crown!