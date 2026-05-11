Kris Jenner Is Taking Hairstyling Risks In Her 70s — But There's A Bid To Bring This OG Look Back

When Kris Jenner first became a household name in the late aughts, her cropped 'do became instantly iconic — so much so that every time Jenner debuts a new look, we're still shocked that it's the KarJenner matriarch. Of course, it makes sense that the world's most famous momager has wanted to switch things up, and it certainly has taken a minute for her to even consider doing so. That said, let's take a moment for the hairstyle that was.

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If the whistled "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" theme tune just started playing in your head, you're not alone. Kris' crop (or krop, if you will) feels like a comfort movie after a long day, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't miss it. Sometimes slightly ruffled, always black, and super shiny, Kris' hair might not have been as talked-about as her daughters' longer manes, but it was instantly recognizable all the same, and now that she's started branching out, we miss it.

Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone? Hey, at least that got the "Keeping Up" tune out of your head.