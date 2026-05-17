News Anchors Who Have Dealt With Scary Health Issues

Human life is incredibly fragile, with grievous injuries and debilitating illnesses seemingly lurking around every corner. These tragic byproducts of the human condition don't discriminate, either. Despite how strong or stable someone may seem — or how many resources they might have at their disposal — a scary health condition can pop up at any time. This is as true for the stars of media and entertainment as it is for people who work nine-to-five jobs, belong to their local PTAs, or cut their own grass.

Over the years, many news anchors tasked with delivering information to the public have received troubling news about their health. Once the voice and face of "ABC World News Tonight," Peter Jennings was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2005, dying just four months later at the age of 67. "I was weak and I smoked over 9/11," he said on a telecast (via NBC News) of resuming his dangerous habit after quitting for decades. More recently, Katie Couric was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she emerged as a survivor and has since used her platform to raise cancer awareness.

Several other prominent media personalities have also received troubling diagnoses, leaving them to ponder their own fates. Here are the stories of some contemporary news anchors who dealt with scary health issues.