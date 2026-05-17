News Anchors Who Have Dealt With Scary Health Issues
Human life is incredibly fragile, with grievous injuries and debilitating illnesses seemingly lurking around every corner. These tragic byproducts of the human condition don't discriminate, either. Despite how strong or stable someone may seem — or how many resources they might have at their disposal — a scary health condition can pop up at any time. This is as true for the stars of media and entertainment as it is for people who work nine-to-five jobs, belong to their local PTAs, or cut their own grass.
Over the years, many news anchors tasked with delivering information to the public have received troubling news about their health. Once the voice and face of "ABC World News Tonight," Peter Jennings was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2005, dying just four months later at the age of 67. "I was weak and I smoked over 9/11," he said on a telecast (via NBC News) of resuming his dangerous habit after quitting for decades. More recently, Katie Couric was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she emerged as a survivor and has since used her platform to raise cancer awareness.
Several other prominent media personalities have also received troubling diagnoses, leaving them to ponder their own fates. Here are the stories of some contemporary news anchors who dealt with scary health issues.
Robin Roberts lived with breast cancer and a rare blood disorder
Where news anchors are concerned, Robin Roberts is in a class all her own, given her longevity and the prominent roles she has held throughout her career. From the early 1990s to the mid-2000s, Roberts helped elevate ESPN from a fringe cable network to its lofty status as the go-to space for sports fans seeking their daily news fix. Eventually, she transitioned to a full-time ABC News role, serving as co-anchor of "Good Morning America." Along the way, she won an array of awards, including the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.
However, as Roberts has worked to inform the masses on camera, she has also navigated multiple major health scares off-screen. In 2007, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, reportedly after discovering a lump during a breast self-exam. She subsequently underwent surgery to remove the lump, followed by chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Although she was able to resume her broadcast career afterward, it wouldn't be the last time that Roberts dealt with a scary health issue.
In 2012, Roberts revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease known as myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS. The pre-cancerous condition required her to have a bone marrow transplant, which she received after her sister, Sally-Ann, was deemed to be a perfect match. "It was a day I wasn't sure was going to happen," Roberts told USA Today in 2025 of her second return to "GMA." In 2022, Roberts' partner, Amber Laign, also dealt with sad health news.
Amy Robach's on-air mammogram caught cancer
Amy Robach has anchored some of the biggest news programs in television history, co-anchoring ABC News' "20/20," serving in a similar role on "Good Morning America" on a recurring basis, and being on NBC's "Today" on Saturdays, in addition to other high-profile programs. However, it was her participation in a field segment that led to a surprise breast cancer diagnosis and, ultimately, may have saved her life.
In 2013, Robach was approached to do a "GMA" segment in which she would undergo a mammogram during the live broadcast. However, she initially rebuffed the concept, feeling that she wasn't the best choice for the spot. "I always kind of prided myself on our good genes. No one had breast cancer. It just was not even on my radar," she said on an episode of Jennie Garth's "I Choose Me" podcast (via TV Insider). "When they asked me to get a mammogram, I just said, 'I'm not the right person. I have no connection. No one has cancer in my family. I'm really healthy. I'm not your girl.'"
After being convinced by Robin Roberts to participate in the segment, her mammogram revealed that she had two malignant tumors in her right breast, in addition to a "positive lymph node." Robach is now a breast cancer survivor after undergoing a double mastectomy and multiple rounds of chemotherapy.
Savannah Guthrie suffered a scary eye injury
"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has experienced tragedy that most people could never comprehend following the 2026 abduction of and search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, which remains unsolved as of this writing. Longtime fans and viewers of NBC's flagship morning news program will also recall that she has also experienced a major medical situation. This began when she took the anchor's chair following the departures of Meredith Vieira and Ann Curry during the early 2010s.
In November 2019, Guthrie suffered a serious right eye injury while playing with her then-2-year-old son. "Charley threw a toy train right at my eye, and it tore my retina," she said to her "Today" crew when she called in to explain her injury (via X). "It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later. And then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach. ... It has a really pointy edge, and he threw it right at me."
Guthrie's injury wasn't quickly or easily fixed. She underwent multiple laser procedures initially before having retinal detachment surgery in December. And while she returned to her post in January 2020, that wouldn't be the last of her procedures. In July 2020, she underwent cataract surgery, after which she had a final procedure in 2021.
Norah O'Donnell was diagnosed with skin cancer
Norah O'Donnell is undoubtedly one of the best-known anchors of the modern television news landscape. She was a fixture on NBC and MSNBC for years, serving in a variety of roles on programs like "Today," "Dateline NBC," "Hardball with Chris Matthews," and more before making the jump to CBS News in the 2010s. Eventually, she became the anchor and managing editor of "CBS Evening News," a post she held into the mid-2020s.
Off-camera, though, O'Donnell came up against a frightening condition in 2016-17. While Black Friday shopping, the network news mainstay received a call from her dermatologist informing her that she had been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. "I made my way through the Black Friday crowds toward the exit, my mind reeling, my chest constricting. Tears were running down my face now. I felt trapped," O'Donnell later wrote of the experience in Good Housekeeping (via CBS News). "I couldn't understand how this could have happened to me. I took good care of myself — was this somehow my fault? Why had I waited to get my checkup?"
Despite the scare, O'Donnell's melanoma diagnosis was just another tragic life detail she had to overcome. She's now a cancer survivor who went on to anchor the evening news for several more years.
Linsey Davis lived with fibroids for years
While hosting the Oscars pre-show in March 2025, "ABC World News Tonight" anchor Linsey Davis was the subject of pregnancy rumors due to her red carpet fit. However, the truth of the matter was that a medical condition that she had lived with for years — uterine fibroids, which are non-cancerous tumors of the uterus — was rearing its ugly head once again. "I ended up being really bloated in my dress. People on Twitter were like, 'Oh, Linsey Davis is pregnant.' And it became this embarrassing thing," she explained to People later that year.
Davis had been diagnosed with fibroids 13 years earlier and, at the time, her doctor warned her that she may have difficulty getting pregnant and having children. Nevertheless, she gave birth to a son, Ayden, in 2014. However, she started having issues six years later, at which point she had six fibroids removed via myomectomy while saving her uterus. And while that granted a measure of relief, symptoms including heavy periods returned a year and a half later. In the end, 13 fibroids were detected.
The constant discomfort, coupled with the noise surrounding her Oscars' dress, motivated her to undergo a hysterectomy — essentially the only procedure that would guarantee relief from the fibroids. "I will never miss having a period," Davis — who has worked in a variety of roles for ABC News — said prior to her surgery. "A few weeks ago, I bought what I believe to be my last box of tampons ever, and I had a moment like, this is great."
Hoda Kotb's breast cancer diagnosis changed her life
Hoda Kotb's relationship with Kathie Lee Gifford — her former co-anchor on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" – is the stuff of legend, but it's only a part of Kotb's impressive run on network news. She went on to become one of the primary anchors on "Today," worked at NBC, and appeared on "Dateline" earlier in her career. It was early on in her tenure as an hour four host, though, when Kotb faced one of the most difficult chapters of her personal life.
Kotb was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2007. When the show was greenlighted in 2008, she decided to follow in the footsteps of other journalists who had lived with scary medical conditions and share her journey with viewers of "Today." "I wasn't going to say anything about it and I wanted to forget about it, but someone encouraged me to say something," she recalled on a 2024 broadcast. Treatment required an extensive surgery, which included a mastectomy and breast reconstruction.
The disease also negatively impacted her fertility, preventing her from carrying a child. However, she eventually started a family, adopting daughters Haley and Hope.
Deborah Norville's thyroid cancer diagnosis came after a viewer spotted a lump
Sometimes, scary medical conditions are discovered via regular doctor visits and planned testing. In other cases, a diagnosis can come seemingly out of nowhere. Such was the case for Deborah Norville, who anchored "Inside Edition" on weekdays for three decades, from 1995 to 2025. For Norville, it was an eagle-eyed fan of the program who realized that something was amiss with the longtime media personality.
In 2019, Norville announced that she would be having surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck. In her announcement, she revealed that she was made aware of the nodule years earlier by a viewer. "A long time ago, an 'Inside Edition' viewer reached out to say she'd seen something on my neck. It was a lump," she revealed on the program. "Well, I'd never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out, and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule. And for years it was nothing. Until recently, it was something." Norville opined that we live in a "see something, say something" world, a paradigm that made all the difference for her.
To replace the hormones her body once produced naturally, Norville takes a synthetic thyroid hormone since she had the majority of her thyroid removed in the surgery. Regardless, she's thankful to be alive and in good health. "When I go back and look at old photos, I see it now. But you don't notice things about yourself," she told Healthy Women in 2023.
Jay Harris was diagnosed with prostate cancer
Like Robin Roberts, Jay Harris is one of the longest-serving journalists in ESPN's history. However, he has remained at the global sports leader since joining its sister network, ESPNews, back in 2003. Unfortunately, he was forced to take a sabbatical from his role as a SportsCenter anchor in 2025 amid his cancer scare.
In June of that year, Harris appeared on "Good Morning America" to announce that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. "My doctor is quite optimistic," Harris said (via ABC News) of his prognosis. "Per my last scan, nothing has spread, so once we, you know, take out the prostate, hopefully that will be it. That's the goal." Following the announcement, Harris wrote via ESPN Front Row that his father had previously survived his own bout with prostate cancer, and noted that the illness disproportionately affects Black men.
In the wake of his diagnosis, Harris had surgery to remove his prostate and returned to his chair in July of that year. He was welcomed back to work by Charles Barkley, who called him "one of my favorite people at ESPN" in a video message (via X).
Julie Chin suffered a stroke live on air
While most of the news anchors featured here went public with their health scares after discovering and contextualizing them privately, Julie Chin suffered a medical emergency live on air, raising concerns about her overall health at the time. It happened in September 2022 during a KJRH news broadcast from Tulsa, Oklahoma, when, mid-segment, Chin struggled to say the name of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum because she was likely having a stroke. She also found it difficult to describe the related event, which was a watch party for NASA's Artemis I launch.
Initially, she thought she was having an issue with her contact lens due to blurred vision. However, her symptoms only got worse leading into the watch party report; her arm went numb, and her speech slurred. At one point, she attempted to text her husband about what was happening, but the text came out garbled. "I'm sorry," she eventually told viewers, as she was experiencing the emergency in real time (via CNN). "Something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody. Let's just go ahead and send it on over to meteorologist Anne Brown."
Recognizing that she was in peril, KJRH staffers called 911. Chin offered an update later via Facebook, writing, "The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I'm so sorry that happened." Added Chin: "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere."
Tori Carmen discovered she had an aggressive form of brain cancer
In February 2025, Fox Carolina anchor Tori Carmen was at the height of her career. After starting as a weekend sports anchor in Casper, Wyoming, she had made stops in Toledo, Ohio; Fort Myers, Florida; and Syracuse, New York. Finally, she landed in Greenville, South Carolina, where she became an evening news anchor. However, her broadcast journalism dreams gave way to a nightmare one night when she woke screaming in her bed during a ski trip.
The then-37-year-old was having a seizure — her right leg locked up, she was unable to move her left leg, and she couldn't answer her then-fiancé (and now husband) when he asked what was going on. "I was in so much pain. I couldn't scream anymore. I just fell into darkness. It was like a black hole taking me under. I thought I was dying," she told People of the experience in 2026. After being rushed to the hospital, she had a CT scan, which revealed that she had a mass in her brain. While the mass was initially believed to be a benign tumor, Carmen was later diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
After having the tumor removed, she underwent targeted radiation via gamma knife surgery. She ultimately returned to work in July and, as of this writing, has gotten clean MRI results at subsequent check-ups. "My body doesn't feel or look the way that I want it to. But I gained perspective from my experience and try to remember what's important," she told People.