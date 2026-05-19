The Journey After Fame Hasn't Been Easy For TLC's Jazz Jennings

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This article includes mentions of mental health struggles and eating disorders.

So, who exactly is Jazz Jennings? Well, America first met Jennings back in 2007, when she made an appearance on ABC's "20/20" at just 6 years old. Jennings was categorized as male at birth, and as she grew up, it was apparent that she was more in touch with her feminine side. According to her parents, Jennings preferred to wear dresses, and she would correct her parents whenever they encouraged her with a cheerful "Good boy!" rather than "Good girl." Jennings came out when she was 5 years old, making her one of the youngest known cases of gender transition at the time.

"Ever since I could form coherent thoughts, I knew I was a girl trapped inside a boy's body," Jennings wrote in an article for Time. "There was never any confusion in my mind." According to the reality star, much of the confusion stemmed from other people not understanding her perspective. Even her own parents were caring, but they had their limits. "My parents were cool about it but drew the line at going out in public dressed in girls' stuff," Jennings recalled.

Jennings would go on to become an LGBTQ activist, using her platform to raise awareness on transgender rights. However, her life in the spotlight has not been a walk in the park. She has publicly disclosed personal struggles with her health, let her fans in on her experience with an eating disorder, and even endured threats to her life. Read on for a deeper look into the difficulties Jennings has faced since she became famous.