9 Rare Throwback Pics Of Natasha Richardson & Liam Neeson's Romance

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson's marriage will forever be one of our favorite Hollywood love stories. But in light of Richardson's tragic death at the age of just 45, it's easy to get caught up in the sad real-life ending of their fairytale romance. Before the heartbreak, Neeson and Richardson spent a number of very happy years together, and the benefit of them being an A-list couple is that many of their happy moments live on in their pictures taken together.

It only makes sense to start with Neeson and Richardson's red carpet debut, which was at the 1993 Tony Awards. The two had met the previous year when they started working on the Broadway production of "Anna Christie," and both of them were nominated for their work in the play. That made the awards a fitting platform for their first official outing as a couple, and though neither of them was the winner in their categories, we'd say they won big all the same.