9 Rare Throwback Pics Of Natasha Richardson & Liam Neeson's Romance
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson's marriage will forever be one of our favorite Hollywood love stories. But in light of Richardson's tragic death at the age of just 45, it's easy to get caught up in the sad real-life ending of their fairytale romance. Before the heartbreak, Neeson and Richardson spent a number of very happy years together, and the benefit of them being an A-list couple is that many of their happy moments live on in their pictures taken together.
It only makes sense to start with Neeson and Richardson's red carpet debut, which was at the 1993 Tony Awards. The two had met the previous year when they started working on the Broadway production of "Anna Christie," and both of them were nominated for their work in the play. That made the awards a fitting platform for their first official outing as a couple, and though neither of them was the winner in their categories, we'd say they won big all the same.
They looked adorable at the Schindler's List premiere
Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson defined their relationship while he was shooting "Schindler's List," so it was once again fitting when the couple arrived at the film's Paris premiere looking completely smitten. Of course, the subject of the film would have made it inappropriate for them to have looked too loved up, but there was no mistaking how in love Richardson was as she was pictured gazing up at Neeson while they posed for pictures hand-in-hand.
The first-time parents co-starred again in Nell
Far from co-starring in "Anna Christie," falling in love, staying together, and calling it a day for their working relationship, Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson once again collaborated in the 1994 film "Nell." Even more excitingly for their relationship, though, when they attended the film's premiere that December, they were expecting their first child.
Richardson looked radiant in her white minidress, and though it's not clear how much she was showing at that point, she certainly was sporting a glow. Their son, Michéal Neeson (who's since changed his surname to Richardson in a touching tribute to his mom) was born the following June.
Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson's second pregnancy was quick to follow
Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson became parents for the second time in 1996, and she once again looked gorgeous as an expectant mother-to-be.
Richardson didn't hide the fact that their second pregnancy had been unexpected, joking to The Buffalo News, "As a woman and a mother, I thought, 'Great!' As an actress, I screamed, 'Help!'" Even so, she went on to add that she was thrilled her kids would have such a small age gap, and sure enough, given who their parents are, both of Richardson and Neeson's sons have grown up to be gorgeous.
The new parents looked loved up at dinner
Fast-forward to 1997, and Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson were parents of two out on the town. The couple was pictured having dinner together in New York City, and it was clear their relationship was just as loving as it had been at the start.
As Neeson looked at the cameras while Richardson gave him her signature gaze, he held her hand in both of his. If ever there was a sign of marital bliss, this would be it.
Natasha and Liam hit the Met Gala in 1999
Each iteration of the Met Gala has become more fantastical than the last over the years, but back in the '90s, it was a far less avant-garde affair. Even so, Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson looked gorgeous at the 1999 event with their understated but elegant looks. The twosome also stuck close by one another's side for pics, and we dare say it was one of their cutest couple moments at a high-profile event (and that's saying something).
The couple looked sensational at the 2002 Tony Awards
Back to where it all started (well, publicly, anyway), in 2002, Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson hit that year's Tony Awards. And, if we didn't know they'd hard-launched their relationship there nearly a decade prior, we would have thought they were in their honeymoon phase, right down to Richardson's white dress.
While some A-list couples have been known to take their red carpet PDA too far, Richardson's go-to pose in the presence of her hubby (that adoring gaze) put her feelings on full display while keeping things classy.
Liam and Natasha didn't hide their love in 2005
Okay, so there were some occasions when Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson got cuddlier on the red carpet. Case in point: the time they attended the opening of "A Streetcar Named Desire" at Studio 54 in 2005.
Richardson was one of the show's stars, so she certainly deserved her moment to shine. As for Neeson, though his own PDA always tended to be more on the subtle side, he seemed only too happy to celebrate his wife with a few cuddles.
Their last red carpet appearance was a beautiful sendoff
Heartbreakingly, the 2008 London Film Festival would mark the last time Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson walked the red carpet together. It certainly is a testament to their relationship that at that last appearance, the couple once again looked besotted with one another, even kissing on the red carpet.
There's no question that Richardson and Neeson were soulmates, and though Neeson has tried to revive his love life in the many years since her passing, most of the relationships have ended in disappointment. Still, what a privilege to have experienced what he and Richardson had, and what a privilege for us to have witnessed it.