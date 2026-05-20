4 Celeb Couple Moments In 2026 That Hinted At Trouble In Paradise (So Far)

As 2026 unfolds, several celebrity couples have announced their breakups and divorces in what feels like rapid succession. Some were, to put it kindly, hardly surprising, while others came out of nowhere. In April, Meghan Thee Stallion confirmed her split from Klay Thompson after accusing him of being unfaithful in a bombshell post on her Instagram Story (she and the Dallas Mavericks player were together for less than a year). Sports power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird also announced the end of their relationship in a joint statement after nine of years of dating and being engaged for six. The list of celebrity couples who broke up in 2026 just keeps growing. Meanwhile, many other A-listers face similar fates after hinting at trouble in their relationships.

Earlier this year, Rachel Zegler seemingly soft-launched a breakup with her boyfriend, dancer Nathan Louis-Fernand, after sharing a cryptic photo carousel on her Instagram feed to welcome 2026. The actor's post included photos of herself posing in a backless dress and a single shot with her cute goldendoodle, Lenny. Notably, it also featured a screenshot of a Google search with the text "how to fumble a baddie" and an illustration showing a woman walking her dog with the words (get this), "I'll never get a boyfriend." Hmm. Fans also noticed that the "Snow White" star had stopped following Louis-Fernand as rumors of him cheating surfaced on Reddit.

Rachel Zegler is seen spotted out with her new boyfriend Nathan Louis-Fernand in Primrose Hill. ❤️ 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/50yfNZ14TB — Page Six (@PageSix) July 22, 2025

The pair have been dating since 2025 after hitting it off on the West End production of the musical drama "Evita." As it stands, neither of them have broken their silence on the situation, but Zegler's post was enough to get people talking.