4 Celeb Couple Moments In 2026 That Hinted At Trouble In Paradise (So Far)
As 2026 unfolds, several celebrity couples have announced their breakups and divorces in what feels like rapid succession. Some were, to put it kindly, hardly surprising, while others came out of nowhere. In April, Meghan Thee Stallion confirmed her split from Klay Thompson after accusing him of being unfaithful in a bombshell post on her Instagram Story (she and the Dallas Mavericks player were together for less than a year). Sports power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird also announced the end of their relationship in a joint statement after nine of years of dating and being engaged for six. The list of celebrity couples who broke up in 2026 just keeps growing. Meanwhile, many other A-listers face similar fates after hinting at trouble in their relationships.
Earlier this year, Rachel Zegler seemingly soft-launched a breakup with her boyfriend, dancer Nathan Louis-Fernand, after sharing a cryptic photo carousel on her Instagram feed to welcome 2026. The actor's post included photos of herself posing in a backless dress and a single shot with her cute goldendoodle, Lenny. Notably, it also featured a screenshot of a Google search with the text "how to fumble a baddie" and an illustration showing a woman walking her dog with the words (get this), "I'll never get a boyfriend." Hmm. Fans also noticed that the "Snow White" star had stopped following Louis-Fernand as rumors of him cheating surfaced on Reddit.
Rachel Zegler is seen spotted out with her new boyfriend Nathan Louis-Fernand in Primrose Hill. ❤️ 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/50yfNZ14TB
— Page Six (@PageSix) July 22, 2025
The pair have been dating since 2025 after hitting it off on the West End production of the musical drama "Evita." As it stands, neither of them have broken their silence on the situation, but Zegler's post was enough to get people talking.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked tense at the 2026 Oscars
At the 2026 Oscars, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sparked rumors that all may not be well in their marriage after the couple seemed a little awkward while posing together on the red carpet. In a clip shared by E! News, the "Live with Kelly and Mark" co-hosts looked disengaged and lacking their usual closeness as they prepared to be shot by the Glambot, with Consuelos barely even looking at Ripa and refusing to move near her. He also kept his hands to himself, only touching her by the finger, which he immediately withdrew the second the shoot was over. On social media, viewers were quick to pick up on the tension and speculate about the state of their relationship. "He looks like he's ignoring her, to me," one Facebook user observed. Another posited, "It's pretty obvious he doesn't want to touch her at all. Won't even hold her hand. He looks p***ed off."
Footage from their red carpet interview with ET added fuel to the growing speculation. Viewers observed that Ripa tended to dominate the conversation and speak over Consuelos before he could even finish his thoughts. "She won't let Mark speak," one claimed on YouTube. Others echoed the sentiment by noting he looked visibly irritated and disengaged as Ripa was talking. Nicole Moore, a celebrity love coach and body language expert, told Nicki Swift that Ripa and Consuelos' awkward red carpet posing offered a window into their marriage. "[H]e's trying to subtly take up more space and position himself in front of his wife for the cameras," Moore asserted, adding, "This body language could indicate that Mark has a need to be dominant in his relationship with Kelly."
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's body language seemed off
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes after years of avoiding the spotlight following backlash surrounding their support for disgraced actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson. The A-list couple, who have been married since 2015, had not been seen on the red carpet together since 2023. However, their body language hinted that something wasn't quite right behind the scenes. A clip from their 2026 Golden Globes appearance showed Kutcher whispering something to Kunis as they turned around to face the cameras for a photo op. According to Tracy Brown, CSP, there was an obvious disconnect between the couple.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk the #GoldenGlobes carpet pic.twitter.com/pRpqCmO4RA
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026
As the body language expert told Nicki Swift exclusively, Kutcher and Kunis' 2026 Golden Globes body language was hiding something. "She's all business and he's not taking it as seriously," Brown pointed out, later adding, "Check out [Ashton's] smile once he faces the cameras. It's half up and half down. This is almost impossible to do unless you're really experiencing two different emotions at once. Likely he's trying to hide what's real." It could very well be just the jitters. In 2025, a source revealed Kutcher was determined to reclaim his standing in Hollywood after falling from grace over his ties to both disgraced rapper P. Diddy and Masterson.
"He knows he's fallen out of favor over the years, both in Hollywood and with the public, for some inappropriate and misguided choices," the insider dished to the Daily Mail. This reportedly caused friction between the couple, with speculation now swirling that divorce is in the cards for them.
"[F]riends believe they are nearing the end of their marriage because they've had a turbulent couple of years to say the least," another source informed Radar Online.
Keira Knightley's husband was spotted without his wedding ring
Keira Knightley and her husband, James Righton, were rumored to be enduring a rough patch after he was spotted without his wedding ring during a solo outing in London. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, in April, the composer was snapped biking around the city, prompting fans to wonder what was going on. The news came just months after the "Love Actually" star raised suspicions by changing her surname from Righton to Knightley in official documents related to her performing arts company, KCK Boo Ltd. However, representatives for the actor claimed that there was no reason for fans to worry. Rather, Knightley had to change her name in compliance with a new identity verification rule requiring her to match her business information with her legal identification.
The couple have been married since 2013 and are based in the U.K. with their daughters, Edie and Delilah. Sources admitted that they haven't been getting along for a while now, though. "It's no secret Keira and James have been having some problems," an insider disclosed to Woman's Day in February. "She talked about it in interviews late last year. They've not really reconnected since their second child and things have gone downhill since then."
There's also the matter of balancing each other's careers, with the actor reportedly forced to give up certain work opportunities. "She wants to do another Broadway play, but he's got his solo career now, so her wings have been seriously clipped," a source noted. Sadly, loved ones fear it may only be a matter of time before things come to a boiling point: "Their families are going to be devastated if they split. They seemed like the most perfect couple not that long ago."