Child Stars Who Have Spoken Out Against Their Parents

Global fame can be incredibly overwhelming for even the most level-headed of adults. So it's little wonder you can probably count the number of well-adjusted child stars on one hand, such is the brutal nature of being thrust into the limelight at such a young age.

Indeed, the showbiz world is littered with tragic stories of actors, musicians, and nepo babies who struggled to cope with the pitfalls and pressures of becoming a celebrity at a time when their only worries should have been homework, getting pimples, and what to wear for the end-of-year school dance.

In many instances, the parents are often the root cause of their unhappiness. From chart-topping pop idols to record-breaking Oscar winners, and perhaps unsurprisingly, several former staples of the Disney Channel, here's a look at child stars who have publicly called out the people supposed to have their best interests at heart.