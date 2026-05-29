Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina's Gorgeous Transformation
Valentina Paloma Pinault is no stranger to the limelight, having grown up with two incredibly successful (and wealthy) parents. Born in 2007 to actor Salma Hayek and luxury fashion CEO François-Henri Pinault, the couple's only child grew up surrounded by fame and fortune. At just 7 years old, Valentina was already attending Hollywood premieres with her mom and, as Hayek told People, had already traveled the world extensively. Meanwhile, at home, she was absorbing both her Mexican and French roots and, as she hit her teens, she started taking an interest in both of her parents' careers.
Asked who her daughter takes after most, Hayek told the mag it's hard to decide. "I think she is more like [Pinault] and he thinks she is more like me," she mused. "I think she looks like him and he thinks she looks like me." The right answer, however, may be that she is truly a perfect blend of both. As Valentina herself has shown through the years, she's found a way to fuse aspects of both her mom and dad with her own outlook on life, thus becoming her own unique adult. Here's your inside look at Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina's gorgeous transformation from a trilingual toddler to a feisty 18-year-old with lofty life goals.
Valentina's birth made headlines
Salma Hayek didn't think motherhood was in her future until she met French businessman François-Henri Pinault in 2006. The pair reportedly crossed paths at a gala in Venice, Italy and began dating shortly after, not wasting any time growing their family. The following March, the duo confirmed they were expecting their first child together when folks began speculating about a possible pregnancy after seeing images of Hayek with a visible bump.
As the actor herself later told People, the news surprised her but she couldn't have been happier. "I had my child so late in life," she shared, noting she was 40 when she became pregnant and 41 when she gave birth. "I thought I wasn't going to be able to and it was such an important thing to me." Hayek's wish of being a mother ultimately came true on September 21, 2007 when Valentina Paloma Pinault was born in a Los Angeles hospital. According to People, the joyous occasion was witnessed by her then-fiance, Pinault, as well as her mom and brother. As for the little one's moniker, Hayek had reportedly chosen the name three months before her daughter's birth. "She told everyone she loved Valentina because it strong and romantic," a source revealed to the outlet.
She grew up speaking three languages
Growing up with a Mexican mother and French father, it came as no surprise when a young Valentina Paloma Pinault began picking up both of her parents' mother tongues. Speaking with People in 2010, Hayek confirmed that although her little one wasn't even three years old yet, she was already speaking three languages: English, Spanish, and French. "She's [speaking] fluently," proud papa François-Henri Pinault enthused. "She can have a conversation." Noting he couldn't believe how quickly his daughter was picking up all three idioms, he revealed she was even surpassing Hayek in some regard, sharing, "She's teaching French to her mother."
It seems Valentina hasn't lost any of her penchant for languages in the years since. As a 14-year-old, she showed off her Spanish skills during her mom's induction onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021, effortlessly praising her in an interview with Univision. Just a year later, a Vogue México y Latinoamérica interview caught her seamlessly switching between all three languages. Addressing her Spanish skills in particular, Valentina told the outlet she especially enjoys using it with her mom for a sneaky reason. "When we are with more people, I like it because it is like a secret," she explained, per Hello!. "Nobody speaks Spanish because, with my dad, I speak French." What's more, Hayek added, "I think it reinforces unity, the family bond."
When Valentina was 4, it was revealed she had a secret half-sibling
When Valentina Paloma Pinault was born in 2007, she officially had two half-siblings from her father's previous marriage to Dorothée Lepère: 9-year-old François and 5-year-old Mathilde. However, it would be revealed in 2011 that she actually had a third half-brother the world hadn't previously known about. Public court documents pertaining to a child support agreement between Francois-Henri Pinault and supermodel Linda Evangelista confirmed that he had gotten the supermodel pregnant the same year as Salma Hayek and that their son, Augustin James Evangelista, was born in October 2006.
Despite the murky timeline, insiders explained that Evangelista and Pinault had their fling in early 2006, after Pinault and Hayek had split up. Indeed, Valentina's parents don't have a smooth relationship timeline. Not only did Hayek reject her husband's proposal twice, but they even called off their engagement in July 2008 before finally tying the knot on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris, France. What's more, it appears there is absolutely no bad blood in the family as Valentina and Augustin have spent plenty of time together. Growing up, Augustin was close with his stepmom and, more recently, the pair was photographed alongside Valentina at the 2023 TIME100 Gala. Similarly, in 2025, Linda Evangelista was snapped cozying up to her stepdaughter, Valentina, at a Kering Foundation charity gala.
She started raiding her mom's closet as a teen
When your mother is a famous actress and your father is the CEO of luxury fashion group Kering, which owns maisons like Gucci and Balenciaga, it would be hard to grow up not loving haute couture. Indeed, Valentina Paloma Pinault is no stranger to high fashion and has been attending red carpets with her parents since she could walk. She's also no stranger to the catwalk, having been spotted at Milan Fashion Week at age 11.
With time, her tastes have gotten all the more glamorous, like in 2021 when a 14-year-old Valentina arrived at her mom's "Eternals" premiere in a polka dot Yves Saint Laurent dress with a price that was likely upwards of $6,000. Then, at 15, she got to don a vintage Isaac Mizrahi gown to the Oscars, which her mom previously wore in 1997. Speaking with Extra, Hayek revealed her daughter has a penchant for raiding her closet, as well as stealing her makeup and perfume. "In this house, we fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet," the actor similarly told Vogue México in 2022, per Hola! That being said, Valentina was quick to clarify she doesn't pick pieces because of their luxe labels, but rather, chooses things that she simply thinks are pretty. "I hardly pay attention to the brand," she mused, noting she also enjoys vintage shopping. "In general, I wear sweats, but when I want to dress up a little more, I like to wear things that express my style and who I am," Valentina concluded of her fashion philosophy.
Valentina landed her first Vogue cover at 14
In true celebrity nepo baby fashion, Valentina Paloma Pinault landed her first major magazine shoot when she was just 14. Posing opposite her famous mom, the teen graced the cover of Vogue México in 2022, looking like Salma Hayek's doppelganger. "What a great early Mother's Day present," the actor enthused on Instagram. "Loving these beautiful photos." Inside, the pair offered a rare glimpse into Valentina's childhood, starting with the independence she demanded from a young age. "When she was 7 years old, she began wanting to have her own rhythm and her own space," Hayek revealed, per El Pais. "She never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that," she added, per Page Six.
That didn't change as she got older and Valentina was adamant that she wants to walk her own path and isn't concerned with finding fame, despite her parents' status. Opening up about her social media use, the teen explained she strives to use it as a force for change, particularly for the causes she's most passionate about. "What I really care about are homeless people, because I have friends who don't have a home," she told the outlet. In addition to volunteering at a soup kitchen, Valentina said she believes it's important to talk to people experiencing homelessness and hear their stories with compassion, rather than simply passing them by on the street. "I think the fact that you care enough to listen to them is relevant because it hurts to be invisible like that," she explained, encouraging readers to give it a try.
Valentina discovered her love of beauty early on
In addition to expressing herself through fashion, Valentina Paloma Pinault is also passionate about beauty. "I love makeup," she enthused to Vogue México in 2022, per Hola!, explaining she likes to have fun experimenting with various styles and hues to suit her mood. However, what she doesn't like to do is hide behind her products. "I don't do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections," she explained of her makeup philosophy. Adding that she sometimes skips concealer because she thinks dark under-eye circles can add interest to a face, she concluded, "I like to explore it."
Showing off some of her favorite products, Valentina highlighted Olaplex's hair oil, various lipsticks and tints, including faves from Gucci and Victoria Beckham, and her go-to perfumes, namely Sisley's Eau du Soir, YSL's Black Opium, and Chanel's Misia, which she said she saved up her allowance to buy.
Mom Salma Hayek, who joined her for the interview, praised her teen's instincts, revealing, "I'm good at makeup, but now she teaches me." And it seems that penchant for skincare hasn't faded any, as Hayek told People in 2025 she still takes all of her beauty questions to Valentina. "That one knows everything," she said of the then-17-year-old. "She knows products that you cannot even imagine that it exists."
As a teen, Valentina made some lofty career plans
While there are plenty of celebs who don't want their children to become actors, Salma Hayek isn't one of them. Stopping by the Today show in 2024, the "Frida" star confirmed that a 17-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault was talking about joining the entertainment industry and she, for one, was totally on board. Saying she supports her daughter's Hollywood aspirations, Hayek went on to note she's not getting involved in the process, instead allowing Valentina to forge her own path. "She wants to study political science and then, as a minor, film because she wants to be a director," the proud mama said. However, Valentina has no plans to pursue any directing classes themselves. "She said, 'It's in my blood; I want to spend the time learning something that it's more complicated,'" Hayek recalled.
Valentina previously shared her plans to build a multi-faceted career with Vogue México, saying, per Today, she plans to start out acting, then transition to her real passion: directing. "I think it might be harder to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen," she reasoned. "That could help directing."
A teenaged Valentina had multiple artistic passions
Not only was a teenage Valentina Paloma Pinault already planning to pursue acting and directing, but she was also exploring various other artistic outlets, as she shared with Vogue México in 2022. Joining her mom for a video segment in which the duo showed off the must-haves they carry in their purses, Valentina pulled out a vintage film camera. Noting that particular model was a new acquisition, she shared she normally uses a disposable one to take snaps of anything and everything she finds inspiring. "I love taking photos of my friends," she enthused, revealing she's even enrolled in a photography course at school. As always, Hayek had nothing but praise for her daughter. "I like her photos a lot; Her teachers also like her photos," she noted. "She always has an interesting point of view." A point of view Valentina also applies to her family, as shown in a 2024 beach photoshoot with her mom. Hayek shared a snap of herself posing in the water to Instagram that March and wrote, "It always helps to have a photographer in the family."
What's more, Valentina appears to also enjoy creating art of another kind. Taking an iPad out of her purse, Hayek showed viewers her screensaver which was actually a painting of a landscape her daughter had done.
Valentina's 18th birthday bash was held in a castle
Valentina Paloma Pinault lives an extremely lavish life, as proven by her ultra luxe birthday party in September 2025. That year, Valentina hit her milestone 18th birthday and her family decided to go all out with a castle party. "We ate, we danced, we laughed, we loved," Salma Hayek shared on Instagram, posting snaps from inside Chilham Castle, a historic mansion located in Canterbury, Kent. Among the various clips, Valentina and her family could be seen dancing and singing "Happy Birthday" inside a historic room dating back hundreds of years. As the property's official website notes, Chilham Castle is located on 300 acres of land and was once owned by England's King Henry VIII. Over the 500 years that have followed, it has remained a private home, although it's now open to select guests, either to be hired for exclusive events or for anyone who's a member of their Aletheia Private Members Club. While it's unclear how much renting a ballroom would cost, the price tag for such a unique privilege was undoubtedly hefty – not that it would have posed any issues for François-Henri Pinault who comes from a wealthy family worth billions.
Indeed, taking to Instagram to praise her daughter, Hayek made it clear that no expense would have been too grand. "A kind passionate heart, a wise soul full of magic, a unique unstoppable force of nature," she wrote of Valentina, calling her "my dream daughter."