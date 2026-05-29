Valentina Paloma Pinault is no stranger to the limelight, having grown up with two incredibly successful (and wealthy) parents. Born in 2007 to actor Salma Hayek and luxury fashion CEO François-Henri Pinault, the couple's only child grew up surrounded by fame and fortune. At just 7 years old, Valentina was already attending Hollywood premieres with her mom and, as Hayek told People, had already traveled the world extensively. Meanwhile, at home, she was absorbing both her Mexican and French roots and, as she hit her teens, she started taking an interest in both of her parents' careers.

Asked who her daughter takes after most, Hayek told the mag it's hard to decide. "I think she is more like [Pinault] and he thinks she is more like me," she mused. "I think she looks like him and he thinks she looks like me." The right answer, however, may be that she is truly a perfect blend of both. As Valentina herself has shown through the years, she's found a way to fuse aspects of both her mom and dad with her own outlook on life, thus becoming her own unique adult. Here's your inside look at Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina's gorgeous transformation from a trilingual toddler to a feisty 18-year-old with lofty life goals.