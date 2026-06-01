That '70s Show Star Topher Grace Has Had Some Wild Hair Transformations For Roles
Fans of "That '70s Show" will forever associate Topher Grace with Eric Forman's sideswept mop, but in the decades since the show started, he's gone on to sport a number of other 'dos, too. From a man bun (we know exactly what Red Forman would say to that), to voluminous highlighted quiffs (Red's stance would likely be the same there, too), let's take a deep dive into Grace's transformation since "That '70s Show" made him a household name.
We're kicking things off with Grace's 2004 character Pete Monash in "Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!" If ever there was a hairstyle to truly encapsulate the time period in which a film was set, this would be it. Gelled up and spiky but in a nerdy sort of way, Grace looked every bit the young man he was portraying, and TBH, we didn't actually hate the look for him. Unfortunately, it being so twentysomething-in-2004-coded means it's unlikely we'll ever see the actor return to this particular lewk, but talk about a time capsule.
Topher's In Good Company crop was corporate all the way
Topher Grace had a lot of range in 2004. Case in point: going from spiky-haired Piggly Wiggly manager in a small town to a corporate wunderkind in "In Good Company." In a way, Grace's hair for the role of Carter Duryea was giving a sleeker, more grown-up version of Eric Forman, and for some reason, we have a feeling even Red Forman might have approved.
JK, we all know Kurtwood Smith's iconic character would still have managed to be annoyed by it.
Topher's Workaholics character had us do a double-take
Speaking of lewks Red Forman would be mad about, next up, Topher Grace's "Workaholics" character, Noel. If the neck tats and earrings weren't jarring enough on their own, Grace's character also sported a quiff, and talk about branching out!
Truthfully, this is one look that sounds ridiculous in theory, but it actually worked pretty well IRL. Granted, we're certainly not hoping Grace brings this particular transformation into the real world, but range all the same.
Topher's BlacKkKlansman 'do gave us the ick
In yet another turnaround, when Topher Grace brought David Duke to the big screen in "BlackKklansman," he sported a vastly different look, complete with a combover and mustache.
As an aside, many of the "That '70s Show" alum's fans were quick to point out that he was giving Ron Burgundy (aka "Anchorman") vibes, and they weren't wrong. If anything, though, we'd argue that that highlights how ridiculous Duke's real getup was (and given that Grace has said several times how much he despised the man he was playing, we don't doubt he felt the same).
Tech bro Topher was something to behold in Black Mirror
Fast-forward to Topher Grace's 2019 appearance in "Black Mirror," and he had another switcheroo in the hair department. Playing a tech bro on a retreat, he sported a man bun, and he didn't look half bad (though as with the quiff and tats combo, we're not saying we need to see it off screen).
Ironically, speaking to Vulture, Grace explained that he'd actually wanted the character to be bald, but was advised not to shave his head because he was promoting "BlacKkKlansman" at the time.
Topher looked completely different in The Hot Zone
No, you didn't miss the episode of "Stranger Things" guest starring Topher Grace. That'd be his getup for "The Hot Zone," the miniseries he worked on in 2019.
Playing Dr. Peter Jahrling in the late 1980s, hair and makeup gave Grace a floppy light brown 'do, and some of Grace's Instagram followers believed that would have been a natural progression for his "That '70s Show" character when he got older. "The last picture is giving Eric Forman in the 80s," one wrote. We can see it!
We almost didn't recognize Topher in Get Shorty
Nope, that's not Sebastian Stan (but yes, the stars could easily be twins). That's Topher Grace in his hair and makeup for "Get Shorty," which saw him feature as movie star Tyler Mathis.
Suffice it to say, Grace's fans were not at all opposed to the vastly different look. And, among "That '70s Show" fans, many were quick to recall the scenes from Laura Prepon's character's diary. "Wicked and dangerous," anyone? "Reading Donna's journal again I see," joked one. "Donna's gonna come crawling back," quipped another.
Topher Grace's Heretic character aged him
Next up, Elder Kennedy, whom Topher Grace played in the 2024 thriller "Heretic." We're not sure if his hair was dyed for the part or if he donned a wig, but either way, the actor looked borderline unrecognizable without his natural hair. Case in point: a fan who wrote on Instagram, "Elder Kennedy is your best disguise."
Grace does seem to be embracing some grays as he ages, so who knows? Perhaps at some point we'll see the Elder Kennedy look IRL. Hey, some stars look better with gray hair, so we wouldn't rule it out.
Ryan Seacrest, is that you?
Topher Grace switched things up again in the 2026 film "How to Make a Killing," playing Steven Redfellow and looking a lot like another famous face. That would be Ryan Seacrest, and while Grace didn't share if the "Wheel of Fortune" star was one of his inspirations, he did joke in an interview with Comicbook.com that the glam (and a return to his "Workaholics" quiff) had worked for him. Of getting a spray tan on top of the frosted tips, he joked, "I didn't like the process and I didn't like how it looked, but I felt like it worked for the character and when you're that done up ... it kind of does half the work of the acting for you."
Well, over the years, Grace certainly has had a ton of those experiences. Even so, for "That '70s Show" fans, we'll still always remember him for his floppy Eric Forman 'do.