That '70s Show Star Topher Grace Has Had Some Wild Hair Transformations For Roles

Fans of "That '70s Show" will forever associate Topher Grace with Eric Forman's sideswept mop, but in the decades since the show started, he's gone on to sport a number of other 'dos, too. From a man bun (we know exactly what Red Forman would say to that), to voluminous highlighted quiffs (Red's stance would likely be the same there, too), let's take a deep dive into Grace's transformation since "That '70s Show" made him a household name.

We're kicking things off with Grace's 2004 character Pete Monash in "Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!" If ever there was a hairstyle to truly encapsulate the time period in which a film was set, this would be it. Gelled up and spiky but in a nerdy sort of way, Grace looked every bit the young man he was portraying, and TBH, we didn't actually hate the look for him. Unfortunately, it being so twentysomething-in-2004-coded means it's unlikely we'll ever see the actor return to this particular lewk, but talk about a time capsule.