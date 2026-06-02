25 Red Carpet Outfits That Looked So Painful, Everyone Was Saying 'Ouch'

We've all heard the old adage, "Beauty is pain." It has stood the test of time and adapted to different cultures, like the Chinese binding their feet and the use of corsets in England. In the 21st century, this belief is still alive and well in Hollywood, as famous faces tap designers to create looks that will get them a little extra attention on the red carpet.

Some of these crazy getups make the average person say "ouch," but that doesn't seem to stop actors, models, musicians, and more from foregoing comfort for fashion. It also seems like the more important the red carpet, like major award shows and high fashion events, the wilder and more painful the looks become. From one of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks that required her to take breathing lessons to Golden Globes gowns that stars couldn't sit down in, we're rounding up celebrity outfits that looked so uncomfortable, we're still wondering how they managed to wear them.