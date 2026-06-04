Celebs Who Had Their Careers Revived By Hallmark

Lacey Chabert may be best known for starring as Regina George's sidekick, Gretchen Wieners, in 2004's "Mean Girls," and as the youngest sister, Claudia, in "Party of Five" from 1994 to 2000, but at Hallmark, she's always a main character. Chabert got her start at the network in 2010 as Liberty Taylor in "Elevator Girl," about a working-class woman who falls for a lawyer. She has gone on to star in (and, apparently, make a fortune from) over 40 Hallmark movies, including the Netflix 2024 fan-favorite Christmas film "Hot Frosty."

Reflecting on what starring in 40 Hallmark films meant to her, Chabert said on "Sherri," "You know how this business is, you never know what one turn and the ebb and flow and the journey ... I never knew that when I did the first one, which was called 'Elevator Girl,' that I would have the chance and the opportunity to tell 40 of these sweet heartwarming stories." She is also grateful for the chance to travel; reflecting on her experience filming in Iceland for 2024's "A Christmas Quest," Chabert told "The Talk," "I was there for about a month and it was just incredible. I mean, we were filming on ice glaciers and inside lava caves and in places I probably never would have gone in my life. That's one of my favorite parts of my job. I always bring my family if I can."

According to People, next up for Chabert is a starring role in Hallmark's TV adaptation of Jenn McKinlay's book "Paris Is Always a Good Idea."