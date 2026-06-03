Rachael Ray Red Carpet Outfits That Didn't Deserve The Hate
Celebrity cook and TV personality Rachael Ray used to be in spotlight a lot more often than she is now, giving her haters a hefty fashion archive to snark on. After "The Rachael Ray Show" concluded its 17-season run in 2023, she stayed busy by founding Free Food Studios and partnering with A&E Networks. Still, her less frequent public appearances have had some fans concerned about Ray's health and well-being. There's also been speculation that her marriage to John Cusimano may be on the rocks.
In 2026, Ray sat down with The Associated Press to assure everyone that she is still active in her career despite retreating from network television. "I just didn't want to do that anymore. I didn't want to live by committee," she said. "I wanted to focus more on food the way I want to teach it, talking to people I want to talk to, and being just me."
Ray's big changes are seriously impressive, which is what made many fans fall in love with her rags-to-riches story. As she successfully navigated her legendary television and cooking career, she struggled to find her fashion identity. Her questionable fashion sense has drawn criticism over the years, and this negativity has become a common job hazard for many celebrities. While she has worn her fair share of unflattering outfits, Ray has also served up some red-carpet looks that do not deserve the hate.
Rachael Ray's outfit may be baggy, but it matches
Rachael Ray may have gone makeup-free in a rare NYC outing, but she wore light makeup for this New York public appearance. On May 3, 2022, she arrived on the yellow carpet for National Geographic Documentary Films' "We Feed People" New York Premiere at SVA Theater. She wore an all-cream-colored outfit that was far too baggy on all fronts. While the oversized clothing and paper-bag-looking clutch was not the best look, her entire outfit at least shared the same color scheme. The outfit simply needed a tailor, and maybe a new bag.
Her Emmy Award dress was slimming
While unique patterns can be hit or miss on red carpet dresses, sometimes the risks are worth the reward. Rachael Ray arrived on the red carpet at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards for Soap Opera Weekly on June 19, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing an elegant blue and black dress. The unique geometric shapes and deep V-neck were slimming on the star. Despite the controversial design, she looked absolutely stunning in this ensemble. Even her purse and shoes matched the attention-grabbing pattern on her dress, which is not always the case for her looks.
Rachael Ray's Hall of Fame outfit was age appropriate
On May 3, 2023, Rachael Ray attended the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame Gala in New York City. While she risked bringing the haters out in full force with another baggy and bland outfit, the attire was age appropriate. As she ages, she is less likely to wear revealing and tight-fitting clothing. It is only natural to gravitate toward comfier clothes, including her sneakers that admittedly clashed with the red carpet and gala affair. While the outfit was unflattering and needed a pop of color, the ensemble at least matched.
Her sparkly jacket and sneakers popped
One of Rachael Ray's red carpet looks for the "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala, an annual benefit for The Michael J. Fox Foundation, was controversial to say the least. On November 11, 2017, she arrived at the New York event wearing a black dress that seemed to clash with the rest of her look: sparkly sneakers and a silver jacket. While the shimmery combo may scream tacky to some, the pieces complemented each other well. Without the flashy accessories, her black dress would have looked bland and boring. Plus, the sneakers provided extra comfort compared to high heels.
Rachael Ray's fur shawl looked cozy
Many years prior, on November 21, 2009, Rachel Ray wore another gray outfit for another "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" benefit at The Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. This time, her entire outfit was gray. While it might have looked like her printer ran out of color ink, her grayscale outfit had aspects to be admired. Her fur shawl looked especially cozy, making it the most eye-catching element of her outfit. Her shirt got lost in the sea of gray, but she managed to pull off the colorless look.
Rachael Ray's flawless hair stole the show
While Rachael Ray looks so different without makeup, she looks incredible when glammed out for the red carpet. Her flawless hairstyle was one to envy at the "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala on November 10, 2012. The event was hosted in New York City as usual, and this time she pulled up in an outfit that had a splash of color. Her blue dress was leagues above her other gray outfits for the annual event. However, she still managed to sneak in a dark gray jacket and heeled boots that only loosely matched the jacket.
Rachael Ray's brown jumpsuit looked sleek
Rachael Ray appeared with her husband, John Cusimano, on the red carpet at the Broadway opening of "Fences" on April 26, 2010, in New York City. She was all smiles, despite her outfit having a few issues. The silver jacket and copper jumpsuit made her look more like a bag of coins and less like a fashionable celebrity at a premiere. While mixing these two clashing metal tones together is a fashion disaster in the making, her copper jumpsuit looked sleek when paired with her matching heels. The outfit would have looked flattering if she had just ditched the jacket.
Her patterned dress stood out
Like many other years, Rachael Ray attended "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" in New York City again on November 5, 2008. Just like with her other appearances, her attire choice for the annual event was bound to garner mixed opinions. The tie-dye dress appeared to be made out of cheap fabric that was not flattering when the outfit all came together. However, the connecting chain on the chest and matching heels helped give the ensemble some life. The colorful swirls were certainly not her worst red carpet look at the annual event.
Rachel Raye's Annual Charity Day look was about more than fashion
Unlike the inappropriate outfit we can't believe Rachael Ray once wore, the celebrity dressed for comfort when she attended the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC, and GFI on September 11, 2019, in New York City. While her skirt was giving candy cane lane, it somehow looked flattering paired with a simple red t-shirt. She also wore the same silver shoes that were part of an earlier controversial red carpet look in 2017, which clashed with the red outfit. But given the fact that it was a charity event and she opted for comfortable sneakers once again, fashion was likely not her top priority.
Rachael Ray stuns in a blue and bronze dress
While Rachael Ray tends to catch a lot of heat for her questionable fashion sense, her 2010 look at the Food Bank for New York City's 8th Annual Can-Do Awards in New York City left little to complain about. Posing next to her husband, John Cusimano, the television host opted for a flowy bronze and turquoise dress. Unlike some of her busier fashion choices, which were drowning in extra accessories and often looked messy or baggy, this look was simple with heels that matched the dress. While the pattern might not have been everyone's favorite, it is hard to argue that this red-carpet look deserves the hate.