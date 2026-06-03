Rachael Ray Red Carpet Outfits That Didn't Deserve The Hate

Celebrity cook and TV personality Rachael Ray used to be in spotlight a lot more often than she is now, giving her haters a hefty fashion archive to snark on. After "The Rachael Ray Show" concluded its 17-season run in 2023, she stayed busy by founding Free Food Studios and partnering with A&E Networks. Still, her less frequent public appearances have had some fans concerned about Ray's health and well-being. There's also been speculation that her marriage to John Cusimano may be on the rocks.

In 2026, Ray sat down with The Associated Press to assure everyone that she is still active in her career despite retreating from network television. "I just didn't want to do that anymore. I didn't want to live by committee," she said. "I wanted to focus more on food the way I want to teach it, talking to people I want to talk to, and being just me."

Ray's big changes are seriously impressive, which is what made many fans fall in love with her rags-to-riches story. As she successfully navigated her legendary television and cooking career, she struggled to find her fashion identity. Her questionable fashion sense has drawn criticism over the years, and this negativity has become a common job hazard for many celebrities. While she has worn her fair share of unflattering outfits, Ray has also served up some red-carpet looks that do not deserve the hate.