Celebs Who Don't Hide The Fact That They Use Hair Extensions

Even though we know that the hair we see on a celebrity's head isn't necessarily the hair they were born with, it can come as a shock when someone famous admits they like to wear hair extensions. Especially since it wasn't that long ago that celebs wanted people to believe their hair was all natural. "Everyone was extremely secretive about getting extensions in the '90s," celebrity hair extension expert Priscilla Valles told Refinery29. "I'd have to sign confidentiality agreements before I even met the client," she said, emphasizing just how different of a time it was.

Though we love to see how celebs look without their extensions, long and luscious hair has been a staple in Hollywood for decades. There are many reasons celebs utilize extensions. Some like to change lengths frequently, others find wigs uncomfortable, and some just enjoy being able to experiment with different looks without committing to a haircut. Whatever the reason, these celebs are some of the few who aren't shy about their love of extensions.