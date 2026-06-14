Stanley Tucci And Felicity Blunt: Their Quick Relationship Timeline
Actor Stanley Tucci and literary agent Felicity Blunt got married relatively quickly after making things official. In case you didn't know, Stanley first became acquainted with Felicity in 2006, at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada," which he starred in with her sister, Emily Blunt. But their bond was far from romantic, as Stanley was married to his first wife, Kate Tucci, with whom he shares three children. Unfortunately, their life together was tragically cut short when Kate died from breast cancer in 2009. One year later, in 2010, Stanley and Felicity struck up a romance after they both attended the wedding of Felicity's sister, Emily, and "The Office" star John Krasinski.
From that point on, things moved at warp speed. In November 2011, Us Weekly announced their engagement, alongside a few anonymous, bittersweet quotes about their relationship. "It hasn't been easy for him getting into a new relationship, but Felicity is a lovely person and very warm and comforting," shared a source. However, "Stanley is very happy with her." The source proved to be correct, because Stanley and Felicity became husband and wife less than one year later. According to CBS News, the then-new couple legally married in a private ceremony a few weeks before their official wedding in London, where Felicity is from. Since then, the pair have been going strong, and even added two children to Stanley's existing three, bringing the total up to five.
Stanley Tucci wasn't sure he wanted to be married again
Between meeting at a movie premiere and crossing paths later at the wedding of her sister, Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt's eventual relationship was written in the stars. But that doesn't mean that Stanley wasn't initially conflicted after the death of his wife, Kate Tucci.
"I never, I wasn't sure that I would ever remarry," Tucci shared on the "Open Book" podcast in May 2026. "I never thought I would have children again. And when I met her, it just sort of made sense even though there is this age gap of 21 years." He continued, "And obviously, I knew her family, or I knew her sister was one of my best friends."
Of course, there is a downside to Stanley and Felicity's massive age difference. Tucci, who turned 65 in 2025, is worried about how time will impact their romantic journey. "I'm sad that I won't see her get old and that I won't be able to look after her if she needs looking after," he shared with Hola in January 2026. Later in the interview, where he waxed poetic about their adorable bond — including Felicity's hand in getting his cookbook off the ground — he shared a rather refreshing take about spending a lifetime with one's love. "I think there's something really beautiful about people aging together. And unless there's some miracle, that can't happen."