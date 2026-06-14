Stanley Tucci And Felicity Blunt: Their Quick Relationship Timeline

Actor Stanley Tucci and literary agent Felicity Blunt got married relatively quickly after making things official. In case you didn't know, Stanley first became acquainted with Felicity in 2006, at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada," which he starred in with her sister, Emily Blunt. But their bond was far from romantic, as Stanley was married to his first wife, Kate Tucci, with whom he shares three children. Unfortunately, their life together was tragically cut short when Kate died from breast cancer in 2009. One year later, in 2010, Stanley and Felicity struck up a romance after they both attended the wedding of Felicity's sister, Emily, and "The Office" star John Krasinski.

From that point on, things moved at warp speed. In November 2011, Us Weekly announced their engagement, alongside a few anonymous, bittersweet quotes about their relationship. "It hasn't been easy for him getting into a new relationship, but Felicity is a lovely person and very warm and comforting," shared a source. However, "Stanley is very happy with her." The source proved to be correct, because Stanley and Felicity became husband and wife less than one year later. According to CBS News, the then-new couple legally married in a private ceremony a few weeks before their official wedding in London, where Felicity is from. Since then, the pair have been going strong, and even added two children to Stanley's existing three, bringing the total up to five.