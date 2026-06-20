90 Day Fiancé Matches Fans Thought Would Never Work

Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten, who have been featured on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" since 2019, seemed to have the odds stacked against them from day one. The pair has a 30-year age difference, and Singh was using a fake Facebook profile under the name "Michael Jones" when he first connected with Slatten on the site. Most damning of all was that Singh was already in an arranged marriage when he and Slatten started speaking.

In 2020, Singh underwent a messy legal battle to divorce his ex-wife, telling his parents in an episode of "The Other Way," "I listened to you and went through with an arranged marriage ... Then where did my happiness go?" (per Entertainment Tonight). At the time, Slatten supported him, saying, "Sumit and I are not done with each other. We're still in a relationship. He was married ... the marriage wasn't his choice. He didn't want to be married," per the International Business Times. Singh and Slatten married in 2021 in secret for fear his parents would disapprove, although they now live in India with them.

Singh and Slatten will appear on the upcoming "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort," and viewers are surprised they are still together. "Can someone break down the lore and make them make sense to me?" one Reddit post asked. "I feel absolutely zero chemistry between them." Another commenter reasoned, "For some reason, she loves him. And I think he does love her, too. It's just quite the mismatch of a relationship."