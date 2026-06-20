Meet Stanley Tucci's 5 Kids And Their Mothers

The same year that Stanley Tucci landed his first film role in 1985's "Prizzi's Honor," he experienced an equally momentous milestone in his private life. After meeting social worker Kate Spath in the early '90s, the pair got married in 1995 and soon started a family. Kate, who became Kate Tucci following her wedding, gave birth to fraternal twins Isabel Concetta and Nicolo Robert in 2000, followed by Camilla in 2002.

Unfortunately, their love story was cut short in 2009 when Stanley Tucci's wife died tragically at age 47. She had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer four years prior, but as Tucci later told CBS News, it was still a shock. "We really believed that Kate wasn't going to die," he shared. "It's still inconceivable, and probably always will be inconceivable to me, that she's not here." Indeed, over a decade later, he told CBS Sunday Morning in 2021 that he still struggled to come to terms with the loss. "You never stop grieving," he said. "It will always be hard."

Speaking with The Guardian, the actor explained that not only did he feel heartbreak and still shed tears over her memory, but he also experienced regret. Asked to name one person he'd apologize to if he could, Tucci named Kate. "I wish that I could have done more and that I could have been with her at the moment she passed away," he revealed, noting he wasn't present because he needed to remain strong for their children.