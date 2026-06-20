Meet Stanley Tucci's 5 Kids And Their Mothers
Stanley Tucci has achieved incredible success in Hollywood, but there's a job that may bring him even more fulfillment: fatherhood. As he told "The View" in 2024, being a dad of five has been rewarding, and it's made him a better man. "They ground you," he explained, recalling one particular instance when he was getting ready to meet King Charles at a charity event in 2023, and none of his children could have cared less.
However, for all the joy his home life has brought him, there have also been many hardships in the actor's life. In 2021, Tucci opened up about his secret cancer journey, revealing he had been diagnosed with tongue cancer back in 2018. Although he was in remission by then, the ordeal had been particularly painful because Tucci lost his first wife to the disease. That heartbreak had a major impact on his personal life, as well as his young kids'. Working through the loss is an ongoing process, but the Tucci family has found a way forward and continues to thrive. Here's everything we know about Tucci's five children and their mothers.
Inside Stanley's first marriage with Kate Tucci
The same year that Stanley Tucci landed his first film role in 1985's "Prizzi's Honor," he experienced an equally momentous milestone in his private life. After meeting social worker Kate Spath in the early '90s, the pair got married in 1995 and soon started a family. Kate, who became Kate Tucci following her wedding, gave birth to fraternal twins Isabel Concetta and Nicolo Robert in 2000, followed by Camilla in 2002.
Unfortunately, their love story was cut short in 2009 when Stanley Tucci's wife died tragically at age 47. She had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer four years prior, but as Tucci later told CBS News, it was still a shock. "We really believed that Kate wasn't going to die," he shared. "It's still inconceivable, and probably always will be inconceivable to me, that she's not here." Indeed, over a decade later, he told CBS Sunday Morning in 2021 that he still struggled to come to terms with the loss. "You never stop grieving," he said. "It will always be hard."
Speaking with The Guardian, the actor explained that not only did he feel heartbreak and still shed tears over her memory, but he also experienced regret. Asked to name one person he'd apologize to if he could, Tucci named Kate. "I wish that I could have done more and that I could have been with her at the moment she passed away," he revealed, noting he wasn't present because he needed to remain strong for their children.
Stanley Tucci's eldest children were suddenly left with a single dad
Following Kate Tucci's sudden death in 2009, Stanley Tucci was left to parent their three young kids on his own. Their twins, Isabel and Nicolo, were 9, while Camilla was just 7 and, as the actor told NPR the following year, he wished they could have gotten to know their mother better. "I'm mostly sad," he revealed. "I'm sad for Kate that she can't be here, and I'm sad for my children that they didn't have the opportunity to spend more time with her because she was an extraordinary person."
Tucci also admitted to feeling frustrated that they had waited too long to try alternative treatments, which appeared to be effective. However, he strove to remain strong for his kids and be the best parent possible. In fact, as soon as he became a single dad, Tucci took the focus off of his career, despite it really taking off at that time. His kiddos became his top priority, and he began choosing his roles to suit their needs. "I have to orchestrate things very carefully," he told Reuters in 2010. "I can't go away for too long." Luckily, he was able to find projects willing to accommodate him, like "Easy A," which made sure he could shoot all of his scenes in just 3 days.
Stanley and Kate's three kids grew up out of the spotlight
Despite having a world-famous father, Isabel, Nicolo, and Camilla have spent most of their lives far away from the spotlight. They seldom show up at red carpet premieres or glitzy Hollywood events, and as Stanley Tucci told The Guardian, he and his late wife really made it a point to bring normalcy into their home. "We sat down to dinner every night together," he recalled, noting it was a tradition he picked up from his own childhood. "It gives real consistency and structure to family life," he explained. "Nothing is more bonding or more healing."
It seems Tucci has always been a present parent. In addition to packing lunches and nagging his kids about doing their homework, he's also always made time for homely fun, like inventing their own games. "I pretend to fall asleep and then they run away and I chase them and catch them," he once told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "Then I put them in 'reform school,' which is the couch.'" Sharing a sense of levity has been a constant in the Tucci household. "We laugh a lot," he told Reuters of his kids. "They're incredible, and they're all really funny."
Even after Kate died in 2009, Tucci ensured their kids knew it was still important to find joy in the everyday. "She would never want any of us to, sort of, wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives," the actor told CBS Sunday Morning in 2021. "She wasn't like that."
Isabel Concetta Tucci became a full-time makeup artist
Stanley Tucci's eldest daughter, Isabel Concetta Tucci, chose to join her famous dad in the media industry, but in a very different capacity. According to her Instagram, she's a full-time makeup artist signed with a London-based talent agency called Premier Hair and Make-up. She's also the beauty editor of a biannual fashion magazine dubbed 5' ELEVEN” and has worked on everything from photoshoot prep to red carpet styling. One of her more recent gigs lists her as doing the "grooming" for her dad for the 2026 "The Devil Wears Prada 2" premiere in London.
As Isabel explains in her bio, she's always been artistic and believes she inherited that passion from her grandfather, who was an art teacher, as well as her dad, who likes to paint when he can. She then translated that love into makeup, which she explains is similar to painting because "it's a creative, artistic expression that's delicate and unique to each individual face." Eventually, she decided to turn it into her career, enrolling in the UK's Delamar Academy of Make-up & Hair. Upon graduation, she began hustling to make a name for herself by creating a signature style that emphasizes effortless-looking beauty. "I don't see makeup as a mask," she mused. "But as a blend of techniques and thoughtful details that enhance someone's natural features."
Nicolo Tucci dabbled in acting before turning to food
Similarly to his twin sister, Nicolo Tucci showed an interest in the entertainment industry early on. However, his connection to the trade appears to have been short-lived. Following in his dad's footsteps, Nicolo tried his hand at acting as a teen, appearing in one episode of the British TV show "MotherFatherSon," starring Richard Gere, in 2019.
Interestingly, Stanley Tucci revealed in a 2010 interview with Reuters that when they were younger, his children didn't actually find his work all that impressive. "My kids don't really like to watch me in movies," he confessed. "They just want me to be me." Similarly, he told the San Diego Union-Tribune that when a then-7-year-old Isabel and Nicolo and a 5-year-old Camilla accompanied him to New Zealand to shoot "The Lovely Bones," they brought him down to earth. In the flick, Tucci played serial killer George Harvey, and the costume really turned his little ones off. "They were like, 'Oooo, that's really disgusting,'" he recalled.
That might help explain why Nicolo ultimately decided to go in a different direction, pursuing another passion he shared with his father. Upon graduating from Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, the budding chef, now in his early 20s, landed his first gig cooking at St. John restaurant in the city.
Stanley found love again with Felicity Blunt
Stanley Tucci first met his second wife, Felicity Blunt, at the 2006 premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" and, in a surprise twist of fate, Kate Tucci did too. As he revealed on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in 2021, co-star Emily Blunt introduced them to her sister at the event, and they all hit it off. "I have a photo of them together, which is so odd," Tucci said of Felicity and Kate.
However, they didn't see each other again until Emily Blunt's 2010 wedding to John Krasinski, a year after Kate's death. They reconnected, and this time, Emily decided to play matchmaker. "[She] just thought they would hit it off, so she set them up," a source told Us Weekly. She was right because the actor and literary agent got engaged in 2011 and wed secretly in 2012.
They've been together ever since, but as Tucci told The Times, he struggled to let himself love again. "I felt guilty," he admitted, noting he initially couldn't enjoy himself with Felicity. "I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off," he elaborated to BBC Radio 4. In addition to thinking about the love he'd lost, Tucci was also apprehensive about the fact that he and Felicity have a sizable age gap of 21 years. "I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life," he mused. In the end, though, he knew he couldn't risk losing her because she was "an incredibly special person."
Stanley and Felicity's first son forged a strong bond with his older siblings
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt got married fast, and they started a family just as quickly. Despite the actor initially being unsure about giving love a second chance, when he did, he wasted no time making the most of it. Just two years after their secret 2012 wedding, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together. "I'm very excited to be a dad," a then-53-year-old Tucci told Us Weekly. "It's incredible."
Son Matteo Oliver Tucci was born in January 2015 and was the perfect addition to their already tight family unit. Speaking with The Guardian in 2017, Tucci praised his wife for embracing motherhood straight off the bat. "It is not easy to find somebody who is going to take on three teenagers and a widower," he mused. "She cares for the kids as if they are her own, and it is a tough role, being a step-parent."
However, while Tucci was overjoyed by his growing family, he did admit to Us Weekly that parenthood was different this time around, for better and worse. Joking that he wasn't as physically strong as he had been while parenting his eldest kids, he did admit he was also wiser and a better dad all-around. "You know where to put your energy now, whereas when you were younger you didn't," he explained. "These days I am much calmer."
Stanley and Felicity's second child grew up during the COVID-19 pandemic
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt welcomed their second child, a daughter named Emilia Giovanna Tucci, in June 2018. Speaking with People shortly after her arrival, the actor joked, "Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my better personalities."
It seems she did indeed get his sass and penchant for comedy. Emilia was just a year and a half old when the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Tucci revealed in an essay penned for The Atlantic in May 2020, their family was trying to make the most of it, but it wasn't easy. Explaining that he and Blunt were isolating in their London home with all of their kids who ranged in age from 2 to 20, he wrote, "Cramming all these people with differing personalities, ages, needs, wants, etc. in a house for six weeks creates for an interesting dynamic."
However, it was perhaps Emilia who was giving him the biggest run for his money. Breaking down a typical day, he wrote of one of their daily interactions, "I change her nappy and she kicks me in the groin a few times for my trouble." Another typical exchange, trying to catch the rambunctious 2-year-old to dress her, was another wild ride. "She hurtles herself through the room, screaming with laughter and jeering at me," he shared. However, Tucci was proud of his family in the grand scheme of things. "No one has murdered anyone yet," he quipped.
Stanley's youngest kids are giving off posh vibes
After marrying Felicity Blunt in 2012, Stanley Tucci decided to make a permanent move to London, England. While he did keep his place in the States, the native New Yorker took his eldest kids, and they all settled in the posh neighborhood of Barnes. Having nothing but praise for the city, he gushed to The Standard in 2016, "It's fantastic." Similarly, he told The Guardian, "Moving to London has been great for everybody." Speaking of his children specifically, Tucci noted how he loved the fact that they were making friends from many different countries and cultures. "They have a broader view of the world, and it's exciting," he enthused.
What he didn't count on was just how British his youngest kiddos would become. Confirming that both Matteo and Emilia, who were born in London, speak with British accents, Tucci has joked that it's sometimes hard to understand each other. What most surprised him, though, were the mannerisms that a young Matteo was picking up. "We don't know why he's so posh," the actor told "The Graham Norton Show" in 2020, per the Independent. "I just don't get it." Recalling one particular instance when a then-4-year-old Matteo was searching for a toy he couldn't find, Tucci shared how, rather than throwing a tantrum or crying, he simply proclaimed, "It can't just have vanished." Tucci was at a loss, laughing, "Who says that?!"