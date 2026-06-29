Jane Seymour Broke Onto The Scene As A Bond Girl: Her Gorgeous Evolution Since

Jane Seymour became a household name in the 1970s, and she's remained one ever since. Of course, much has happened in all that time, including several marriages (and divorces), babies, and financial woes. However, one thing's for sure: Ms. Seymour's face card has never declined.

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While Seymour's role opposite Roger Moore in "Live and Let Die" wasn't her first, it was the character that made her a star, so we'd be remiss not to start there. When Seymour was first cast as Solitaire in the James Bond flick, she was just 20 years old, and she's said on a number of occasions that she hadn't aspired for Bond girl status. Far from it, as she shared in one 1985 interview, she'd been working on another project and had been bought out because production was so convinced she'd be the perfect actor to play Bond's love interest.

As we all know, Seymour took the job, and she's remained connected to the film franchise since. Like we said, though, much in her life has changed. For one, at the time she made "Live and Let Die," she was married to Michael Attenborough (yes, of the Attenborough family). Seymour and Michael parted ways in 1973, the same year "Live and Let Die" was released, but she's spoken highly of him even post-split, pointing out that neither one of them was actually equipped for a marriage when they went into theirs. In fact, in her memoir "Remarkable Changes," she wrote that they remained very close friends even after they ended the marriage. That said, she also pointed out, "As much as I loved him as a human being, we just never should have been married."