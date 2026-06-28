What You Didn't Know About Kelly Ripa's Only Daughter Lola Consuelos

Lola Consuelos would have been named Sophie Consuelos had a certain piano-playing showman not been on the airwaves shortly before her birth. Yes, while discussing the names of her three kids with co-host Ryan Seacrest on her hit morning TV show, Kelly Ripa revealed her daughter's was inspired by none other than Barry Manilow.

Ripa explained on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (via People) that during her journey to the hospital, the taxi driver was listening to a 1970s station playing the party classic "Copacabana." She added, "I heard that [lyric], when he said, 'Her name was Lola,' and I said to [husband] Mark, 'Lola Consuelos would be a really cool name.' And he said, 'If she's a girl, let's name her Lola.' And that was it."

Ripa also revealed that had Lola been born a boy, she would have been called Joaquin, the name later given to her younger brother. But the latter choice wasn't exactly straightforward, either. "Joaquin, we knew we were naming him Joaquin. Michael was Michael, but he was named after Mark's two grandfathers, who passed away right before he was born, so that's how we came up with his name. We wound up giving Joaquin Michael's name. Michael was supposed to be Joaquin." Got that?