What You Didn't Know About Kelly Ripa's Only Daughter Lola Consuelos
Actors-turned-morning TV show hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have quite the talented family. Their eldest son, Michael Consuelos, played a younger version of his dad's character on "Riverdale," has worked on the production team for Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise, and even appeared in People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. Their youngest son, meanwhile, Joaquin Consuelos, was a star of the University of Michigan's wrestling team before following in his father's footsteps by gracing the Broadway stage in a Tony-nominated play. And then there's their daughter, Lola Consuelos, who is fast making waves in the music industry as a London-based soulful singer-songwriter.
But what else do we know about the latter? What does she feel about the nepo baby discourse, for example? Who inspired her musical career? And how did a rooftop sensor get her into trouble? From Barry Manilow-inspired monikers to Miley Cyrus fangirling, here's a look at her story so far.
Lola was named after a Barry Manilow song
Lola Consuelos would have been named Sophie Consuelos had a certain piano-playing showman not been on the airwaves shortly before her birth. Yes, while discussing the names of her three kids with co-host Ryan Seacrest on her hit morning TV show, Kelly Ripa revealed her daughter's was inspired by none other than Barry Manilow.
Ripa explained on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (via People) that during her journey to the hospital, the taxi driver was listening to a 1970s station playing the party classic "Copacabana." She added, "I heard that [lyric], when he said, 'Her name was Lola,' and I said to [husband] Mark, 'Lola Consuelos would be a really cool name.' And he said, 'If she's a girl, let's name her Lola.' And that was it."
Ripa also revealed that had Lola been born a boy, she would have been called Joaquin, the name later given to her younger brother. But the latter choice wasn't exactly straightforward, either. "Joaquin, we knew we were naming him Joaquin. Michael was Michael, but he was named after Mark's two grandfathers, who passed away right before he was born, so that's how we came up with his name. We wound up giving Joaquin Michael's name. Michael was supposed to be Joaquin." Got that?
She started making music aged 14
In 2022, Lola Consuelos released her first single, the intriguingly titled "Paranoia Silverlining." It was a long time in the making as she'd first started to exploring her musical side in her early teens. So why the wait?
Well, in an interview with People, Consuelos revealed that a lack of general life experience was the main reason: "[I] never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me." But eventually, she discovered that there was an idea she wanted to share with the world: "... That maybe your biggest fears don't exist and that everyone, like it or not, [are] going to be paranoid."
Consuelos, who's since released her debut E.P., "Sorry, It's All About Me," went on to explain, "It was just a good theme for what was going on in my life at the moment and I really liked the vibe and the sound of everything. I thought, 'If I don't do this now, I don't know if I ever will,' because I can second guess myself a lot."
Miley Cyrus influenced her career
Lola Consuelos has regularly spoken of her love for Amy Winehouse. In fact, one of her first public performances was at a school talent contest belting one of the late soul singer's tracks. And her own music has also drawn comparisons with the "Back to Black" star. However, according to her mother, the singer-songwriter also has another slightly poppier musical inspiration.
"Miley Cyrus has been such a singular influence in her life," Kelly Ripa, with her daughter, told E! News at the Disney Legends Awards. "'Hannah Montana'" was such a huge show in our house. The reason she is here tonight, she came here to see Miley Cyrus. So it was a real thrill to have her in the same room."
Who knows, therefore, what Consuelos thought of her mom's fancy dress costume in 2013. Following Cyrus' controversial showing at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she famously twerked against Robin Thicke, Ripa and co-host Michael Strahan decided to honor the moment on "Live with Kelly and Michael" by impersonating the two stars.
She once threw a rager at the family home
Teens are always going to teen. In 2022, Kelly Ripa published "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," in which she revealed how one particular getaway to Long Island was rudely interrupted by her daughter throwing a rager at their family abode.
In the kind of scenario you can imagine playing out in a bawdy teen movie, Lola Consuelos took advantage of her parents, younger brother Joaquin, and dog Chewie briefly vacating home to stage a party. Unfortunately for her, she hadn't accounted for the power of the motion detector. "We watched the small night vision footage on Mark's screen, as I called her cell phone," Ripa recalled (via People) after being alerted to some activity on the roof of their house. "Then, we watched her pick up her phone, look at the number, and ignore the call. Like the badass, parent-defying, independent, the-force-is-female-warrior woman her mother had raised. Dammit."
After rejecting the idea of heading back home, Ripa decided it would be more effective to bombard their rule-breaking offspring with messages and phone calls. "And when that didn't work, Mark decided she should be punished by living at said home instead of her dormitory for her freshman year," the morning TV host added. "I explained to Mark that his idea only punished me. My plan, however, was inspired: 'Let's change the locks.'"
Lola found college life tough
After graduating from high school, Lola Consuelos followed in her older brother Michael's footsteps by heading to New York University. But instead of its athletic campus, the aspiring singer-songwriter headed straight for its Tisch School of the Arts' Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Unfortunately, she initially struggled to adjust.
"For me, when I went to university my first year, I was not happy at all," Consuelos explained to her mom on Sirius XM's "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa." (via Hello!) "And also, it's so hard because your other friends that you grew up with in high school are also going through the same thing. They're at a new school for the first time and you don't really wanna bother them."
While guesting on radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," the oft-shady Kelly Ripa revealed (via Hola!) she'd pushed her daughter to expand her horizons by moving far away from home: "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid goes off to college and your kid stays local ... if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out.'"
She sees her mom as more of a friend
Although Lola Consuelos occasionally received the tough love treatment from her mother during her early college years, she was still able to count on mom's support. While guesting on podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," the singer-songwriter revealed she has a new respect for both parents and sees them as genuine friends.
"... I was going through a bit of a thing and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents," Lola recalled (via People). "... You know that your parents actually in most cases — and it's really sad if this is not the case — but in most cases, your parents actually have your best interest at heart."
But Lola, who enjoyed a girls' trip in her adopted London hometown with Ripa in 2023, believes her mom and dad also need to grow and accept when the child they've raised has entered adulthood: "Listen, the shift happens until I do something wrong and they're like, 'We're not your friend. I'm your mom. That room is my room. That phone is my phone. That door is my door.'"
Lola loves giving her mom fashion advice
Indeed, the advice in the Consuelos family doesn't only go one way. In her 2022 book "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," Kelly Ripa claimed daughter, Lola Consuelos, is never backwards in coming forward when it comes to dishing out style tips. In fact, she's so ruthless she'd be the ideal host for a reboot of "Fashion Police."
Indeed, Ripa revealed her matter-of-fact approach often boils down to, "Don't wear that. You look ridiculous." The morning TV show host went on to write (via Hello!), "She oddly says that my clothes should be tighter and shorter, which has the reverse effect, as it does, and I wind up actually making my skirts longer and blousier and bigger."
Luckily, Ripa appears to appreciate being told in no uncertain terms about her sartorial faux pas. While being jointly interviewed by People magazine in 2020, she couldn't stop gushing about Consuelos' immaculate fashion choices: "If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You've got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence."
She doesn't believe she's a nepo baby
The idea of the nepo baby has dominated the Hollywood discourse in the 2020s. So does singer-songwriter Lola Consuelos, whose parents co-host one of America's most popular morning shows, "Live with Kelly and Mark," believe she's been handed a major advantage in the business they call show?
"There are times that I might think ... 'What are other people going to say about this?'" she admitted in a 2023 interview with Extra. "Especially because 'nepo baby' has become such a huge thing ... There is no correlation to the stress of what I feel and of what they do because they're not in the music industry. Thank God!"
Two years later, her mother, Kelly Ripa, acknowledged all of her and Mark Consuelos' children benefited from their careers, if only financially. "There's, like, a comfort in knowing my kids got to graduate knowing that they weren't having to climb out of a mountain of debt," she told "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast host Amanda Hirsch (via People).
Lola is now an adopted Londoner
Lola Consuelos first got a taste of the London life during a break from her studies at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. And she enjoyed the capital city so much that she later decided to set up a permanent base there. According to her mom, she also appears to have picked up a few traits from across the the Atlantic.
Speaking on "Live with Kelly and Michael," Kelly Ripa told viewers (via Hola!) about how Consuelos had recently returned to New York after nine months away: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"
So what is it about the city that attracted Consuelos? "New York's always gonna be my home," she told her mom on the podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" (via Hello!). But London just has a charm that ... It just has such a charm. It's so beautiful."
She's also dating a Brit
Unlike her parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who often engage in a little TMI — see the time the former got honest about an intimate mishap — Lola Consuelos appears determined to keep her own love life on the downlow. For example, when People asked about her relationship with Cassius Kidston, a Londoner she met while both were studying at New York University, she replied, "I'll just say that I'm very happy, and that's all I'll say!"
However, she's not entirely averse to online displays of affection. When the latter celebrated a quarter-century on this planet, the former took to Instagram to caption a loved-up photo, "Twenty five has never looked this handsome. I'll never want to know a day without you." To which the birthday boy, who has a sports management degree, responded, "To many more years together. I love you."
Luckily, Kidston, who works as a salesman for a sports talent agency, appears to have the seal of approval from his other half's family. In fact, he even went on holiday with the Consuelos clan along with the significant others of Lola's siblings, Michael and Joaquin. "They have good pickers," Mark declared (via Yahoo! Entertainment) on "Live with Kelly and Mark."
Lola is the funniest member of her family
Lola Consuelos' parents have guested in some of the best comedies of the past three decades, including "30 Rock," "Broad City," and — in a role you may have forgotten — "Friends," with her mom, Kelly Ripa, even fronting her very own sitcom in "Hope and Faith" and once serving as host of "Saturday Night Live." So it stands to reason she's inherited some of their funny bones. But according to her dad, she's now the most likely in their family to get the laughs.
"She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know?," the oft-shady Mark Consuelos told People. "Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation." Of course, there are some things even great comic timing can't justify.
Ripa revealed on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in early 2023 that on her return home from a semester in London, her daughter had developed the annoying habit of marching straight into her bedroom without any prior warning. "And so I said, Lola — I don't want you to take this the wrong way, I'm very excited that you are home," Mark chimed in. "We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You're so funny, and you're just fantastic. But you gotta knock."
She went from clean freak to slob
Barging her way into her mom and dad's bedroom isn't the only annoying thing Lola Consuelos does whenever she returns to the family home from London. The mess she makes of her own bedroom is enough to give Marie Kondo nightmares.
The NYU graduate was shamed for her slobbery by her parents while they were co-hosting their morning chat show. "Did you happen to go into Lola's bedroom last night?" Kelly Ripa asked Mark Consuelos (via TV Insider). "That was wild. That was wild, what was going on in there." The latter was just as bewildered by what he saw, but decided to give his daughter some leeway, pointing out that she'd be back in the Big Apple within weeks. "I understand that, but I kept hoping that she would, at some point, go into her closet, and take some of that with you or donate it," came his wife's response as the conversation threatened to turn into a nationally televised domestic.
Ripa told viewers she was more amazed at Lola's messiness because she once won the Cleanest Camper award three years in a row. "The teachers in school had you organize other kids' desks and closets because you were the cleanest student," she recalled telling her. "What is happening here?"
She finds songwriting therapeutic
Lola Consuelos may have taken a while to get candid about her personal life in song. But following the debut single "Paranoia Silverlining," the emotional floodgates appear to have opened. And as she told EUPHORIA, she now sees the craft as a form of much-needed therapy.
"I think I was so protective of my past and was very hesitant to speak about it in fear of hurting others so I felt a deep sense of liberation when I started speaking about said things that I didn't speak about," Consuelos remarked while promoting her first EP, "Sorry, It's All About Me." "And the title's also kind of like a middle finger saying I know I never said anything or was honest to others about how I feel... but here I am, you're welcome."
Consuelos, who often uses her daily journal as a starting point, went on to credit her collaborators for helping her to draw out exactly what she wanted to say. "It can change a lot from session to session, but once I'm comfortable with the people around me, I really allow myself to speak about everything that's going on within my life in order for our story to be even more real, even more vulnerable, and even more relatable."
Lola has opened up about her anxiety disorder
Of course, Lola Consuelos does actually attend more orthodox therapy sessions, as she revealed in a 2025 Instagram post. Indeed, the soul singer shared with fans she'd just sent a voice note to her therapist lasting eight minutes over fears about her stomach pain.
Several days earlier, Consuelos had also told her followers she had emetophobia, an anxiety disorder based around the fear of seeing someone vomit or vomiting yourself. "Ugh I'm so nauseous," she disclosed in an Instagram Story. "I don't think I'll be able to, I'm so scared. Where are my baddies with emetophobia?"
In a chat with Hello!, Dr. Daniel Glazer, a clinical psychologist explained emetophobia can have a devastating impact on day-to-day life, preventing those who have it from leaving the house, adhering to a strict diet, and generally swerving anyone — including young kids and expectant mothers — who are more likely to throw up: "What makes it especially distressing is that the person usually knows the fear is irrational, but the anxiety response feels completely out of their hands," he added. Here's a look at how her brother Michael Consuelos also had quite the transformation.