What Celebs Really Think About Ringo Starr

Few names are more instantly recognizable than Ringo Starr, but what do celebs who know the real man think about him? As it turns out, he's a hit with more than just his fans, and many other familiar names have gushed over him being a stand-up guy who practices what he preaches.

We'll kick things off with John Cleese, who worked with Starr in "The Magic Christian," both as a writer and actor. Though Cleese was already well-known by that point as a TV star, it was his film debut, and in one 1997 interview, he gushed, "Suddenly, the first time in movies and working, as I say, with Peter [Sellers] and Ringo Starr, it was a very exciting time" (via Take2MarkTV).

Outside of the enormity of the experience itself, Cleese would also share more personal details about his time working with Starr in a 2026 appearance on Gold Radio. In that conversation, Cleese shared that he'd actually become fairly close with Starr's fellow Beatle George Harrison (who Starr has long said was his closest friend in the band) by that point. He also revealed that he ended up having a great time with the drummer during the production of "The Magic Christian." In particular, Cleese quipped that Starr's inflections had him in stitches. Recounting their morning greetings to one another, Cleese laughed, "Everything sounds like, 'I'm going to die any moment.'" He added, "He's so lovely, but he kept me in fits of laughter because of these wonderful inflections of his. And he's, he's just lovely."