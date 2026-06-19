John Travolta Laid Bare How He Keeps Himself From Falling Into 'Darkness' After Losses

It's no secret that John Travolta has faced a lot of heartache. He's lost both a beloved son and the love of his life, and he's done it all with the world's eyes on him. However, the "Grease" star has remained exceptionally, resolutely positive. As Travolta confirmed in a June 2026 interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, it's a choice he actively makes every day. The Oscar nominee acknowledged, "Life has certainly tested me," (via People). There's no question about that; John Travolta's late son Jett Travolta was just 16 when he had a fatal seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas, and though he and wife Kelly Preston were blessed with another little boy a few years later, she died of breast cancer in 2020. The "Pulp Fiction" star has also lost some of his closest friends, notably Olivia Newton-John, Kirstie Alley, and Lisa Marie Presley.

Even so, "I'm not made to remain absorbed in the darkness. I can look at the darkness, but I don't choose to die in that darkness." Travolta was promoting his directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," which is a retelling of the first flight he ever took and the prolific actor's excitement about it, and life in general. That's something he notably discussed with "Today" as well, noting of the character, who's based on a young version of himself, "Whatever happens, he looks at the glass half full and not half empty." Likewise, on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Face/Off" star explained, "He's resilient and hopeful, and everything he looks at is a glass half full." In the wake of so many heartbreaking losses, that's clearly still the case.