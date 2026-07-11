Then & Now: Cheryl Burke's Major Post-Divorce Transformation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
This article contains mentions of alcohol abuse.
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence first met in 2006. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum and her former beau started dating the following year, but their relationship ended in 2008. Nine years later, the pair reunited and gave their relationship another chance. This time, Lawrence got down on one knee, and the couple celebrated their nuptials in a lavish wedding attended by several celebrities, including "Flight Risk" actor Leah Remini, who served as the matron of honor.
Burke was looking forward to starting a family. "I want to have kids," the former choreographer told People at the time. "[When we got back together] it was like, 'Let's not waste any time. Time's a tickin'!'" Unfortunately, Burke and Lawrence's relationship only lasted three years. Burke initiated divorce proceedings in February 2022, and their divorce was finalized seven months later.
The real reason Burke and Lawrence split isn't a secret anymore: the former dancer hinted at Lawrence's alleged infidelity in a cryptic post on TikTok. Naturally, Burke's evolution has been remarkable since. From leaving "Dancing with the Stars" after 26 seasons to choosing a life of celibacy to bagging a production deal with a major network, keep scrolling for the best of Burke's major transformation.
Cheryl Burke encountered difficulties in her sobriety journey
Cheryl Burke's sobriety journey began in 2018, when she and Matthew Lawrence threw an engagement party. Burke's decision was spontaneous, but it was also influenced by her father's passing, as she explained on the "LadyGang" podcast. Over the years, Burke has continued to celebrate the anniversary of that milestone. At the three-year mark, for instance, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum posted her achievement on Instagram, writing she still believed "the best is yet to come."
That said, Burke's experience has not been without difficulties, as her commitment was tested after she and Lawrence split. "It's not easy right now, especially during this divorce," Burke disclosed on a November 2022 episode of "Red Table Talk .""[It's] waving at me." Burke explained that divorce hadn't been part of her plan because her parents had also divorced, but she reached a point where she had to make herself and her sobriety a priority. Getting sober had already brought significant changes to her life, including the loss of some friendships, as she shared on an episode of the "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast.
Burke marked seven years of sobriety in 2025. In a chat with Us Weekly, the former television star disclosed that drinking alcohol had been a way for her to "regulate my nervous system." Drinking, she explained, had often provided her with a false sense of confidence. "I'm really proud of myself, it's been an up-and-down journey, and to say I've never thought about relapsing would be a lie," Burke admitted.
She permanently stepped away from Dancing with the Stars
Cheryl Burke became a permanent fixture on television thanks to her role as the longest-running female choreographer on "Dancing with the Stars." During her tenure, Burke was paired with numerous celebrities, including three-time NBA champion Rick Fox and Cuban actor William Levy. Of course, the choreographer once disclosed her favorite dance partners: Jack Osbourne and "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star Rob Kardashian, with whom she placed third and second, respectively.
It goes without saying that Burke was also a winner in her own right. She earned her first trophy in the second season of the competition after partnering with 98 Degrees band member and reality star Drew Lachey. Burke and three-time Super Bowl winner Emmitt Smith claimed first place in S3 of "DWTS," beating runners-up Mario Lopez and his partner Karina Smirnoff. Burke finally hung up her boots after 17 years.
The decision, she told People, was unforgettable and profoundly moving. "I have been crying nonstop," Burke shared. "It has been very emotional...At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year." Burke would later push to have her farewell dance. It was expected that she would make the obvious transition from choreographer to judge (and Burke was open to the new role), but in a November 2022 chat with TV Insider, Burke said the decision "isn't up to me."
She launched the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast
Cheryl Burke is no stranger to the growing world of celebrity podcasting. She and Backstreet Boy A. J. McLean ran the "Pretty Messed Up" podcast from September 2020 to December 2022. The following year, it was announced that Burke would host a weekly podcast dubbed "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans." In her premiere episode, the former choreographer had a one-on-one with Trista Sutter, who was the first contestant to exit "DWTS" in its first season.
Burke would later treat her audience to more "DWTS" gems, including a chat with "Glee" star Heather Morris, who competed on Season 24 of the show. As expected, when the 32nd season of the reality competition premiered in September 2023, Burke was front and center, keeping fans entertained with her opinion on the various dance partnerships and her first impressions. Burke continued to recap the show as the contestants got eliminated.
After releasing more than 200 episodes, Burke was ready to call it a day. She made the announcement in a January 2025 Instagram post, writing in part, "This chapter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, filled with growth, meaningful conversations, and powerful connections." Burke went on to express her gratitude to her die-hard fans, saying they stood by her during controversial times (Burke had faced criticism from Ukraine-born choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who felt that her podcast had a pessimistic tone).
She dedicated her time to 'healing' and recovery
Following her split from Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke devoted herself to recovery. The "DWTS" alum endured a season of mourning, especially since the divorce coincided with her exit from the popular show. "That was a lot, and I still feel like I'm grieving, which is fine, because I think everyone definitely goes through lots of changes," Burke told The Unwind in September 2023. Burke revealed that she worked with a therapist and started a meditation routine. She also relied heavily on self-help material and enrolled in courses to improve her life.
"I'm going to do this work forever. It's never gonna stop, that's the thing. I will always be healing, I will always be working on me," the former choreographer promised. Burke has since used her platform to advocate for better mental health. In a post shared on Instagram in July 2025, Burke conducted a wellness check with her audience.
Reflecting on the progress made to that point in the year, she reminded her followers that "life is a marathon and not a sprint." Burke appeared to be in good spirits, sharing a string of pictures, including one of herself and her pitbull taking a walk in a lush neighborhood.
The television star made the decision to stay celibate
Several celebrities have opened up about their decision to practice celibacy, and Cheryl Burke is no exception. In an October 2024 chat with Us Weekly, Burke disclosed that she had been celibate for nearly three years. According to the former dancer, it was a choice most people around her struggled with. "I don't think people believe me when I say I've been celibate, and I'm choosing celibacy, and I'm choosing to be single," Burke told the outlet, adding that she was following in the footsteps of "Case of the Ex" hitmaker Mya.
Burke delved into the details of her journey in an August 2024 Instagram video, saying that celibacy had helped her "heal from any past sexual trauma." She referenced a post on Threads in which she had said that the practice had many benefits, including fostering self-respect. Burke's openness attracted comments from many like-minded fans, some of whom revealed that they had been sexually abstinent for more than 25 years.
The big question is, what does the future look like for the television star-turned-beauty influencer? For all we know, Burke is less likely to find her future partner on a dating app, as she told Us Weekly that she doesn't use them. She is more likely to date away from the entertainment space. In fact, back in 2022, Burke told Entertainment Tonight that she had a crush on Stanford neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman. "He doesn't know I have a crush on him," Burke confessed. "I'm into his brain and maybe his looks."
She competed on Season 28 of Worst Cooks in America
Cheryl Burke has never been shy about sharing her kitchen skills with fans. Back in 2014, Burke enrolled at the now-closed Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Los Angeles, where she learned to make gourmet macaroni and cheese, lemon parmesan smashed potatoes, and holiday Brussels sprouts. "If I was in jail and they asked me what my final meal was, it would be mac and cheese," the former choreographer told People at the time. Similarly, Burke and Kelly Clarkson attempted to prepare shrimp scampi in under five minutes during a 2022 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
In January 2025, Burke was unveiled as a contestant on Season 28 of "Worst Cooks in America." She competed alongside other stars, including Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, "The Bachelor" alum Corinne Olympios, and former "Love is Blind" star Bartise Bowden, for a $25,000 cash prize to benefit charity.
During the first episode, the stars were challenged to recreate a seafood delicacy under the watchful eyes of chef judges, Antonia Lofaso and Jeff Mauro. In the second episode, the squad had three tasks to accomplish, including cooking mussels and harmonizing sweet and sour pork flavors. Unfortunately, Burke was eliminated.
Cheryl Burke secured a production agreement with ABC
Every so often, celebrities close deals with major broadcasters. Case in point: In 2017, Tyler Perry, known for the "Madea" films, got into a content agreement with Viacom. Similarly, Disney sensation Raven Symoné inked a years-long deal with the network in 2024. It therefore wasn't surprising when Cheryl Burke sealed a deal with ABC in February 2025. According to reports, Burke was set to oversee the production of a vast portfolio of programming, including scripted and unscripted material.
Burke was undoubtedly deserving of the job, especially since she had previously staged a show in Japan titled "Love on the Floor." The show was one-of-a-kind because it told "a story through movement," as Burke told Us Weekly. Burke sought the expertise of talented dancers of different genres — ballroom, hip-hop, and contemporary movement — to express the various emotions people experience when they are in love.
Burke cast figure skating Olympian and two-time world champion Kristi Yamaguchi, as well as ice dancing duo Charlie White and Meryl Davis. "I've always loved dancing with athletes because of their discipline, work ethic and their talent," she remarked in her chat with Us Weekly, adding that love was such a "universal theme." At the time of writing, Burke has yet to have a series reach the air.
She successfully lost 35 pounds through intermittent fasting and exercise
Cheryl Burke has been candid about her weight loss journey. In May 2025, she revealed that she had shed 35 pounds. According to Burke, she achieved this with a lifestyle change in her 40s. Even though she had always maintained a health-conscious lifestyle as a ballroom dancer, noticing visible changes in her skin and a shift in her metabolism prompted her to rethink her approach to wellness.
"My goal wasn't to lose a certain amount of weight," Burke told People, adding that she adopted habits such as intermittent fasting, eating healthy, taking regular walks with her dog in tow, and using the treadmill as she worked on her laptop. Even though Burke's weight loss drew public attention and elicited mixed reactions from fans, she maintained a body-positive tone on social media. "My body isn't here for your commentary. I'm not too fat. I'm not too skinny. I'm not sick.I'm just finally free," Burke partly wrote in an April 2025 Instagram post.
Burke's journey toward body acceptance wasn't without its challenges. In a post shared to Instagram in October 2024, she disclosed that she struggled with "body dysmorphia," but she was gradually learning to be comfortable in her own skin. Burke explained that her ability to develop a stronger sense of self-confidence was sometimes clouded by "perceived flaws." "I'm learning to shift my focus toward self-acceptance, but it's a journey that requires patience and compassion for myself," she concluded.
She experienced Coachella for the first time
Cheryl Burke often performed in front of millions of viewers. For instance, Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," during which Burke reached the finals with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, averaged 4.89 million viewers. It is therefore surprising to learn that Burke struggles with social anxiety, as she disclosed during her interview with Us Weekly. "It may not look like I have social anxiety — and, mind you, there's different levels. Like, I don't have a severe case of it — but, you know...it's all in my head," Burke said.
Despite her unease in social settings, Burke made her Coachella debut in April 2025. To put things into perspective, Coachella reportedly draws at least 125,000 people per day, a crowd that can be overwhelming for a self-confessed homebody.
Nevertheless, Burke wrote that "a time was had" at the event, which featured performances by Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter (via Instagram). Of course, Burke was spot-on with her outfit choice and didn't make the list of the worst-dressed celebs at Coachella. She looked gorgeous in a black, see-through look, which she paired with a leather jacket.
Cheryl Burke ventured into the beauty space
Besides ballroom dancing, Cheryl Burke has a keen eye for beauty. In a 2015 chat with Into the Gloss, Burke revealed her go-to beauty essential: well-groomed eyebrows. The former choreographer further shared that she wasn't inclined to spend so lavishly on beauty products, preferring instead to buy her makeup from CVS. At the time, Burke relied on NARS and MAC cosmetic products and used Scott Barnes' Body Bling powder to conceal her bruises when she was injured at work.
It hardly was surprising that Burke decided to pursue a career as a beauty creator. Speaking to People in May 2026, Burke revealed that the move felt almost natural, as she had spent a lot of time in the makeup chair during her "Dancing with the Stars" days. "I'm still figuring life out, and the transition has been different for me, but it's also been really fun doing new things," Burke remarked. Makeup, she said, had become less about creating illusions and more about "embracing who I am."
In November 2025, Burke announced that she had been selected as one of Sephora's 2026 brand partners. Months later, she embarked on her first brand trip alongside other influencers, all while sporting a sleek makeup look featuring a hint of blush, subtle lashes, and natural-toned lips with a glossy finish. In July 2026, Burke honored her "DWTS" background with a beauty segment series showcasing different ballroom dance-inspired looks, set to be featured on her social media every Wednesday.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).