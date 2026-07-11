Then & Now: Cheryl Burke's Major Post-Divorce Transformation

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This article contains mentions of alcohol abuse.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence first met in 2006. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum and her former beau started dating the following year, but their relationship ended in 2008. Nine years later, the pair reunited and gave their relationship another chance. This time, Lawrence got down on one knee, and the couple celebrated their nuptials in a lavish wedding attended by several celebrities, including "Flight Risk" actor Leah Remini, who served as the matron of honor.

Burke was looking forward to starting a family. "I want to have kids," the former choreographer told People at the time. "[When we got back together] it was like, 'Let's not waste any time. Time's a tickin'!'" Unfortunately, Burke and Lawrence's relationship only lasted three years. Burke initiated divorce proceedings in February 2022, and their divorce was finalized seven months later.

The real reason Burke and Lawrence split isn't a secret anymore: the former dancer hinted at Lawrence's alleged infidelity in a cryptic post on TikTok. Naturally, Burke's evolution has been remarkable since. From leaving "Dancing with the Stars" after 26 seasons to choosing a life of celibacy to bagging a production deal with a major network, keep scrolling for the best of Burke's major transformation.