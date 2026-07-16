What You Didn't Know About Michael Jackson's Son Prince

As you'd expect from the son of arguably the most famous pop star to have ever lived, Prince Jackson's godparents are also celebrities — and like his father, they both experienced global fame at a young age.

Indeed, the late Elizabeth Taylor was launched to superstardom aged 12 thanks to her performance in 1944's "National Velvet." Macaulay Culkin, meanwhile, was only 10 when he charmed the world in the festive classic "Home Alone." As expected, Michael Jackson asked both former child stars to take on the same role for his other kids, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson.

In 2018, the former joined Prince at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration, where, on their late father's behalf, they picked up the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award for his efforts with the Oscar winner's AIDS Foundation. He told the audience (via People), "It is extremely a privilege and an honor to be here accepting an award not only for something my dad was so passionate about, but someone he held so very near and dear to his heart, and a foundation that he worked so hard to strive and make the goals that they are achieving right now."