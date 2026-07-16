What You Didn't Know About Michael Jackson's Son Prince
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Prince Jackson arguably became the most famous baby in the world when he arrived at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 1997. Not only was his father Michael Jackson still the reigning King of Pop, but his unorthodox marriage to former dermatology care assistant Debbie Rowe ensured that the tabloids' eyes were wider than ever. The youngster would find himself at the center of countless headlines over the following years, whether it was his mom terminating her parental rights in 2001 or losing his father in tragic circumstances eight years later.
Against all the odds, though, Prince appears to be a well-adjusted, upstanding member of society who's avoided the usual downward trajectory of children launched to fame from a young age. Largely building a life away from the spotlight, he's graduated from college, co-founded his own charity, and is now getting ready to walk down the aisle. Here's a look at what else we know about Jacko's eldest.
Prince Jackson is Macaulay Culkin's godson
As you'd expect from the son of arguably the most famous pop star to have ever lived, Prince Jackson's godparents are also celebrities — and like his father, they both experienced global fame at a young age.
Indeed, the late Elizabeth Taylor was launched to superstardom aged 12 thanks to her performance in 1944's "National Velvet." Macaulay Culkin, meanwhile, was only 10 when he charmed the world in the festive classic "Home Alone." As expected, Michael Jackson asked both former child stars to take on the same role for his other kids, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson.
In 2018, the former joined Prince at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration, where, on their late father's behalf, they picked up the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award for his efforts with the Oscar winner's AIDS Foundation. He told the audience (via People), "It is extremely a privilege and an honor to be here accepting an award not only for something my dad was so passionate about, but someone he held so very near and dear to his heart, and a foundation that he worked so hard to strive and make the goals that they are achieving right now."
He once believed the 'Thriller' video was real
Michael Jackson terrified and delighted the world in equal measure in 1983 with the iconic video to "Thriller," which also served as a 14-minute horror movie. You might think that he would have spared his kids from watching the ghoulish promo until they were old enough to understand that it was all make-believe. Instead, however, he doubled down on the scares.
While guesting on the Australian morning TV show "Sunrise" in 2026, Prince Jackson revealed that he and his siblings, Paris Jackson and the oft-tragic Bigi Jackson, were left terrified after viewing the John Landis-directed chiller at a young age. Not just for the nightmarish prospect of their father transforming into a zombie, but for how he told them that it was real. "Like it wasn't special effects or anything like that," he added (via Yahoo! Entertainment).
Luckily, Prince now sees the funny side. "He just had a very childlike nature that was so much fun, always playing pranks on people and stuff," he told the hosts while still acknowledging the weirdness of the situation: "As I've gotten older, I've learned that a lot of what I think is normal life is not normal life."
Prince has no interest in reconnecting with his birth mom
While Prince Jackson remained close to his King of Pop father until his death, the philanthropist has so far shown little interest in building any type of bond with his biological mother. Debbie Rowe relinquished her parental rights in 2001, a year after divorcing Michael Jackson. She stipulated that even in the event of her ex-husband's death, she'd stay away.
Following Michael's untimely passing in 2009, however, Rowe's stance changed. She reunited with Paris Jackson — the youngest of the two children she had with the chart-topper. During Rowe's later battle with cancer, she described Paris as a rock to Entertainment Tonight. But despite admitting to Rolling Stone that Paris "needed a mother figure" after losing their father, Prince — as far as we know — has yet to reconnect in the same way.
In 2013, an insider told TMZ that while Prince didn't harbor any ill will toward Rowe, he was happy enough with the status quo. Rowe, however, reportedly hoped that he'd someday change his mind.
He guested as a correspondent on 'Entertainment Tonight'
Other than picking up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 Grammys on behalf of his father, Prince Jackson largely kept away from the spotlight following the King of Pop's death. However, four years after his tragic loss, the teenager started to express interest in show business.
In 2013, a 16-year-old Prince landed a correspondent role on the self-proclaimed "most watched entertainment news magazine in the world." His first assignment for "Entertainment Tonight" was interviewing the likes of filmmaker Sam Raimi and actors Zach Braff and James Franco about their fantasy film "Oz the Great and Powerful." Beforehand, he was shown the ropes by a more experienced colleague who seemed impressed with what she saw.
Brooke Anderson reportedly told Prince that he presented himself maturely in his teenage years. "That's what most of my people say," the latter responded (via Sky News). "That was all thanks to my Dad. He raised me right." The nepo baby appeared on the show for four episodes before leaving for pastures new.
Prince has a business degree
Thanks to his commitments as a child superstar, Michael Jackson wasn't afforded the chance to attend a traditional high school , let alone college. His eldest son, however, did get to don the obligatory cap and gown when he graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a business administration degree.
"It's been a long road but you did it," his proud cousin T.J. Jackson, who also took on the role of Prince's guardian following Michael Jackson's death, tweeted in response (via AP News). "Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back!" And the brainbox himself also expressed his pride online alongside a collection of photos from the momentous day.
"I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it," Prince captioned an Instagram carousel before thanking T.J. alongside his other cousins, Taryll and Taj, for their support. "... I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I'm thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better."
Prince co-founded an inner-city charity
In 2016, Prince Jackson helped extend his father's philanthropic legacy by co-founding the nonprofit Heal Los Angeles Foundation. The Loyola University graduate teamed up with John Muto to help provide underprivileged communities with food, toys, and educational needs.
"It's [no] secret I'm greatly inspired by my father and his dedication, his hard work ethic...he's known for his financial contribution to charities around the world," Prince told ITV News during a meal delivery drive during the height of the pandemic. "The most impactful thing to the communities he wished to help, was his little acts of helping people, even if it's just showing up and dedicating your time and it's because of that, that the Heal LA Foundation felt the need to jump on the Covid-19 relief efforts."
Prince, who in 2018 was awarded a Motif Lifetime Medal of Honor for his efforts, structured the organization after Michael Jackson's Heal the World Foundation. And he's further paid tribute to the King of Pop by staging an annual Halloween event dubbed Thriller Night.
He executive produced his dad's biopic
It was little surprise that the 2026 biopic of Michael Jackson was widely dismissed by critics as overly edited. After all, the King of Pop was portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, and his oldest son, Prince Jackson, served as executive producer. But the latter insisted that "Michael" painted a true picture.
"For those of us, like myself and younger, that never got to experience that [Michael's heyday], I hope that it contextualizes the growth and the rise to stardom and the hard work and effort that my father put into it," Prince told ABC News. "... my father is probably one of the most misunderstood people out there. And I hope that you get a glimpse into the life and the cause and effect that made him who he was."
Prince, who'd previously worked in a similar capacity on videos by Nano and The Soundflowers, also revealed that he was initially taken aback when he saw his cousin portray his dad due to their striking resemblance, and he desperately wanted to embrace him. "But I had to tell him ... 'Jaafar, I'm proud of you. You're gonna do great. But I need to take a little step outside and get some air.'"
Prince got engaged to his college sweetheart
So it looks as though Prince Jackson is going to become the first of the King of Pop's three children to walk down the aisle. In 2025, the filmmaker took to Instagram to reveal that he'd popped the question to his girlfriend of eight years, Molly Schirmang. And luckily, she said 'yes.'
"We've traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together," an excitable Prince captioned a series of Instagram photos soundtracked by one of Michael Jackson's most romantic numbers, "I Just Can't Stop Loving You." "I'm excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs."
Prince began dating Molly while he was studying business administration at Loyola Marymount University in 2017. While appearing at the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation's 3rd Annual DDJF Costume for a Cause a year later, the star's son explained to People why the pair clicked: "I think that I'm a certain way, and she's very — I don't want to say opposite — but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I'm more aggressive, she's a little softer ... It helps us stay well-rounded."
He's a Harley-Davidson enthusiast
When he's not helping to feed the underprivileged or executive producing record-breaking box office smashes, Prince Jackson likes nothing more than hitting the open highways on his motorbike of choice.
In 2019, for example, the filmmaker embarked on a road trip to Yosemite National Park from central California with a Harley-Davidson he had christened after one of his dad's songs, "Dirty Diana." Two years earlier, he'd posted a bike-riding snap on Instagram in which sister Paris Jackson was the pillion, captioned, "Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset."
Perhaps surprisingly, Prince's dad, Michael Jackson, also has a couple of motorcycle connections. He rode a Harley-Davidson after transforming into an animated rabbit in the "Speed Demon" music video. And shortly before his death in 2009, he auctioned off a 2001 Harley-Davidson Touring Motorcycle, along with hundreds of other items from his Neverland ranch.
Prince was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash
Prince Jackson's passion for riding motorcycles went slightly awry in 2017 when he was left needing hospital treatment following a road accident in Los Angeles. The one-time Entertainment Tonight correspondent had been traveling to Loyola Marymount University, where he was studying business administration, when another vehicle collided with his beloved bike.
Prince injured his knee and was left with several lacerations, but judging by how he captioned an Instagram photo taken while he was stretchered away in an ambulance — "Well, s***" — he had retained his sense of humor. Luckily, the nepo baby was soon able to head back home, where he kept his followers updated with his progress.
"I'd like to thank the first responders and the UCLA Harbour medical staff – they took great care of me and they made sure that everything that needed to be done got done," Prince said in an Instagram video (via Sky News) before expressing gratitude to the many fans, who had sent him well wishes. Here's a look at other tragic details about Prince.
He still listens to his father's music every day
Thanks to various posthumous releases, hits compilations, and, of course, the money-spinning biopic largely centering on his '70s and '80s commercial heyday, Michael Jackson's oeuvre has continually remained a part of pop culture since his 2009 death. And a percentage of his impressive streaming numbers can be attributed to his oldest son.
In a 2022 interview with People at the annual Thriller Night Halloween Party, which aligned with the 40th anniversary of Michael's best-selling album, Prince Jackson revealed that he still listens to his dad's work for comfort. "So much of his personality, so much of him, is in his music," he explained. And the philanthropist expressed his pride in being able to honor what many consider the King of Pop's masterpiece.
"Like, you could feel the electricity in the air," Prince said of the event. "I wasn't born when 'Thriller' came out, I remember the 25th anniversary, so for me to be here on this platform, able to celebrate my father and his achievements, there's nothing like it. There's really nothing like it." Here's a closer look at Prince and Michael's relationship.
Prince wants to emulate his dad's parenting style
Michael Jackson might have been considered a somewhat unorthodox dad. But his eldest son has nothing but fond memories of how he and his siblings were raised. He even wants to emulate his father's parenting style when he has children of his own.
"We spent a lot of time playing board games together, reading books, watching movies. It truly was, and is, magical. It felt like your own personal Disneyland," Prince Jackson explained (via Hello!) during a guest appearance on the Australian morning show "Sunrise." "... When he played with us, he played with us. You know, he got down, and he was playing with the toys and making up stories ... He just had a very childlike nature that was so much fun, always playing pranks on people and stuff."
Prince added, "I would love to have kids and, you know, take notes on what he did as a father, but he was always on our level in a way." The business admin graduate admitted that life in the Neverland bubble could be difficult at times, but he understood why his dad felt the need to be protective. Here are some fascinating photos of Prince and his siblings' childhoods.
He reportedly now has a strained relationship with his sister
Prince Jackson always appeared to be close with his younger sister, Paris Jackson. They even once got matching tattoos. But according to reports, their relationship has soured in recent times. And a dispute over their father Michael Jackson's estate is said to be the root cause.
In June 2026, executors John McClain — who'd died the month before — and John Branca were ordered by a judge to pay the $625,000 bonuses they'd authorized to third-party legal firms said to be looking after the King of Pop's finances. "Paris has always been focused on what's best for her family and this ruling is a massive win for them," a representative told ABC News about the member of the Jackson family who had driven the case.
But another insider told Rob Shuter that Prince, along with brother Bigi, didn't appreciate how Paris had conducted matters: "They see it as a fight for control, and they're exhausted by it ... They're not sitting down and talking things through anymore. Everything goes through lawyers, advisors, and representatives. It's become completely transactional — and incredibly sad." Here's a closer look at Prince's stunning transformation.