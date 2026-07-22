What The Stars Of TLC's Cake Boss Look Like Now

Buddy Valastro, the titular Cake Boss, has stayed busy after his show ended, although a setback happened when he experienced a nightmare bowling injury to his hand. In addition to operating various Carlo's Bakery locations and vending machines, Valastro owns several restaurants in Vegas: Buddy V's Ristorante, PizzaCake, The Boss Café, and Buddy's Jersey Eats. That's not to say his career in television is over.

Since the ending of "Cake Boss," Valastro has stayed busy filming "Cake Dynasty," which continues to follow his family as they fulfill orders at Carlo's Bakery, and "Legends of the Fork," in which Valastro travels across the country and tries out new restaurants. "I want people to see that ... I am still the same guy that I was before 'Cake Boss,' that I still get up at five in the morning, that I'm still on my hands and knees scrubbing the floors, that I work hard, and I want them to see that, and I want them to be inspired to go do their own thing," Valastro said in an interview with Bonnie Laufer of why he's motivated to continue filming.

In June 2026, Valastro once again expanded his empire by opening a speakeasy called Dolce Notte inside his Vegas restaurant Buddy V's Ristorante. "I've always been intrigued by going to a speakeasy, like a secret door, hearing the stories, so we wanted to bring a little of that Old World vibe here to Las Vegas," Valastro said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Outside of work, Valastro spends time with his wife, Lisa, and four children. The family is often featured on "Cake Dynasty," where Valastro celebrates professional and personal accomplishments. "My son Buddy is the first Buddy Valastro to ever graduate high school," Valastro gushed in Season 1, Episode 5 of the show (via Buddy Valastro & Family). This is an especially meaningful accomplishment, as Valastro left high school to work at the bakery.