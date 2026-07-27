Celebrities Who Share Children With Famous Exes

Before her infamous age-gap relationship with Ashton Kutcher, actress Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000. They would go on to have three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Although Moore and Willis divorced while their children were still young, Rumer explained to People that she and her sisters never felt like they had to choose between their parents. "I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays," she said. "And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different." Willis got remarried in 2009 to Emma Heming Willis, and they have two daughters together. Moore and Emma became so friendly that they spent the 2020 COVID lockdown together with all their children and Willis.

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, which has affected his speech and memory. Moore, her three daughters, and Emma Willis have all come together to support him, frequently posting photos of the entire family together on Instagram. Tallulah wrote an essay for Vogue in 2023 about her struggle to accept her father's diagnosis, saying, "I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was. That's because I have hopes for my father that I'm so reluctant to let go of." However, she concluded that between her family spending more time together and the birth of Rumer's daughter, "It feels like a unique and special time in my family, and I'm just so glad to be here for it."