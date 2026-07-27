Celebrities Who Share Children With Famous Exes
Hollywood couples can often seem fickle and temporary. Stars sometimes get together and split up within a few years, or, in some cases, a few months, with the subsequent drama fueling the tabloids. But when it comes to raising children together, many couples try to keep it amicable. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, for example, made it work with their three daughters despite having been divorced for over 20 years, and even though they share a shaky past, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis avoid bad-mouthing each other in public for the sake of their two children.
Of course, not every celebrity co-parenting relationship has been as smooth. Jennifer Lopez has hinted that she largely raised her twins on her own, while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have publicly disagreed over parenting and custody. Below are some of Hollywood's best-known former couples and the children they share — including a few family connections that may surprise you.
Marc Anthony and J.Lo have 18-year-old twins
Singer Marc Anthony has eight children with four women, the most famous of whom is Jennifer Lopez, mother of his 18-year-old twins Max and Oskar Muñiz. Anthony once shared that he was proud of the twins' musical talent and passion, telling iHeartLatino in 2019, "I asked her, 'Emme, why do you like to sing?' and she goes, 'Because it feels good, daddy' ... It was the cutest thing." In more recent years, however, he has not made many public statements about his and Lopez's children, even skipping their high-school graduations in May and June 2026.
Soon afterward, Lopez seemed to hint that Anthony had not been very involved in raising the twins. "Both my kids got into all their colleges, and they both got scholarships, and they're going where they want to go," she gushed to the "SmartLess" podcast. "And it's just — I was like, 'You did that s*** all by yourself. That's great. Like, you had very little help.'" She appeared to take a dig at Anthony again in a February 2026 Instagram post commemorating the twins' 18th birthday, writing, "It has always been the three of us! We have been on this journey together. We have always had each other to hold on to and be that steady presence in the middle of any snowstorm."
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis maintained a friendly relationship as they raised their daughters
Before her infamous age-gap relationship with Ashton Kutcher, actress Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000. They would go on to have three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Although Moore and Willis divorced while their children were still young, Rumer explained to People that she and her sisters never felt like they had to choose between their parents. "I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays," she said. "And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different." Willis got remarried in 2009 to Emma Heming Willis, and they have two daughters together. Moore and Emma became so friendly that they spent the 2020 COVID lockdown together with all their children and Willis.
Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, which has affected his speech and memory. Moore, her three daughters, and Emma Willis have all come together to support him, frequently posting photos of the entire family together on Instagram. Tallulah wrote an essay for Vogue in 2023 about her struggle to accept her father's diagnosis, saying, "I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was. That's because I have hopes for my father that I'm so reluctant to let go of." However, she concluded that between her family spending more time together and the birth of Rumer's daughter, "It feels like a unique and special time in my family, and I'm just so glad to be here for it."
Kanye West has a rocky relationship with the children he shares with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's relationship has been full of highs and lows: from the birth of their first child in 2013 and getting married the next year to their 2022 divorce and West's public struggles with his mental health. The infamous rapper and reality-television queen have four children together in total: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian has an open and honest relationship with her kids, saying on a 2025 episode of "The Kardashians," "Any time I need a reality check — any time I need to be so humbled — I just go home ... One kid will be like, 'You're so lame! I can't believe you don't know what this word means,' or just like, 'Uh, when are you gonna get a facelift like Lovey?'"
West, however, doesn't seem to share the same close ties with his children. Though North made an appearance onstage with him in April 2026 and they sang two songs together, he has not been seen with the three younger kids in months. On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in October 2025, Kardashian said West can see the kids "whenever he'll call for them and ask. It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him," adding, "I raise the kids, you know, full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. And I think, you know, he knows that. I push for it all the time." West, meanwhile, blamed Kardashian and her family for his rocky relationship with the kids, writing in a since-deleted post on X in April 2025, "I DON'T WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM ... ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB" (via Vibe).
Jason Sudeikis famously served child-custody papers to Olivia Wilde onstage
Actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were engaged from 2012 to 2020 and have two children together, son Otis and daughter Daisy. Their split came as somewhat of a surprise given that their humor and filmmaking abilities seemed to gel, though Wilde revealed to "Call Her Daddy" in June 2026 that behind the scenes, "Jason and I had been having a rough time of it for a while. Like, we had a real bumpy, bumpy ride." She went on to say that they had established a friendly co-parenting relationship: "Once you are sharing custody with someone, it shifts the way you think about parenting. I really value the opportunity to be completely present with them and then to hand them off to a very capable co-parent who is very present with them when he's with them." Sudeikis echoed this prioritization of his kids on the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast in June 2026, saying, "Anybody I'm dating, they're never number one on the call sheet, as the showbiz saying would go, like the kids are."
It took a while for the co-parents to get to this point, however — in 2022, Sudeikis' lawyers served Wilde with custody papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon presenting her film "Don't Worry Darling." Wilde recalled the incident to "Call Her Daddy," saying, "one of the most f***ed-up things that I went through among so many was that I was served papers onstage ... it was incredibly traumatizing." On Sudeikis' part, he ended up forking over a ton of money in child-support payments to the tune of over $25,000 a month.
Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke is a rising star
Actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman were considered one of the coolest couples of the late 1990s, with films like "Before Sunrise" and "Kill Bill" on their respective résumés. Before divorcing in 2005, they had two children, Maya and Levon, who are following in their parents' footsteps. Levon is a budding actor who has recently appeared in the films "Blink Twice" and "Marty Supreme." Maya, meanwhile, became a breakout fan favorite playing Robin Buckley on the last three seasons of "Stranger Things." Her parents were careful not to push her into the spotlight as a child, though her father always knew acting was in the cards for her, telling Sydney Sweeney in their "Actors on Actors" interview in 2025, "I never worried about her going into the arts because I knew that was gonna save her life ... It was in her. It was gonna happen with or without my blessing. And she happens to be really good at it." Maya backed up those statements in an interview with The Guardian: "[My parents] were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that ... They didn't want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies. Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive."
Now that Maya is an adult, her parents are happy to act alongside her. In 2023, Thurman and her daughter appeared in the film "The Kill Room," and Maya was thrilled with the experience. "I'm so excited for people to get to see my mom be funny," she told Variety in a joint interview with her father. "In the last couple of years, she's done independent comedies that, for whatever reason, haven't seen the light of day. She's the funniest person I know."
Katherine LaNasa and Dennis Hopper had one son together
Katherine LaNasa has been acting since the 1990s, but it was her critically acclaimed turn as Nurse Dana in HBO's "The Pitt" that finally brought her some of the strongest recognition of her career and an Emmy Award. Though she is currently married to and has a 12-year-old daughter with actor Grant Show, fans may be surprised to learn that she was previously married from 1989 to 1992 to the late "Easy Rider" and "Speed" actor Dennis Hopper — who was 30 years her senior — and had a son named Henry with him. LaNasa described Henry as a "big brother, overall excellent family member extraordinaire!" in a 2023 Instagram post.
Before Hopper's death in 2010, he got to see his son act in the film "Restless." The director, Gus Van Sant, reported that Hopper "said that Henry reminded him of himself in 'Rebel Without a Cause.' Dennis was very happy and relieved that Henry, who set out to become a painter, was acting" (via Young Hollywood). Though Henry has only appeared in a smattering of films since then, he did appreciate being able to bond with Hopper through acting, saying, "I always embraced and respected my father's acting but I always saw it as his job. Sometimes I saw it gave him some pain because it was work and I think I avoided it because of that," per the Sydney Morning Herald. "When I got to know him more and more he was developing more as an artist and a lot of our relationship was built really around that."
André 3000 and Erykah Badu have a son together
Rapper André 3000 of Outkast and renowned R&B singer Erykah Badu dated from 1995 to 1998 and had a son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, in 1997. Although the two musicians split up, they have maintained a close relationship and occasionally perform together; they are also on the same page when it comes to their son's best attributes. Though Seven keeps a low profile, André revealed that he inherited his parents' musical talent: "He can actually rap, but he don't want people to know that he can rap. But he's good," André told the Chicago Crusader. Badu echoed this sentiment to People, saying, "He plays upright bass in his orchestra at school. He took piano for four years. And he has a beautiful voice. He probably has the same eclectic tastes that his father has. I would say his father is all in his DNA!"
Badu further elaborated on the bond among Seven and his parents and Seven in an interview with Rolling Stone. She called André 3000 one of her best friends and said he was a very caring person, adding, "Seven adopted this same energy from him. They both have this look on their face as if they're saying, 'I hope it works for you.' No matter what it is. They're nonjudgmental people."
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid's son Jack recently got married
"When Harry Met Sally" actress Meg Ryan and "The Rookie" actor Dennis Quaid were a popular couple throughout the '90s, although their 2000 split was plagued by accusations of cheating on both sides. Their only son, Jack, was born in 1992, and both of his parents have emphasized that the love they have for their son is more important than their marital issues. "I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg," Quaid said on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" in 2024. "We got Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe eclipse both of us." Ryan agreed, telling Variety, "Jack is really talented. He's more of a natural than I'll ever be."
Though Jack has admitted to struggling with Quaid and Ryan's high-profile divorce when he was just 8 years old, he said he was grateful to have parents who supported his career choice — which paid off after he was cast as main character Hughie Campbell in the popular Prime series "The Boys." "It's lucky that I got to grow up saying, 'Hey I want to be an actor' and they understood that," he told People in 2022. "I had the privilege and I was lucky to have people that understood what that meant and supported me going into it." Jack married his "Boys" co-star Claudia Doumit in April 2026, with both of his parents in attendance.
Nick Cannon's oldest two kids are shared with Mariah Carey
Television host and comedian Nick Cannon has become notorious in the past decade for having 12 children with six different women. But his family started simply enough when he was married to one of the most famous singers in the world, Mariah Carey, from 2008 to 2016; they had twin children, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011. Carey initially emphasized that she and Cannon had a good co-parenting relationship, telling People in 2019, "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk." But as Cannon had more children, she changed her tune a bit. "I kind of feel like it's best if I don't talk about him because he can just be in his own world. No offense to him," she told "CBS Mornings" in 2025. "It's just about being really nice with the other parent and not making it like a competition or anything like that." Cannon seemed to acknowledge that his situation causes strife to Carey, Moroccan, and Monroe. "She's like, 'As long as you don't bring none of that bulls*** over to the Manor of Carey,'" he said on "The Jason Lee Show" in 2023.
Now teenagers, Monroe and Moroccan mainly post selfies or group photos with Carey. Monroe appeared to have something to say about her father's other children in a 2025 Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Clearing something up guys, I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. I do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me" (via People). Cannon later clarified that teenagers online had been pretending to be related to Monroe and that her message was attempting to make clear that she only has one brother her age.
Mel B and Eddie Murphy worked things out when it came to their child
Former Spice Girl Mel B and comedian Eddie Murphy were in a brief relationship that flew under the radar in the mid-2000s. Though they seemed happy for a few months, things took a turn for the worse once Mel B revealed she was pregnant and Murphy didn't believe the baby was his. "I don't know whose child that is until it comes out and has a blood test," he told a reporter, per TMZ. A few days after Mel brought a paternity suit against him in 2007, Murphy acknowledged that the child, named Angel, was indeed his. In 2019, Mel cleared the air and said that she and Murphy had worked things out and successfully co-parented Angel. "He apologizes to this day about that," she said on "Piers Morgan's Life Stories." "He wishes he never said it because that baby was planned; we planned that baby together, and we were madly in love, and it just went wrong, dramatically went wrong."
She reiterated in 2025 that father and son were close. "Angel is coming over [to Murphy's house]. They spend time together. They go on holiday together," she told Us Weekly. "He has [10] kids and he's a proper father." Mel lavished praise on her son in an Instagram post celebrating his 18th birthday in 2025, writing, "You are so special and so bright and so talented! I couldnt be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but youll forever be my babyyyy I hop you keep chasing yor dreams and be kind to everyone around you [sic]."