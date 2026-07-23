Today Staff Reportedly Struggling After Savanah Guthrie Tragedy Causes 'Dramatic Shift'

Savannah Guthrie's horrific family ordeal has understandably taken a toll on her, and naturally, that's impacted the broadcast journalist's colleagues at "Today" too. It's yet another heartbreaking detail of a very disturbing story, and according to insiders, no one really knows what their next move should be. The Guthrie family has faced unspeakable tragedy in 2026, with Savannah's elderly mom Nancy Guthrie being abducted in early February. In the immediate aftermath, the "Today" show co-host took some time off work, though even in her absence, there was a real heaviness onscreen. Sadly, even after Savannah's return to TV, that feeling remained, largely because Nancy had still not yet been found.

Unfortunately, that's also translated to lower ratings, with "Today's" main competitor "Good Morning America" gaining popularity. Speaking to Rob Shuter's Naughty but Nice Substack, an insider at NBC admitted that they could understand why. "Everybody knows the Savannah situation has changed the show [...] Nobody blames Savannah, but the atmosphere is much heavier now," they acknowledged, adding that it wasn't surprising many viewers were shifting their attention to ABC instead.

"Morning television is supposed to make people feel better before they start their day — not leave them emotionally exhausted," the insider said. However, other sources who spoke with Shuter pointed out that there was no easy way through this tough situation. As one opined, "Nobody has a clean solution." Another shared similar sentiments, saying, "They're trapped. You can't ask Savannah to act like nothing is happening, but you also can't ignore that viewers have noticed a dramatic shift in the show's tone."