Once-Popular '60s Stars Who Were Involved In Lawsuits

As with their real and/or rumored romantic relationships and off-screen behavior, celebrities' public feuds and legal dealings have been a consistent source of headline fodder for fans and newshounds alike. In the 2020s, that phenomenon is exemplified by the he-said-she-said court battle between actor Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni, stemming from their time working together on the latter's 2024 romantic drama, "It Ends with Us." Before that, there was the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, and Hulk Hogan's $140 million takedown of Gawker.

However, A-list stars resorting to litigation — or being on the receiving end of it — for any number of reasons is hardly a 21st-century invention. It's been going on for as long as celebrities and civil courts have been around. During the 1960s, as media was expanding, rock 'n roll was exploding, the hippie movement was influencing pop culture, and the Golden Age of Hollywood was waning, myriad high-profile entertainers found themselves embroiled in lawsuits ranging from the deeply personal to the financially cutthroat.

Here are several once-popular '60s stars who were involved in an array of lawsuits before, during, or after their heyday in the decade of free love and John F. Kennedy's Camelot.