Once-Popular Soap Stars Who Are Aging Like Fine Wine
Celebrities come and go each passing year, but some leave a lasting impression on fans for their beauty. Some of our favorite famous faces have been named among the "Hottest People," and soap opera actors are no exception. Case in point: In 2021, "Days of Our Lives" alum Jensen Ackles was crowned the sexiest TV star for the second consecutive year in the People Readers' Choice poll. Ackles was up against other soap opera heartthrobs, including "The Young and the Restless" alum Shemar Moore and former "Guiding Light" actor Paul Wesley.
The pressure to meet beauty expectations can be intense, as some celebs have even been called out for flip-flopping on Hollywood beauty standards. On the flipside, a select few have managed to rise to the challenge. We've had celeb husbands over 50 who are aging like fine wine, but what about standout soap opera stars who also continue to age gracefully? The big question is: What does it take to look so good past the middle-age mark? Although most of these actors rarely discuss their attractiveness, they share several common habits, including working out, maintaining a good skincare routine, and having a passion for sports. Sometimes, at least according to "All My Children" alum Susan Lucci, everything comes down to good genes.
Antonio Sabato Jr. spends four hours working out each day
Italian-born actor Antonio Sabato Jr. first found fame on ABC's long-running soap opera "General Hospital." Sabato Jr. portrayed special agent John "Jagger" Cates from 1992 to 1995, a role that he later reprised in 2008. When asked how his character had transformed over the years, Sabato Jr. told TV Fanatic that Cates had grown older and even had a son. In real life, Sabato Jr. had also undergone his own evolution, which included a 1996 gig as a Calvin Klein underwear model.
That same year, when the picture on the left was taken at the VH1 Fashion Awards, the "God's Not Dead: We are the People" actor looked stunning with a short, spiky haircut, defined cheekbones, and a million-dollar smile. Of course, Sabato Jr. was aware that his appearance was part of his appeal. "I like to take care of myself. I like to be in shape," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time.
At the time of writing, Sabato Jr. is in his 50s and has since left the soap opera scene. He also seems to look better with each passing year. His silvered look gives him a touch of timeless elegance, while his athletic frame adds to his allure. An avid boxer, Sabato Jr. shared his routine with the "Habits & Hustle" podcast in September 2025: "I train twice a day ... two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, seven days a week."
Finola Hughes walks and swims as a way to stay fit
Finola Hughes has been a permanent fixture on television screens for decades, thanks to her portrayal of the superspy Anna Devane on "General Hospital." Hughes' character was once an all-around '80s action star, and in 1983, when the picture on the left was taken, she looked mesmerizing with minimal makeup, clear skin, and a mane of thick hair. Hughes' on-screen presence featured plenty of physical activity; therefore, it is hardly surprising that the London-born actor has grown accustomed to an active lifestyle.
"I love walking and swimming, and I also take online ballet classes." Hughes disclosed in a 2013 interview with Boston Magazine, adding that she had been practicing ballet since she was a toddler. Hughes also shared that she enjoyed spin classes and participated in activities such as rock climbing and paddleboarding. The "Beware the Batman" actor has also incorporated mindful movement into her routine. "I try to practice [yoga] at least three times per week," she told the outlet. "I sometimes take my yoga mat into my dressing room if I haven't managed to go."
Needless to say, Hughes' beauty is as radiant as ever. In October 2025, the actor shared a picture of herself flaunting a new hairstyle, which she captioned (via Instagram), "Cool new shag! Courtesy @jayne_edosalon xxx." Hughes' no-makeup look highlighted her naturally glowing skin under the perfect lighting. Her parted hair beautifully featured a few gray strands, which added character to the wavy look (pictured right).
Vincent Irizarry's silver hair has only added to his charm.
Vincent Irizarry is a veteran of the soap opera world, having appeared in shows such as "Guiding Light," "All My Children," and "The Bold and the Beautiful," where he portrayed Dr. Jordan Armstrong. Irizarry has numerous awards and nominations to show for his decades-long career, including a Soap Opera Digest Award for outstanding villain and a Daytime Emmy Award. The actor's good looks have always stood out. At the time the picture on the left was taken, a much younger Irizarry had a head full of dark hair, beautifully groomed eyebrows, and defined smile lines. Now in his 60s as of July 2026, Irizarry has since stepped away from soap operas.
In May 2026, the actor posted a series of pictures of himself at an industry event, which he captioned in part (via Instagram), "Fun FYC Event hosted by @televisionacad for the series #bestmedicine @foxtv celebrating the show and wonderful cast." The "Firefighter" actor's youthful features had given way to lines etched by time, while Irizarry still wore the same infectious smile he had back in the late '90s when he was a cast member of "All My Children." Over the years, his once-voluminous short hair has thinned, but in its place, numerous silver strands have given him a more mature and refined look.
Susan Lucci prioritizes good skincare as part of her daily routine
Susan Lucci's acting career began back in 1969, when she was cast as a wedding guest in the Larry Peerce-directed movie, "Goodbye, Columbus." Lucci eventually landed a job on the daytime drama "All My Children," capturing audiences with her portrayal of one of television's most iconic and notorious characters, Erica Kane. Lucci has a place in history for having one of the longest Emmy nomination streaks before finally winning; she was nominated for 19 years before bagging the coveted best actress award in 1999.
Lucci, who is months shy of turning 80 at the time of writing and has since left the show, continues to age gracefully. Her style hasn't changed so much; she still wears wavy hair as she often did in the '90s (pictured left), and her love for bold and brightly colored lipstick shades hasn't wavered. Despite changes in eyebrow trends in 2026, Lucci chooses to wear her eyebrows moderately thin and filled in with a gentle arch.
Lucci's skin has delicate lines and a healthy glow, which she says is inherited. "I was very lucky both of my parents had really nice skin. My mother still does, she looks fantastic," the actor disclosed in a 2017 interview with People. The television star doesn't forget to double down on good skincare. "Take care of [your skin] every day," she advised. "If your skin looks okay today and you take care of it, there's a good chance it's going to look good tomorrow."
Katherine Kelly Lang is committed to a life of 'discipline'
Katherine Kelly Lang is an established figure in daytime television, having started her career by playing Gretchen on "The Young and the Restless" before finding fame as Brooke Logan on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Throughout her career, Lang has received numerous award nominations for her portrayal of Logan. She credits her longstanding success in the industry to her love for her work, as she told Longevity, and we can't help but notice that her beauty has also been refined with time.
At the 2026 Monte-Carlo Television Festival (pictured right), Lang looked gorgeous with a parted hairstyle and an off-the-shoulder outfit. Compared with a photo of the actor taken in 1989 (pictured left), her youthful appearance — featuring radiant skin, full makeup and a blonde updo hairstyle — has given way to a more mature beauty. Lang still sports her signature blonde look, has a few visible lines, and her expressive smile remains so beautifully pronounced.
Lang owes her looks to deliberate wellness routine. "It's just more like discipline," she told "The Bold and the Beautiful" in May 2025. "I live my life very healthy ... working out all the time, making sure I get the right amount of sleep, eating organic proteins and vegetables and fruits, and just trying to stay away from the sugar and the bread." Lang added that she had incorporated anti-aging treatments, such as vitamin drips, red light therapy, and cryotherapy, into her self-care routine.
Alison Sweeney has a knack for good old-fashioned cardio
Alison Sweeney's acting career began in the 1980s when she appeared in episodes of shows such as "St. Elsewhere." Alison went on to become one of daytime TV's biggest names after landing the role of Samantha "Sami" Brady on NBC's "Days of Our Lives." The actor has received multiple awards, including the America's Favorite Villain award, which she won at the 2002 Daytime Emmy Awards. Alison has since become one of Hallmark's most recognizable stars, and no, she is not related to actor Sydney Sweeney.
Although the years have passed, Alison remains as beautiful as ever. In February 2026, the "This Time Each Year" actor posted a cute photo of herself and her husband, Dave Sanov, on Instagram that she captioned, "My valentine for almost three decades. Happy Valentine's Day." Alison looked stunning with a center-parted hairstyle, striking lashes, clear skin, and pink-toned lipstick. The actor appeared as radiant as she did back when she attended the NBC All-Star party in 2004 (pictured left); a younger Alison had a fringed hairstyle, glittering lipstick, and an enchanting icy-blue gaze.
Alison, too, continues to lead an active lifestyle and once shared that she had lost 30 pounds. "For me it's really important to keep up my cardio," the actor disclosed in a 2013 interview with People. "I work out on my own a lot: I run, ride my bike (both outside) and I take spin class. I try to get a good cardio workout in at least four times a week." As for her No. 1 beauty tip, Alison told Allure in 2014 that her mother "always taught me to use sunscreen every day."
Greg Vaughan's silver fox look is undeniably striking
Greg Vaughan is a familiar face on daytime television, thanks to his roles on "General Hospital," "The Young and the Restless," and "Days of Our Lives." Vaughan's contribution to the genre has not gone unnoticed, as he has a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding actor in a supporting role under his belt. The actor prides himself on having a long-lasting career, as he shared in an interview with Voyage Dallas. It is no surprise that, at the time of writing, he graces the small screen as Dr. Kial Rollins on "Beyond the Gates."
Vaughan, who started out as a model, continues to age gracefully. Photos of the "Queen Sugar" actor from the '90s, such as the one on the left, show him with well-defined cheekbones, radiant skin, and rich dark hair. As he aged, Vaughan adopted a more refined look, his silver-streaked facial hair only enhancing his appeal. Of course, Vaughan's piercing blue eyes continue to be one of his most defining features. Naturally, his fans are still enamored with his looks, as an online user remarked that he was "still the most handsome man in the room" (via Instagram).
Vanessa Marcil could still pass for the 'it girl'
Vanessa Marcil made her television debut in the early '90s as Brenda Barrett on ABC's "General Hospital." Marcil made an unforgettable impression from the very beginning, as casting director Mark Teschner told Soap Opera Digest in 2017. Marcil eventually became a star, earning several nominations and winning numerous awards before her official 2013 exit. Nowadays, the "General Hospital" star occasionally makes headlines, including for the time she clapped back at Candace Cameron Bure's anti-LGBTQ comments.
Marcil remains an on-screen darling whose "it girl" status is still remembered by "General Hospital" fans. Barrett's love triangle with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) kept viewers glued to their screens, as did her effortless on-screen look featuring long, wavy parted hair, well-groomed eyebrows, and a killer smile. Off-screen, Marcil was just as stunning. At the 1999 premiere of "Fight Club" (pictured left), she wore subtle makeup that accentuated her clear skin, curled-up hair, and a charming smile.
Marcil's radiant beauty has stood the test of time. In April 2024, she posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram (pictured right), showcasing her flawless complexion. Marcil is yet another actor who has shared her fitness journey online. She started working out in 2020, quit her workout program, and then got back on track in 2021. "I lift for about 30 to 40 minutes and then STRETCH a lot," Marcil partly wrote in an Instagram post.
Ingo Rademacher is an all-around sports enthusiast off-screen
Ingo Rademacher is another seasoned soap actor, having begun his career on the Australian soap "Paradise Beach" in the early '90s. Rademacher made a name for himself playing Jasper "Jax" Jacks on ABC's "General Hospital," a role he first took on in his mid-20s. Naturally, Rademacher's character matured, and so did the actor. "[Back then] I was single and it was all about work, putting my head down and working as hard as I could," Rademacher, who eventually left "General Hospital" in 2021, told Soap Opera Digest at the 20-year mark. He added that he ultimately opted to "work as little as possible."
It's not just Rademacher's priorities that changed. He is as good-looking as he was back in the day — if not even more so. A much younger Rademacher often had yellow-blonde streaks in his hair during the '90s (pictured left), no beard, and frequently met the camera with a piercing gaze that highlighted his sapphire-blue eyes. Years later, Rademacher's eyes have maintained their spark, he has grown a beard, while traces of silver strands and etched lines gracefully reflect the passage of time (pictured right).
It goes without saying that Rademacher's physique is also still impressive. A lover of ice-cold plunges, the "According to Jim" actor is also a passionate sportsman who participates in activities such as swimming, kayaking, running, and surfing. "I love competing, it's great," Rademacher told Soap Opera Digest. "You work out all day and you come home and you lay in bed at night and you've got this big smile on your face because you're 'that' tired."
Kristian Alfonso keeps herself fit with miles on the treadmill
Kristian Alfonso's acting career began in 1981, when she appeared in the Lou Antonio-directed television movie "The Star Maker." Two years later, Alfonso was cast as police officer Hope Williams Brady in the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives." Alfonso's character kept fans on the edges of their seats with a captivating love story involving Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) — they were married multiple times! Alfonso's overall look in the '80s was just as intriguing.
A lover of all things pink, Alfonso was occasionally seen with voluminous, long wavy hair and full makeup, complete with pink-toned lipstick (pictured left). The "Day of Redemption" actor would at times seal her look with an infectious smile. At the time of writing, the former figure skater has officially exited the show and is in her early 60s. If a photo she posted on July 7, 2026, is anything to go by (pictured right), Alfonso has aged with remarkable grace, and her pink lipstick is here to stay.
Alfonso can't get enough of marine-based skincare, as she told Glamour, and she also spends a good chunk of her time on the treadmill. "I go to the gym ... everyday [sic] and do the treadmill. [A] minimum of four miles," Alfonso shared in a 2016 interview with Feeling the Vibe. Just two years earlier, Alfonso had spoken about her commitment to aging naturally without pursuing plastic surgery, telling The Daily Telegraph, "I just say to my hubby, you know what honey, I'm just going to age gracefully, I'm too afraid to do anything."
Kimberlin Brown maintains her 'soap opera shape' by cutting down on carbs
Kimberlin Brown is a legend of daytime TV, having begun her career as Danny on three episodes of the CBS series "Capitol." Brown became a series regular on "Santa Barbara" before catapulting to fame as one of television's most infamous villains, Sheila Carter. "I was brought on 'The Young and the Restless' to stir up trouble for some of the regulars for a couple months," Brown told Soaps in 2021. "Somehow, three months turned into 30 years!"
As expected, Brown's beauty blossomed during that time. Back in February 1993, the "5 Hour Friends" actor was pictured at the Soap Opera Digest Awards, sporting wavy dark hair, full makeup, and a radiant complexion (pictured left). Brown was just as stunning at the 1993 Daytime Emmy Awards, where she wore a sleeveless outfit that showcased her toned arms. In April 2026, Brown, then in her mid-60s, was seen in a video that reflected a more mature sense of beauty, as shown in the screenshot on the right where her skin shimmered softly beneath the glowing sunset.
Like most actors on this list, Brown has committed to a healthy lifestyle. The television star has had to reprise her role on "The Bold and the Beautiful" after taking breaks multiple times, and in 2022, she told Soap Opera Digest that she had to cut carbs during her 2021 return. "I love my bread! But, it was something I was willing to give up to get myself back into soap opera shape," Brown disclosed.