Once-Popular Soap Stars Who Are Aging Like Fine Wine

Celebrities come and go each passing year, but some leave a lasting impression on fans for their beauty. Some of our favorite famous faces have been named among the "Hottest People," and soap opera actors are no exception. Case in point: In 2021, "Days of Our Lives" alum Jensen Ackles was crowned the sexiest TV star for the second consecutive year in the People Readers' Choice poll. Ackles was up against other soap opera heartthrobs, including "The Young and the Restless" alum Shemar Moore and former "Guiding Light" actor Paul Wesley.

The pressure to meet beauty expectations can be intense, as some celebs have even been called out for flip-flopping on Hollywood beauty standards. On the flipside, a select few have managed to rise to the challenge. We've had celeb husbands over 50 who are aging like fine wine, but what about standout soap opera stars who also continue to age gracefully? The big question is: What does it take to look so good past the middle-age mark? Although most of these actors rarely discuss their attractiveness, they share several common habits, including working out, maintaining a good skincare routine, and having a passion for sports. Sometimes, at least according to "All My Children" alum Susan Lucci, everything comes down to good genes.