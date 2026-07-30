Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo's Seemingly Smooth Divorce Just Veered Down A Rocky Path
Sadly, it now seems that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's separation may not be as smooth sailing as everyone thought. In an unexpected twist, the former spouses appear to have severed ties on social media after finalizing their divorce earlier this month. A quick look at their Instagram accounts shows that the exes no longer follow each other on the image-sharing app as of this week. The move comes despite the country star and the podcast host insisting that they'd parted ways on the best of terms. "I love him to death," Bunnie Xo said on her podcast in June. "We talk all the time ... He's literally my best friend."
To recap, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May 2026 after nearly a decade of marriage. Citing "irreconcilable differences" as his reason for filing, he listed May 9, 2026 as the official date of their separation. The divorce was quickly finalized, with the pair agreeing to split their properties and other marital assets, while waiving alimony except for a one-time payment to be made by Jelly Roll to his ex-wife. Since their split, Bunnie Xo has been spotted canoodling with 24-year-old media personality Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll's Nashville bar, despite maintaining that she's single and isn't rushing to be in a relationship.
"J was like, he gets it," Bunnie Xo said on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "[It was] not an issue at all [for us]," adding that her ex-husband has also been dating. "What the issue is where you're trying to just move on from your life, and people are videoing you for clout." She and Jelly Roll have addressed rumors that a third party was involved in their split. "Nobody cheated on the other person," she emphasized (via People). "It's literally just we served our purpose for each other."
Inside Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's messy separation
In June, Jelly Roll seemingly wasted no time distancing himself from Bunnie Xo by removing his ex-wife's name from his Instagram bio as news of their divorce exploded. At the time, a source close to the pair told People that despite the way things seemed, their wasn't isn't the drama their haters think it is. "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like," the insider dished.
However, in July, Jelly Roll's daughter from a previous relationship, Bailee Ann, stirred the pot by giving an ominous update about her parents' shocking split. During a TikTok livestream, the 18-year-old musician addressed the rumors and defended her father and stepmother against the third party allegations. "Nobody cheated. Period," she said, according to People. Then, "Y'all have no f***ing idea what happened, and wait 'til y'all find out. The internet in totality is about to f***ing crumble the day that I open my mouth," she warned. She also stressed that she's fed up with people spreading lies about her family. (Aside from Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll is also a father to son Noah from another relationship.) "Nobody else lived in it. So don't f***ing even," says the young singer. "I'm for real so done."
Weeks later, Bunnie Xo addressed the mystery surrounding her and Jelly Roll's divorce following her stepdaughter's cryptic comments on TikTok. "Nothing to clear up," she said in response to a fan seeking her reaction (via TikTok). "She didn't say anything lol ppl just wanna run w a narrative." She then clarified that her relationship with Bailee Ann had not changed, saying, "Love my baby forever."