Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo's Seemingly Smooth Divorce Just Veered Down A Rocky Path

Sadly, it now seems that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's separation may not be as smooth sailing as everyone thought. In an unexpected twist, the former spouses appear to have severed ties on social media after finalizing their divorce earlier this month. A quick look at their Instagram accounts shows that the exes no longer follow each other on the image-sharing app as of this week. The move comes despite the country star and the podcast host insisting that they'd parted ways on the best of terms. "I love him to death," Bunnie Xo said on her podcast in June. "We talk all the time ... He's literally my best friend."

To recap, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May 2026 after nearly a decade of marriage. Citing "irreconcilable differences" as his reason for filing, he listed May 9, 2026 as the official date of their separation. The divorce was quickly finalized, with the pair agreeing to split their properties and other marital assets, while waiving alimony except for a one-time payment to be made by Jelly Roll to his ex-wife. Since their split, Bunnie Xo has been spotted canoodling with 24-year-old media personality Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll's Nashville bar, despite maintaining that she's single and isn't rushing to be in a relationship.

"J was like, he gets it," Bunnie Xo said on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "[It was] not an issue at all [for us]," adding that her ex-husband has also been dating. "What the issue is where you're trying to just move on from your life, and people are videoing you for clout." She and Jelly Roll have addressed rumors that a third party was involved in their split. "Nobody cheated on the other person," she emphasized (via People). "It's literally just we served our purpose for each other."