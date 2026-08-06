Once-Popular Supermodels Who Completely Vanished

This article contains references to sexual assault and suicide.

Britannica defines a supermodel as a model who is "financially successful and culturally significant." Janice Dickinson, who claims to have invented the word, told Queerty that supermodels do it all: When she was signed to Elite, the agency created a "supermodel division" for models who did "catalog, runway, editorial, advertising, and spokesperson." That ability to be skilled at every aspect of modeling combined with an otherworldly charm is what separates supermodels from the rest.

In 2026, the supermodel is effectively extinct. That's not to say there are no great models in the modern age, despite (or perhaps, because of) the fashion industry starting to resemble a city solely inhabited by nepo babies. It's just that so rarely are any of the current models "super." The era of supers like Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista may be gone, but it is far from forgotten.

Not every supermodel can stay as culturally relevant as the ones in George Michael's "Freedom! '90" music video have, nor do they all want to. For every Naomi, there's a supermodel who faded out of the public consciousness and (often happily) into obscurity. Others left their careers after tragedy struck or to pivot into a completely different field.