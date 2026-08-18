Justin Hartley's Divorce Devastated Fans, But Now Chrishell Stause Is Doing Better Than Ever
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause made one seriously stunning couple, and also seemed to be super in love, so when they split back in 2019, fans were understandably shocked. However, a few relationships (and a major career announcement) later, Stause is living her best life. Still, even years later, many of the "All My Children" alum's fans have continued to call out her ex-husband for the way he went about the split. As many will recall, strangely, Chrishell Stause found out Justin Hartley was divorcing her in a text message. And, if that wasn't brutal enough, she didn't even have a whole hour to process it.
"45 minutes later, the world knew," Stause recounted in a tearful conversation with co-star Mary Bonnet, on "Selling Sunset." Hartley went on to marry again in 2021, to someone his ex-wife knew no less, which prompted even more chatter online. Many Redditors have continued to discuss the seemingly dodgy timelines, with several accusing the "This Is Us" star of cheating (it should be noted that Hartley only made his relationship with now-wife Sofia Pernas public after announcing his divorce from Stause). Others have simply pointed out that the reality star was a total catch. "How do you fumble Chrishell [...] Just seems like such a good hearted person," one wondered.
Others joked that they had completely forgotten the marriage even happened. As for Stause, she had two high-profile but short-lived relationships in the time since, first with "Dancing with the Stars" alum Keo Motsepe, and even more famously with Stause's "Selling Sunset" co-star (and boss) Jason Oppenheim. Happily, she's found enduring love, frequently sharing how smitten she is with musician G Flip, whose relationship with Stause moved fast. They married in 2023.
Chrishell Stause has never looked happier
We could gush over just how stunning Chrishell Stause is (that hair transformation from blonde to dark was a brilliant decision for the already-gorgeous star), but it's pretty obvious her inner happiness is shining through. Part of that no doubt comes from the former soap star's relationship with G Flip, who even Jason Oppenheim adores. Stause has also spoken about the couple's plans to become parents, which has always been important to her (and also happens to have been one of the reasons her relationships with both Justin Hartley and Oppenheim didn't work out, so it's great she finally has a partner she's on the same page with).
Sadly, the "Selling Sunset" alum confessed to Bustle in 2025 that IVF had been tough on her, but she was open about trying it again, and that G Flip was willing to undergo egg retrieval as well. Marriage aside, another contributor to Stause's post-divorce glow might just have something to do with prioritizing her wellbeing and officially exiting "Selling Sunset." "It's no longer good for my mental health," she reasoned simply. Of course, a decision like that could be risky, and despite being worth millions today Chrishell Stause has long spoken out about how experiencing homelessness in her youth made her extremely cautious with money.
Sure enough, as she admitted, "Having come from nothing, it's really hard to turn something like this down." Even so, "I've gotten to a place where I don't need the show financially. I'm lucky to have other forms of employment." Stause's journey to where she is today has been a long one, with a very public and painful divorce, and very understandable money concerns, and we're thrilled to see her doing better than ever.