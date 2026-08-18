Justin Hartley's Divorce Devastated Fans, But Now Chrishell Stause Is Doing Better Than Ever

We could gush over just how stunning Chrishell Stause is (that hair transformation from blonde to dark was a brilliant decision for the already-gorgeous star), but it's pretty obvious her inner happiness is shining through. Part of that no doubt comes from the former soap star's relationship with G Flip, who even Jason Oppenheim adores. Stause has also spoken about the couple's plans to become parents, which has always been important to her (and also happens to have been one of the reasons her relationships with both Justin Hartley and Oppenheim didn't work out, so it's great she finally has a partner she's on the same page with).

Sadly, the "Selling Sunset" alum confessed to Bustle in 2025 that IVF had been tough on her, but she was open about trying it again, and that G Flip was willing to undergo egg retrieval as well. Marriage aside, another contributor to Stause's post-divorce glow might just have something to do with prioritizing her wellbeing and officially exiting "Selling Sunset." "It's no longer good for my mental health," she reasoned simply. Of course, a decision like that could be risky, and despite being worth millions today Chrishell Stause has long spoken out about how experiencing homelessness in her youth made her extremely cautious with money.

Sure enough, as she admitted, "Having come from nothing, it's really hard to turn something like this down." Even so, "I've gotten to a place where I don't need the show financially. I'm lucky to have other forms of employment." Stause's journey to where she is today has been a long one, with a very public and painful divorce, and very understandable money concerns, and we're thrilled to see her doing better than ever.