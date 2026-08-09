Sadie Sink's Stunning Transformation: From Child Broadway Star To Mad Max And Jean Grey
She's traversed the Upside Down, treaded the boards of Broadway, and even swung her way into the Spiderverse. Actor Sadie Sink has become a household name thanks to her role in "Stranger Things," but what you don't know about the star shows the depth of her character both on and off screen. From starting her career on stage at a young age to keeping her Spider-Man role a secret from just about everyone, the star has blazed her own trail and created a career all her own. But even with all of that pressure on her, especially when she's starring in such high-profile projects, she's been able to circle back to herself time and time again. "I'm pretty good at keeping my cards close to my chest," she shared with Vanity Fair.
Her career started early on stage
Not many know what Sink was doing before "Stranger Things," but long before her days in the Upside Down, Sadie Sink was a Broadway baby dreaming of her name in lights. The Texas native spent her early years honing her craft alongside her brother Mitchell, and the pair starred together in community theatre productions before she made her Broadway debut at the age of 10 in the 2012 revival of "Annie." She stayed with the production through the end of its run in 2014. Despite coming from a sports-centered family, the actor credits her parents for encouraging her to pursue her dreams. "I feel really lucky that my parents had the same mentality for us [with theater], which was: Go wherever you're happiest," she shared with Backstage.
Whether it was a small-town show or treading the boards in the big leagues, Sink says that it was her time in theatre that gave her the discipline to become a better actor. The mentality she developed while simultaneously building her skill set made for a different but still rewarding childhood. "Coming from a theater background, especially as a kid, you feel like you have to be perfect," she explained to the publication. "You're in front of a live audience, and everything is so technical; so to do something where you have so much freedom has really helped me relax into it."
Her breakthrough broke through the Upside Down
When it comes to her breakout role as Maxine "Mad Max" Mayfield in "Stranger Things," Sadie Sink may have played the role of a rebel a bit too well. The lie she told to get her role on the Netflix juggernaut (that she was comfortable on wheels) ended up somehow working in her favor, as she seemed like a natural on her character's signature skateboard. "[It] was technically not a lie because I have rollerbladed before," she admitted to Coveteur. "In reality, I probably [hadn't] skated for a year." Despite the fib, she landed the part and stunned cast, creatives, and audiences worldwide. She went on to have a big arc beginning in Season 3 and her storyline was technically the driving force behind Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" being revived as a hit decades after it was first released.
Sink's ability to mesh well with her fellow young "Stranger" stars made her an instant sensation. Alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Company, she became a beloved part of the Netflix superhit. But even becoming a household name didn't spare her from experiencing the trials and tribulations of being a teenager. "Not everybody has their first kiss in front of 200 extras and their mom," she revealed to USA Today.
She pivoted to fashion when she wasn't filming
When she wasn't filming seasons of "Stranger Things," Sadie Sink found her footing on runways around the world. She's starred in campaigns for major designers including Kate Spade and Stella McCartney and has even strutted her stuff for fashion labels including Miu Miu and Undercover. With designers like Miu Miu, she's embraced a new fashion family that's made her feel welcome. "I feel really comfortable with everyone, and, of course, the clothes are incredible," she gushed to W Magazine. "I have so many of their bags and T-shirts. It's definitely changed my everyday style."
When it comes to that everyday style, Sink says that she doesn't define it by one type or another. She leans into a mixture of edgy and classic combos and likes to create her own pairings from the two — which allows her to fully be herself. She's been known to rock a floral dress with utility boots, and after pairing up with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, she's continued to push her own boundaries of fashion to create looks wholly her own. "What's so great about fashion is that you can express yourself through clothes," she told WhoWhatWear.
She sunk her teeth into more horror on Fear Street
"Stranger Things" wasn't the only Netflix property in which Sadie Sink has appeared. She continued down the horror path, this time in the slasher genre, with the "Fear Street" series for the streamer. As Ziggy Berman, the star played another outcast facing supernatural forces, and with that experience, Sink found herself again drawn to the dichotomy of the character's emotional journey. "What was important to me was to go and find moments that she was a little bit softer, and the moments that showed more of her vulnerabilities," she described of her process to MTV News.
But this experience required her to train more, both in watching classic horror films like "Friday the 13th" at her director's request, and hitting the gym to prepare for stunts, particularly those where she was running (talk about a classic slasher trope — who says horror stars don't have stamina?). It's that sort of training, along with the positive and open atmosphere on set, that the actor says made filming all the more fun. "Sometimes, it's actually pretty tense and scary when it needs to be, for the most part, [but] weirdly it feels a little bit more lighthearted than when you're doing something that's more dramatic," she admitted to the publication.
Her collab with Taylor Swift became All Too Well known
In 2021, Sadie Sink entered the Taylor Swift universe in a pretty iconic way. She starred alongside Dylan O'Brien in the 15-minute mini epic "All Too Well: The Short Film." While it's unknown if Sink and Swift are still close in real life, Swift herself said that the "Fear Street" starlet was key to creating the music video, and that if Sink hadn't agreed to star in it, she wouldn't have made it. "It was like two different worlds," Sink described on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "It was kind of a bizarre mashup, but everyone was very excited."
Around the same time, there were rumors that Sink was dating the brother of Swift's beau at the time, Joe Alwyn. But even with her love life in question, Sink's role as a fictional version of Swift opposite O'Brien's widely interpreted fictional Jake Gyllenhaal caused some controversy due to the 11-year age gap between the two performers. The intense subject matter of the piece, which depicts a brutal breakup, was also new for the young actor. "I had never been through a breakup that intense," she admitted to Variety. "It was all foreign territory for me. I had to rely on just my years of research as a Swiftie."
Her role in The Whale began a new chapter of her career
Sadie Sink entered another important era of her career in the Oscar-winning film "The Whale" opposite Brendan Fraser. While we know how she really feels about the actor (spoiler alert: she adores him), her character in the film couldn't be more different. She portrayed his estranged, vindictive daughter in the film, directed by "Black Swan" director Darren Aronofsky. Usually, Sink was able to tap into real-life emotions and experiences to portray her characters, but her real self was so different from this one that she had to tap into an alternative source of information: her actual pre-teen sister. "That wasn't an option for me," she admitted to Rooney Mara for Interview Magazine. "I was working with adults so I couldn't have outbursts of rage or angst."
Even though she couldn't feel more opposite than the character, she says she found the experience to be a relief in some ways. "It does feel like a bit of a release to step into someone else's shoes and be that aggressive because I would never be that in my own life," she shared with Mara and the publication. As a result of the film's critical and award-winning success, Sink's star continued to rise. She was even named to the Time 100 list and the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
She made her way back to Broadway and the West End
In 2025, Sadie Sink returned to her roots on both Broadway and across the pond in several high-profile plays. On Broadway, she starred in "John Proctor Is the Villain," which helped her earn her first Tony Award nomination. "To have this recognition from the community that raised me, it has mattered the most," she gushed to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's just so serendipitous, and it just means so much." She also admitted that her nerves threatened to get the best of her, especially since she hadn't appeared on stage since achieving fame. Worried about how audiences would perceive her, she tapped into advice from her director, Danya Taymor, to get out of her head. "She could see that there was this wall that went up as soon as I was in front of an audience," she told the publication. "And Danya told me '... if you're just a vessel for Shelby ... she is your protection, because you're not yourself up there, so you can't feel judged, or feel like there's any expectations on you, because they're not.'"
Later that year, Sink made her West End debut as the titular Juliet in "Romeo & Juliet" opposite "Hamnet" star Noah Jupe. While the play had a limited run through June 2026, Sink embraced her first go at a Shakespearean play from the very start. "I just had this gut feeling. 'I do this, and I do it right now,'" she shared with The Guardian.
She said goodbye to Stranger Things and hello to Marvel
On New Year's Eve 2025, Sadie Sink and the stars of "Stranger Things" said their final goodbyes to the town of Hawkins, Indiana, and the millions of viewers around the world who followed their adventures. The epic finale saw (spoiler) Sink's character Max awaken from her Vecna-induced coma and help her friends save their town for good. Though bittersweet, the star looks back on her time in the Upside Down fondly. "It was really difficult to say goodbye," she admitted on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "We grew up on it, grew up with each other. Our audience grew up watching us."
Her next role? Taking on a classic Marvel character: Jean Grey. Her role in the box office-breaking "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" was initially shrouded in secrecy, but the rumors turned out to be true, and Sink unveiled her mutant powers as Grey in the film. Ironically, she didn't find out she had officially booked the role until after she saw online rumors about her casting. "You're like, 'I don't know where they got this information,'" she shared with Collider. "But then they actually did call a couple of days later, which was just wild to go from reading something to it actually being a possibility."