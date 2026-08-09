Sadie Sink's Stunning Transformation: From Child Broadway Star To Mad Max And Jean Grey

Not many know what Sink was doing before "Stranger Things," but long before her days in the Upside Down, Sadie Sink was a Broadway baby dreaming of her name in lights. The Texas native spent her early years honing her craft alongside her brother Mitchell, and the pair starred together in community theatre productions before she made her Broadway debut at the age of 10 in the 2012 revival of "Annie." She stayed with the production through the end of its run in 2014. Despite coming from a sports-centered family, the actor credits her parents for encouraging her to pursue her dreams. "I feel really lucky that my parents had the same mentality for us [with theater], which was: Go wherever you're happiest," she shared with Backstage.

Whether it was a small-town show or treading the boards in the big leagues, Sink says that it was her time in theatre that gave her the discipline to become a better actor. The mentality she developed while simultaneously building her skill set made for a different but still rewarding childhood. "Coming from a theater background, especially as a kid, you feel like you have to be perfect," she explained to the publication. "You're in front of a live audience, and everything is so technical; so to do something where you have so much freedom has really helped me relax into it."