Homer Gere: The Stunning Evolution Of Richard Gere's Oldest Son

No, Homer Gere isn't named after the poet responsible for this year's ultimate blockbuster "The Odyssey" or the Duff Beer-drinking dad in "The Simpsons." His parents Richard Gere and Carey Lowell christened him after the former's own father.

Homer's first middle name, James, also comes from a grandparent on his maternal side. But he also has a second middle name with more spiritual connotations. Yes, "Jigme" is a Tibetan moniker which translates to "fearless" and stems from Richard's much-publicized interest in Buddhism.

In a 2004 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Primal Fear" star spoke of how his first child suits his Christian name. "You're imprinting everything on this child," he said (via InStyle) about his then four-year-old. "He's like a sponge. But I also don't think he's a 'tabula rasa.' There's an element of 'Homerness' about this child that came in with him." This came two years after a chat with The Guardian in which he shared his belief that the tot was already showing signs of greatness: "Loves music, very fast runner, very smart. Very funny. Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being."