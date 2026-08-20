Homer Gere: The Stunning Evolution Of Richard Gere's Oldest Son
Joining the likes of West Duchovny (daughter of David Duchovny), Moses Martin (son of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow), and Harlow Jane (daughter of Patricia Arquette), Homer Gere (son of Richard Gere) is part of the 2026 crop proving that having famous parents is still very much an advantage. The New York native, whose mother, Carey Lowell, is also in the industry as a former Bond girl and "Law and Order" regular, hadn't one acting credit to his name at the start of the year. But thanks to the power of his surname, he now has three.
But what did Homer — who's now in his mid-twenties — get up to before following in his parents' footsteps? How did he cope with his dad being one of modern cinema's hottest sex symbols? And how exactly did he break the internet with his first screen appearance? Here's a look at his stunning evolution.
Gere's full name has a fascinating inspiration
No, Homer Gere isn't named after the poet responsible for this year's ultimate blockbuster "The Odyssey" or the Duff Beer-drinking dad in "The Simpsons." His parents Richard Gere and Carey Lowell christened him after the former's own father.
Homer's first middle name, James, also comes from a grandparent on his maternal side. But he also has a second middle name with more spiritual connotations. Yes, "Jigme" is a Tibetan moniker which translates to "fearless" and stems from Richard's much-publicized interest in Buddhism.
In a 2004 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Primal Fear" star spoke of how his first child suits his Christian name. "You're imprinting everything on this child," he said (via InStyle) about his then four-year-old. "He's like a sponge. But I also don't think he's a 'tabula rasa.' There's an element of 'Homerness' about this child that came in with him." This came two years after a chat with The Guardian in which he shared his belief that the tot was already showing signs of greatness: "Loves music, very fast runner, very smart. Very funny. Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being."
He struggled to understand his dad's fame
Not much of Richard Gere's filmography has been family-friendly. Some of his most acclaimed roles include a male escort ("American Gigolo"), a corrupt cop ("Internal Affairs"), and a businessman who falls in love with his sex worker ("Pretty Woman"). Even "Hachi: A Dog's Tale" killed off its adorable pooch. So, it's perhaps little surprise that eldest son Homer Gere hasn't watched much of his work.
As a result, the latter struggled to grasp the level of fame that his pop achieved. "It is also very difficult for him to see me on the screen because even if I play an extreme character, I am still his father and it is difficult for him to get into the story," Richard explained to People.
However, the Golden Globe nominee, who revealed that his wife Alejandra Silva, with whom he has quite the noticeable age gap, is also oblivious to most of his résumé, believes that Homer may finally understand now that he's entering the industry himself: "He has suddenly become interested and seems to enjoy it. He's been writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common."
Gere had a novel way of dealing with separation anxiety
First-time fatherhood didn't immediately slow Richard Gere's Hollywood career down. He still averaged a film a year following the birth of his eldest son in 2000, taking on memorable roles in the likes of "The Mothman Prophecies," "Shall We Dance?," and "Unfaithful." So, it's perhaps no surprise that Homer Gere suffered from separation anxiety during his early childhood.
Luckily, he had a unique coping mechanism to help out: the soundtrack to one of the few of Richard's films that he was allowed to watch. "When I was a kid, "Chicago" was my favorite," Homer explained in an interview with People about the 2002 musical that landed his pop a best performance by an actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical award at the Golden Globes.
Homer went on to add that he'd specifically listen to the songs that his dad performed while heading to school on the bus, including "We Both Reached for the Gun," "Razzle Dazzle," and "All I Care About." While Homer was obviously proud of his father's singing abilities, he admits he was less enthusiastic about his career in general, arguing that he found the prospect of watching him on the big screen "cringey."
He initially planned to become a scientist
It may have seemed a no-brainer that the son of Hollywood legend Richard Gere (who was famously once banned from the Oscars) and one-time Bond girl Carey Lowell would forge a career in the entertainment business. But initially, Homer Gere was more interested in academia than acting.
Speaking to People at the red-carpet premiere of "The Shards" in 2026, Homer revealed that he was something of a bookworm back in high school. "I loved physics," he said. "I was a biology guy. Going into college, I thought I was going to be a scientist." However, he also briefly thought about pursuing his talents in the baseball world before suffering a shoulder injury, soon realizing he was more in tune with another field.
"[I] liked the people in the art classes a lot more than the people in the physics classes," Homer added before clarifying, "There's no shade to the physics people, but it just was more my tribe."
Gere's parents divorced before his teens
Homer's parents split before he entered his teens in 2013 when Richard Gere and Carey Lowell called it quits after 11 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple, who'd first got together in the mid-'90s before walking down the aisle in 2002, insisted they'd make it their mission to maintain an amicable relationship and put their child's interests first.
And the pair, who made their last public appearance at a New York City fundraising event, seemed to have stuck to their word. In a chat with The Hindustan Times two years later, Richard revealed that he was still doing everything he could to get quality time with his first-born. "My film decisions are mostly mine, but I'm very careful about not being away from my son."
Richard, who was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford and would later tie the knot with Alejandra Silva, went on to add, "So, if I have to be away for long, I talk to him about it, and if there is a problem, I don't take up the project. And I have done that. Your family is more important than anything."
He graduated from Brown University
Homer Gere might not yet have appeared in a James Bond film or won a Golden Globe. But he has achieved a feat that eluded both his mother Carey Lowell and father Richard Gere: he finished college.
Indeed, the former dropped out of her literature degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder after a year to concentrate on her modeling career. The latter, meanwhile, also cut short his time at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he was studying philosophy on a gymnastics scholarship after two years. But thanks to their brainbox son, they both got the chance to attend a cap and gown ceremony several decades later.
In 2024, Homer graduated from the prestigious Brown University with a psychology degree and visual art minor. Gere, who'd previously attended the private Hackley School in Tarrytown, also gained some valuable experience as a research assistant at the college's School of Public Health.
Gere made his screen debut in Euphoria
Homer Gere inadvertently entered the nepo baby discourse in 2026 when he made his acting debut not in a low-budget indie or in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, but with a sex scene in the world's most high-profile young adult drama "Euphoria."
The son of Richard Gere played Dylan Reid, an actor who gets intimate with Sydney Sweeney's fame-hungry Cassie Howard in a bedroom encounter, which the latter helps to go viral. Homer appeared in the controversial HBO phenomenon's belated third season (whose cast have some real-life dark secrets) for two episodes as the fictional movie star before moving on to pastures new.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, considering the bed-breaking nature of his attention-grabbing scene, Richard admitted to People that he hadn't watched the entirety of his son's first screen performance. But he did reveal that he'd liked the bits he had seen, joking, "So I can retire now. I'm passing the torch."
He was cast in Ryan Murphy's The Shards
Fresh from a two-episode supporting stint in "Euphoria," Homer Gere enjoyed a far more substantial role in one of the most anticipated summer dramas of 2026, "The Shards." Gere was cast as Robert Mallory in Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' provocative semi-autobiographical novel. But his famous dad Richard Gere wasn't the first person he told about the news.
"I called my mom," Homer explained to People, referring to one-time Bond girl Carey Lowell. "She was like, 'Oh, honey, I'm so proud of you.'" The twenty-something, whose character is an enigmatic student whose arrival in LA just happens to coincide with the crazed behavior of a serial killer, received strong reviews for his performance with British Vogue writing, "He's good in it, too: slick, sly, stylish, secretive, and utterly believable as a preppy high schooler in this cartoonish yet moreish version of '80s Los Angeles."
And Homer relished the opportunity to play someone so determined to shake up the status quo: "There's a quality about Robert that was really appealing to me. There's a sense of irony and almost satire, a little bit, with Robert. Like he's self-aware. That really drew it to me."
Gere's dad is super proud
Richard Gere continually expressed his pride for his eldest son long before the likes of Sam Levinson and Ryan Murphy came calling. And the Hollywood veteran didn't stop when it became clear that Homer Gere was going to follow in his acting footsteps.
"One, he's really good," Richard told People about his first-born's talents. "He really kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing. But he's also handling it really well. He's a good kid. He's a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay."
However, Richard, whose own career is still very much thriving at the age of 76 having just completed the second season of espionage drama "The Agency," was keen to point out that he'd be just as happy if Homer decided to explore an entirely different avenue: "I don't think he's got to make a life choice to commit to this if he's doing this now. He's good at it and he's having fun, but he can become a rock climber if he wants to do that."
He forged a friendship with the daughter of his dad's ex-wife
The news of Homer Gere's casting in "The Shards" was made even juicier by the fact that Kaia Gerber had also signed up to the FX drama as student body president Susan Reynolds. The latter, of course, is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, the supermodel who married and divorced his dad, Richard Gere, before he was born.
So, was there any awkwardness when the pair first met with the rest of their new colleagues? Well, not much, according to the interview Gerber gave to Extra. "He walked in and I think we both immediately, like, simultaneously go, 'Should we address it?' And then, like, really didn't talk about it since." And in a heartwarming turn of events, the pair now seem to be firm friends.
"We realized very quickly that we have so many other things in common that that kind of got pushed a little bit to the side," Gerber added before praising Homer for his empathy, sensitivity, and charisma as well as his handsome good looks. "It was eclipsed by all these other things we shared, and we now have spent so much time together that, yeah, we love Homer."
Gere made his film debut in Oliver Stone's passion project
Homer Gere's rise to stardom continued in 2026 when he was cast alongside the likes of Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, and Ellen Barkin in his first feature film, "White Lies." It's not known yet exactly what role he'll play, but we do know that it marks director Oliver Stone's return to moviemaking, with his last picture, "Snowden," hitting cinemas way back in 2016.
Interestingly, all three of the aforementioned co-stars have connections with his father. Richard Gere was reportedly in the running to play military pilot Virgil Cole in 1991's "Flight of the Intruder" before Dafoe assumed the role. And he was apparently the first choice to play Gordon Gekko, the unscrupulous financier in Stone's 1987 box-office smash "Wall Street," a part which landed Douglas an Academy Award for best actor. However, for reasons unknown, Gere decided not to take on one of the decade's most iconic characters. Barkin, meanwhile, stars alongside Richard in the 2009 crime flick "Brooklyn's Finest."
But it's Josh Hartnett who takes top billing in "White Lies" in what's been described in a Stone press statement (via Variety) as a "departure from his past work, offering an intimate and provocative drama that explores family, loss, pain and uncovers how love can change shape during our lifetimes."
He still gets advice from his dad
As the son of an actor with no fewer than 70 credits to his name, including bona fide classics "Chicago," "Pretty Woman," and "An Officer and a Gentleman," Homer Gere has wisely called upon his superstar dad for career guidance on several occasions now that he's entering the unpredictable world of show business himself.
While promoting the third season of "Euphoria" in which he played fictional movie star Dylan Reid, Homer revealed that he talks to pop Richard Gere on a daily basis. When asked about the best advice given by Entertainment Tonight, he replied, "It's not necessarily related to like the craft, but more like how do you carry yourself, how do you make this work in a positive way. Having that kind of sounding board constantly is amazing."
In an interview with People, Richard also framed acting as an extension of something people already do naturally in everyday life: "We all take on different personas. You get up in the morning, your dog knows you as one person. Your kids know you as another person. Your husband knows you as another person. Your colleagues know you as someone else. Everyone knows you differently."