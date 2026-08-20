Blake Lively Will Have To Swallow A Bitter Pill After Taylor & Selena's Reported 'Godmother Pact'

The chances of Taylor Swift's future children having Blake Lively as a godmother are slim to none — and not just because of their reported friendship breakup. According to insider sources, the "betty" hitmaker has earmarked Selena Gomez for that particular role and TBH, we're not surprised. Swift and Lively became friends in the mid-2010s, and were frequently photographed out and about together. Prior to Swift and Lively's rumored falling out, over the actor's legal drama with Justin Baldoni, it was well-known that Swift was a godmother to Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' two daughters (the celebrity couple also shares one son).

It's been widely speculated that Swift cut Lively off over increasingly bad PR, and sure enough, the "Gossip Girl" alum and her family didn't appear to be at the Grammy winner's wedding to Travis Kelce. With all that in mind, it isn't surprising that Lively is highly unlikely to be a godmother to any of the Swift-Kelce brood. However, sources speaking to the Daily Mail pointed out that she was probably never in the running to begin with. The former BFFs may go way back, but that's nothing on the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's years-long bond with Gomez, whom Swift has been BFFs with since the late aughts.

Somewhere along the way they, "Essentially made a pact that they will be godmother to each other's children." Notably, while Swift didn't have bridesmaids at her wedding (and it's not clear who did what at the ultra private event), she gave a speech at Gomez's nuptials. Eagle-eyed fans who follow the Disney alum on Instagram also noticed that she had a framed snap of herself and Swift together as teens on her mantelpiece in early 2026. Something tells us that'll look great next to pics of her future godchildren.