Blake Lively Will Have To Swallow A Bitter Pill After Taylor & Selena's Reported 'Godmother Pact'
The chances of Taylor Swift's future children having Blake Lively as a godmother are slim to none — and not just because of their reported friendship breakup. According to insider sources, the "betty" hitmaker has earmarked Selena Gomez for that particular role and TBH, we're not surprised. Swift and Lively became friends in the mid-2010s, and were frequently photographed out and about together. Prior to Swift and Lively's rumored falling out, over the actor's legal drama with Justin Baldoni, it was well-known that Swift was a godmother to Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' two daughters (the celebrity couple also shares one son).
It's been widely speculated that Swift cut Lively off over increasingly bad PR, and sure enough, the "Gossip Girl" alum and her family didn't appear to be at the Grammy winner's wedding to Travis Kelce. With all that in mind, it isn't surprising that Lively is highly unlikely to be a godmother to any of the Swift-Kelce brood. However, sources speaking to the Daily Mail pointed out that she was probably never in the running to begin with. The former BFFs may go way back, but that's nothing on the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's years-long bond with Gomez, whom Swift has been BFFs with since the late aughts.
Somewhere along the way they, "Essentially made a pact that they will be godmother to each other's children." Notably, while Swift didn't have bridesmaids at her wedding (and it's not clear who did what at the ultra private event), she gave a speech at Gomez's nuptials. Eagle-eyed fans who follow the Disney alum on Instagram also noticed that she had a framed snap of herself and Swift together as teens on her mantelpiece in early 2026. Something tells us that'll look great next to pics of her future godchildren.
Taylor Swift reportedly no longer sees Blake Lively's kids
Sadly, reports have emerged that Taylor Swift no longer sees Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids. In fact, one insider even dished to the Daily Mail that the singer had revoked her godmother role entirely. Granted, the source also pointed out, "There was never an agreement in writing about her being the girls' godmother. It was a verbal one between Taylor and Blake." As such, she has simply stopped spending time with them as her relationship with the "Shallows" star has broken down. Still, the source also noted that the "cardigan" hitmaker hadn't taken the decision lightly. Insiders also discussed the situation with gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, clarifying that Swift still adores Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children.
Still, "Relationships with children often depend on relationships with their parents. When the friendship ended, the connection naturally faded. It's sad, but that's the reality." They elaborated, "Her role as an active godmother naturally faded too. There wasn't a falling out with the children. She simply isn't part of their everyday lives anymore." While one source who spoke to the Daily Mail described Swift choosing Selena Gomez as a godmother to her future children as "a slap in the face to Blake Lively," something tells us the actor isn't vying for the position anyway. After all, it would be bizarre to hold that title when the pop star was no longer part of her own family's life. As for Gomez, all signs point to her years-long bond with Swift being unbreakable, so it's probably a safer bet for everyone involved. Still, hopefully the kids aren't missing her too much.