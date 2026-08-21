Fans Worry Over Hayden Panettiere's Fortune As Her Estate Could Face A 'Legal Maze'

In the wake of the sad passing of Hayden Panettiere, many have begun to wonder about the late actor's will and who might be included in it. Many fans have expressed hopes that her daughter, Kaya Klitschko, would be the sole beneficiary, but experts say there could be a ton of ins and outs.

We'll start by pointing out that there is some debate over what Panettiere's net worth was at the time of her passing. While Celebrity Net Worth has estimated the number to be around $6 million, Radar reported that it was closer to $15 million. Either way, there's a lot of money on the line, and with Panettiere being just 36 when she died, it's not clear if she had a will drafted. Granted, that wouldn't be the end of the world, particularly where Kaya is concerned. In fact, attorneys speaking to People pointed out that because Panettiere lived in California, her money would automatically go to the actor's daughter. "Under California law, if you're a California resident, they give you what I refer to as a free will. You don't have to pay for it. Everybody's got a will who lives in California, and your property goes to your heirs," Marc M. Stern told the outlet. "Her daughter would receive everything," another lawyer, Jonathan Forster, said.

Granted, Stern also acknowledged there being some drawbacks to the "free will." He noted, "The California estate can't go to a minor, and it's going to have to go to some sort of protective vehicle for the daughter until she reaches the age of 18." He also said, "The issue with a California guardianship of the estate is that it's a public proceeding ... and so people will know what the assets are and where they go."