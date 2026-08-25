Princess Charlotte's Impressive Height Transformation, In Photos
Britain's royal family has always caused a stir, but as Prince William and Kate prepare to lead a modern monarchy, they've been generating more buzz than ever. Indeed, a 2026 YouGov poll revealed that William is the most popular member of the royal family with a 71 percent approval rating, followed closely by his wife. The couple's three children – George, Charlotte, and Louis – have also received nothing but love from the public and the press.
While Prince George is the shy one, poised to one day take over the throne, younger brother Prince Louis has already shown he's the trickster who doesn't take himself too seriously. That leaves their sister, who, as the middle child, is growing up exhibiting a mix of both their personalities. While she's embraced her royal duties, she's also shown she knows how to have a laugh and a good time.
Now that Charlotte is poised to enter her teenage years, her time in the spotlight is growing, as are her duties. Not to mention she's always been growing in height and quite noticeably so, rivaling Prince George's impressive height transformation. Here's your look at Princess Charlotte's transformation, from a history-making royal baby to a sporty, steadfast young royal.
Princess Charlotte's birth made royal history
When Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their second child, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015, the arrival sparked a media frenzy. As hundreds of journalists waited outside the hospital for news, a former royal aide nearly ruined the reveal. As Jason Knauf later admitted to "60 Minutes Australia," per Cosmopolitan, he actually lost an official document which would have confirmed Charlotte's birth details before the family was ready.
No one found the valuable paper, however, and Kate and William were able to offer up details at their own pace. Charlotte eventually made her debut on the hospital steps, as is custom, and a source told Us Weekly that everything went smoothly with less than three hours of labor and no epidural for Kate. Just three days later, Charlotte was already performing her royal duties as she received a visit from her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
However, her birth didn't just make headlines because tabloids enjoy following the royal family's every move. Rather, baby Charlotte made history the moment she arrived thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013. The newly minted act changed long-standing succession rules, meaning that Charlotte was the first female royal ever who wouldn't lose her place in line if she had a younger brother. Indeed, when Prince Louis was born in 2018, he became fourth in line to the throne, taking his spot behind his older sister Charlotte.
The full story behind Charlotte's name, explained
She's known as Princess Charlotte to the public, Charlotte Wales at school, and "Lottie" at home, but the young royal's full name is actually a bit of a tongue-twister: Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. In addition to being a beautiful moniker, each name was carefully chosen to honor her heritage and is packed with sweet meaning and sentimental value.
While Diana is clearly a touching nod to the late Princess Diana, her first name also has an unexpected royal connection: it's the feminine version of her grandfather's King Charles name. What's more, Pippa Middleton's middle name is Charlotte. Then there's Charlotte's own middle name, which isn't just a tribute to Queen Elizabeth; it's also mom Kate Middleton's second name.
Following the reveal, some wondered why William and Kate hadn't named their daughter Diana, but royal expert Richard Kay noted it was the right decision. As he explained in a documentary, per Marie Claire, if they had, "Everything she did and said would have been compared with her." Besides, according to one of Diana's friends, the late princess would have been happy to see her name in any order. "Diana would be over the moon," they told Vanity Fair before praising, "It's William's way of honouring his mother's memory; a way of making sure Diana's legacy lives on."
Charlotte went on her first royal tour before she turned 2
A royal's work is never done, and it seems it's never too early to start. In September 2016, when Princess Charlotte was just 16 months old, she accompanied her parents and older brother, three-year-old Prince George, on her debut royal tour. Interestingly, she was already way older than George when he took his first royal trip to Australia and New Zealand at only nine months old.
The young family flew to British Columbia, Canada, for an official eight-day visit, and Charlotte got to show off just how fast she was growing. Despite the nearly 10-hour flight, Princess Kate revealed, per ABC News, that both of her kiddos were actually "super excited" about the flight, particularly about sleeping on the plane. The children later showed off the same excitement at their first royal engagement together when they visited the Government House in Victoria, British Columbia.
While there, they met and played with military kids, and it was the first time that the young princess was heard speaking. According to ABC News, she was particularly excited about all of the balloons and said "Pop!" while hugging them. The toddler was also heard saying "Dada" to William and was spotted showing off her walking skills for the first time.
She was off to a posh school as a toddler
Princess Charlotte's every move has been closely monitored since her birth, including her education. In January 2018, a two-year-old Charlotte made headlines as she attended her first day of preschool in central London. Proud mama Kate Middleton snapped a photo of the toddler looking stylish in a red peacoat, posing on the Kensington Palace steps before heading off to Willcocks Nursery School. In the two years that followed, the young princess reportedly began exhibiting a love of nature, as well as her "feisty and outgoing character," per Vanity Fair.
While the posh institution cost the family about $12,000 per year, that was nothing compared to the school she'd attend next. Once Charlotte turned four, she joined her older brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in London, which cost $23,000 per year.
Her first day of classes was in September 2019 and, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Charlotte was really enjoying the move. "She has been so excited," a family friend told Vanity Fair. "She feels very grown up and not nervous at all." The outlet reported that while meeting the school's headmistress, she offered a strong handshake and a smile.
She's been keeping her brothers in check since she was a preschooler
Princess Charlotte has become known for keeping her brothers in check and, as it turns out, that's nothing new. Speaking with a fellow mom during a royal engagement in March 2017, Princess Kate revealed (per People) that her little girl was a natural-born leader. "She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast," the attendee told the mag. "She is the one in charge."
Similarly, another source told People in January 2018 that she wasn't shy about speaking her mind. "She's very sweet and very confident," they revealed. "She's always chatting away." However, despite being vocal, the then-two-year-old Charlotte wasn't brash and never stepped out of line, as the source noted, "She has beautiful manners."
Those manners have certainly been on full display in the years since. Charlotte has repeatedly been spotted correcting her brothers at various royal events to make sure they followed protocol. "Charlotte knows the rules," 'Supernanny' Jo Frost told Hello! in 2026. "She knows how to keep everyone in good stead." It's a trait the parenting expert said her brothers likely loved to hate. Speaking of George in particular, she mused, "He's probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she's there being able to remind him of things, when he's taking it all in as well."
As a tween, Charlotte began discovering her own passions
After a few years at Thomas's Battersea in London with her older brother George, Princess Charlotte and her two siblings enrolled at Lambrook School in 2022 as it was closer to the family's new home in Windsor. Despite spending most of her days with George and Louis, however, Charlotte was busy discovering and chasing her own passions. In 2023, Princess Kate revealed that her daughter was playing both rugby and football at school.
She also really enjoyed gymnastics, as Kate once quipped, per People, "She spends most of her time upside down doing handstands and cartwheels." Her love of playing sports and being active didn't end there, though. Charlotte took private ballet lessons when she was just three years old, and her passion for dance followed her into her later years. As a tween, she was still dancing and, in 2023, Kate shared that Charlotte "loves ballet and tap," per People.
Charlotte's long list of hobbies also reportedly includes crafting, playing football (particularly as a goalie), and, as a 10-year-old, she was trying track running. British Olympic middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson made the revelation after Prince William honored her with an MBE in 2025. "The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles," she shared, per Hello!.
Like any 10-year-old, Charlotte fanned out over Taylor Swift
The list of celeb kids obsessed with Taylor Swift is a long one and, as the world discovered in June 2024, it includes Princess Charlotte. Prince William may still be cringing over his duet with Taylor Swift at a 2013 charity event, but he had no qualms about taking his kids to the first night of her London Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.
In fact, he was even caught dancing to "Shake It Off," but it seems there's an even bigger Swiftie in the royal household. "Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family," a source told ET. Backstage photos show William, Charlotte, and Prince George posing with Swift and Travis Kelce, and the young princess can be seen laughing and absolutely beaming.
Jason Kelce was also there and, as he later revealed on his "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, Charlotte totally stole the show. "Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte," Jason enthused. "She had fire to her; She was asking questions." Travis quickly conceded, gushing, "She was a superstar." Both brothers then praised the 10-year-old for being vocal and not hiding behind her dad, instead holding her own during the conversation like a confident young lady.
Charlotte is turning into her mother's mini-me
Princess Charlotte has been called her mother's "mini-me" since she was born. The comparisons have only grown over the years, as the pair has regularly coordinated outfits, often twinning at important royal events like the Trooping the Colour parade in 2025. With Charlotte growing up into a young adult, their very looks have also begun drawing comparison, as have their mannerisms.
Analyzing a video of the mother-daughter duo chatting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, Hello! pointed out how Charlotte looked exactly like her mom as she tried to keep the wind from blowing her long hair out of place. The pair's shared love of sports and nature has also been called out, with a palace insider telling People in 2025, "She's clearly sporty like her mother." They added that the then-10-year-old Charlotte was "a bit of a mini-me."
However, it's not just her mom she takes after. Charlotte's strong character and poise have also been compared to those of the late Queen Elizabeth. "You can definitely see traits of her great-grandmother," royal biographer Robert Hardman told the outlet, highlighting the young princess' "practical common sense" and the fact that, despite her young age, she's "solid and responsible."
Charlotte is slated to become an important part of the monarchy's future
Princess Charlotte just turned 11 in May 2026, but she's already considered an important part of the British monarchy's future. Despite her young age, Charlotte has repeatedly shown that she's a poised, polished young royal. "[She's] almost wise beyond her years," a palace source told People in 2025. "She's a natural and has taken to royal events like a duck to water."
According to the insider, this will be particularly helpful as Prince George prepares for his future as king, especially because he can be quite reserved and shy. "I think George will always be able to rely on her," childrenswear designer Amaia Arrieta, who knows the royal family, mused. "Much like Princess Anne to King Charles, she will be dependable and a great asset to him."
Charlotte's support has already been noted, like in 2025 when the family met with the public on Christmas morning. While George chatted with locals, Charlotte put her arm on his back, which The Telegraph pointed out was a silent way for her to let her brother know she was there for him. According to child psychologist Dr. Alison McClymont, this bond will prove invaluable as public scrutiny of the pair is likely to grow in the years to come. "Theirs is a unique existence," McClymont told The Daily Express. "Very few people can relate to that level of scrutiny or responsibility, so the fact that they get to do this together and to share the burden and joy of the role is key."