Princess Charlotte's Impressive Height Transformation, In Photos

Britain's royal family has always caused a stir, but as Prince William and Kate prepare to lead a modern monarchy, they've been generating more buzz than ever. Indeed, a 2026 YouGov poll revealed that William is the most popular member of the royal family with a 71 percent approval rating, followed closely by his wife. The couple's three children – George, Charlotte, and Louis – have also received nothing but love from the public and the press.

While Prince George is the shy one, poised to one day take over the throne, younger brother Prince Louis has already shown he's the trickster who doesn't take himself too seriously. That leaves their sister, who, as the middle child, is growing up exhibiting a mix of both their personalities. While she's embraced her royal duties, she's also shown she knows how to have a laugh and a good time.

Now that Charlotte is poised to enter her teenage years, her time in the spotlight is growing, as are her duties. Not to mention she's always been growing in height and quite noticeably so, rivaling Prince George's impressive height transformation. Here's your look at Princess Charlotte's transformation, from a history-making royal baby to a sporty, steadfast young royal.