Taco Bell & Seafood: Dolly Parton's Diet Was More Normal Than We Expected

The world lost an icon when it lost Dolly Parton in 2026. The country superstar's representatives confirmed to People that the singer passed away at the age of 80 following a "brief battle with cancer," leaving the whole world mourning her absence. But despite building a larger-than-life image over the course of her career, her tastes in food were remarkably down-to-earth.

In a world of stars peddling keto diets and intermittent fasting, Parton took a much more relatable approach. The Tennessee-born star was open about her very normal likes and dislikes when it came to food and diet — from a good date night at Taco Bell to the Southern dishes she liked to whip up for guests that were anything but low-calorie. We're revisiting some of the most surprising diet-related anecdotes that Parton shared with the world, from her surprising favorite vegetable to how long it took for her to try seafood for the first time.