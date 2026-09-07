All The Whispers About David Muir's Love Life Over The Years

David Muir is more than okay being in front of the cameras, but he has a completely different attitude when it comes to what he does behind them. Muir is protective of his personal life and even more so of his relationship history. When it comes to romance, the "ABC World News Tonight" anchor has nothing at all to say. Despite having been in the public eye for decades, the prominent journalist has never had a publicly known relationship. That's not to say the rumor mill has respected his wishes to keep his life under wraps.

Over the years, Muir has faced speculation about his love life, though he has stayed true to his ways and never addressed them. More recently, Muir has sparked romance talks with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, spawned largely from a few social media interactions throughout 2026. Well before Collins, he was linked to former Jezebel deputy editor Kate Dries after she hinted at a possible relationship. In a 2015 article, she addressed reports that Muir had been nicknamed "anchor monster" by colleagues. "I've just learned — in a public forum, no less — that my boyfriend, ABC News anchor David Muir, is a, quote unquote, monster," Dries wrote.

The tongue-in-cheek tone of the post suggested Dries was being satirical. She never addressed the relationship with Muir again. That same year, Muir was linked to fellow ABC journalist Gio Benitez after pictures of the two together made the rounds. However, Benitez became engaged to Tommy DiDario that September, helping dispel the rumors. In 2022, Muir was also linked to a mystery man known only as Sean, but — as you surely have guessed — the rumor went unaddressed. As far as we know, Muir is single and unbothered by any speculation.