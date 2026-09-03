From Little Farm Girl To Ageless Beauty At 77: The Stunning Transformation Of Stella Parton
"With that many brothers and sisters there was plenty of teasing and fighting," the late Dolly Parton told The Guardian in 2016, ten years before she died at the age of 80. "But we were all in it together." The country music legend remained close to her 11 siblings throughout her early years near Tennessee's Smoky Mountains and beyond, collaborating with many of them in the studio and on screen, too.
Sadly, Floyd, Randy, David, and Coy all died in relatively quick succession between 2018 and 2026. But the self-proclaimed Backwoods Barbie is still survived by seven other brothers and sisters, including arguably the most famous, Stella Parton. But what exactly do we know about her? How did she make it in the music business, too? And how did she get on with her superstar older sis? Here's a look at her remarkable transformation from little farm girl to 77-year-old ageless beauty.
Stella and her siblings raised themselves
The sixth child to arrive in her large family, Stella Parton grew up in the Tennessee city of Sevierville near the Smoky Mountains, regularly immortalized in her most famous sibling's work. With her father Robert working multiple jobs to help sustain the Partons' farm and mother Avie often struggling with her mental health, the future country singer often had to rely on, and be relied upon by, her brothers and sisters.
"When you come from a huge family like we did I think you are always emotionally dependent on one another," Stella told Express in a 2016 interview. "We basically raised ourselves. You need to know that your siblings have got your back and they always have."
Despite their collective best efforts, the Parton offspring still found it tough dealing with a mother who suffered from depression, as Stella explained in a chat with the Daily Mail. "It was like having a parent who checked out every so often. So there is no doubt that, emotionally speaking, we were neglected."
She made her TV debut with Dolly Parton aged seven
Growing up in a musical family, Stella Parton soon harbored the same ambitions as her elder sister Dolly Parton. And at the age of seven, she made her television debut alongside the future country superstar on a local Knoxville show. Within two years, she was also performing on radio.
While guesting on the 1980s chat show "Vicki!" Stella discussed (via Yahoo! Entertainment) how much she idolized Dolly while growing up: "I was kind of a pain in the butt to her ... Because I was so close in age to her, I always wanted to do everything that she was doing ... I love her a lot, she loves me a lot, and I think we're a lot alike."
In her interview with the Daily Mail, Stella spoke about how she and Dolly were always destined to pursue a career in the music industry: "Daddy was a good singer, my mother was a great one; he played the banjo, she played the guitar. We were storytellers and singers and songwriters who happened to grow up on a farm."
Stella formed a gospel group with several family members
During her teenage years, Stella Parton began singing and performing in a gospel group alongside siblings Cassie and Willadeene and their mother Avie. And in 1968, a year after Dolly Parton released her solo debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," they all headed into the studio to record theirs.
"The Parton Family Sings in the Garden" was released through Inspiration Records, an affiliate of Stella's uncle Louis Owens' Owepar Publishing company, and boasted a combination of gospel favorites, hymns, and original compositions written by Avie and her sister Dorothy Jo Owens. Unfortunately, it didn't follow Dolly's first record into the Billboard charts, but it did go on to become an in-demand collectors' item.
Stella also served as a backing vocalist with various sisters on many of her uncle Bill Owens' compositions, including "It Seems Like a Lifetime" and "Vagabond." And in 1970, she covered "Break My Mind" by George Hamilton IV on "The Porter Wagoner Show" alongside Cassie and Dolly.
She married before graduating high school
Dolly Parton famously had one of the most enduring, and one of the most private, marriages in Hollywood: she was wed to Carl Dean from 1966 until the day he died in 2025, and their final resting place showed they were soulmates until the very end. But her younger sister Stella Parton hasn't been as lucky in love.
The singer walked down the aisle with Marvin Carroll Rahuff in 1966 before she'd even graduated high school. But within two years, the pair had headed for the divorce courts. "We were simply too young," Stella acknowledged decades later in an interview with the Daily Mail.
Stella was still only in her early twenties when she said "I do" for a second time, on this occasion to James E. Malloy. But again, their relationship soon fizzled out. The country singer no doubt hoped that it would be third time's the charm when she got hitched to Steven Messer in 1988. However, within three years, she once again found herself a singleton. She's since exchanged vows with a fourth man whose identity she prefers to keep secret. "The last three relationships that resulted in marriage, the men turned out not to be the people they presented to me which meant the marriages were short-lived," she explained. "I've had pantyhose that have lasted longer. But I don't regard myself as a victim. I was the victor."
Stella became a mom
Although Stella Parton acknowledges that she was way too young to have gotten married to the first of four husbands, Marvin Carroll Rauhuff, she is grateful that their relationship spawned the most important constant in her life: their son Tim.
In her interview with the Daily Mail, the country singer revealed that becoming a young single mom — she was still only in her late teens when she signed the divorce papers — drove her to seek fame and fortune. "I needed to earn money for the two of us. I wanted to give my son the life I had not been able to have because my parents were so poverty-stricken." But she wasn't afraid to get down and dirty to make ends meet, either. She once cleaned sister Dolly Parton's home for $45 per week.
Tim might have been the center of Stella's world for a good half-century. But he now has a rival in the shape of her grandson Liam. "He loves his yaya — that's what he calls me," she gushed. "On his travels in Europe after college, Tim came across a lot of Greek women who were big on nurturing, big on cooking. They reminded him of me. And Greek children call their grandmothers Yaya. Hence my nickname."
She released her debut album in 1975
In 1975, Stella Parton reached the Top 10 of Billboard's country chart with "I Want to Hold You (In My Dreams Tonight)." It was an instant validation for her decision to do things exactly her own way, for the singer had also released the track and the album of the same name through her own record company, Soul Country and Blues.
"I started the label purely out of necessity because no one in Nashville would release my music because I was Dolly's kid sister," Stella later explained to Music Radar. "I decided, to hell with all you guys, if you won't put my music out on your record labels, I'll start my own label, so I did." Speaking about the press labeling her as a maverick, she added, "I must confess it stung a little bit because I had always been a shy and self-contained person, but then I decided to embrace the label, and just go about my business, and I have."
The record's success prompted major label Elektra to offer Stella a deal, with the star recording three albums for them including "Country Sweet" and "Love Ya" before going independent once again. "They were just kind of delving into the country music thing back then, so they did a better job than you could do yourself because you were under such a big umbrella," she explained to Classic Bands about signing with the big boys.
Stella launched an acting career
Just like her older sister Dolly, Stella Parton is also a double threat, having carved out an intermittent second career as an actor since 1979. Her first role was in an episode of "The Dukes of Hazzard" where she played a police officer impersonator, and a year later, she graduated to the big screen as a lounge singer in "Cloud Dancer."
Parton went on to land roles in films such as "The Color of Love: Jacey's Story," festive film "Merry and Gay," and faith-based flick "Nothing Is Impossible." She also appeared on the stage in the likes of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," and "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and portrays Corla Bass in "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" and its seasonal sequel.
In an interview with MovieWeb, Stella explained what drew her to being an all-round entertainer: "I can't remember when I wasn't trying to make people laugh or make people happy. That's our job as entertainers — to make people happy and bring hope and maybe have people forget their troubles for a minute. I mean, what a chosen profession to be in. I think of myself as a messenger of hope — through music and through humor. I'm somebody who helps people get away from their troubles for a few minutes, you know?"
She collaborated with Dolly on several occasions
Although she managed to carve out a successful singing career entirely on her own, Stella Parton hasn't been averse to calling upon her legendary sister for some extra star power. In 1979, for example, she scored another country Top 40 single with "Steady as the Rain," a track penned by Dolly Parton. And she's also worked on several of her siblings' projects, too.
In 1984, she contributed to the soundtrack of Dolly's film "Rhinestone" with the Kin Vassy duet "Goin' Back to Heaven." In the mid-2010s, she portrayed Corla Bass in NBC's TV movie "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" and its Christmas sequel. And she's also helped with several opening-season shows at the icon's theme park, Dollywood.
In 2016, Stella paid tribute to Dolly with "Mountain Songbird," an LP which featured 11 cover versions of her sister's classics alongside an original the pair penned together, "More Power to Ya." "I was pleased with the way the album came out," she told the Daily Mail. "And Dolly was thrilled at the end result. I was so touched by her reaction."
Stella has written multiple cookbooks
As well as penning a memoir, "Tell It Sister, Tell It: Memories, Music and Miracles" in 2011, Stella Parton has also published three cookbooks, "Really Cookin'," "State Fairs and Church Bazaars," and "Country Cookin'." And she's named several of her recipes after her family members, including Cassie's Chicken Casserole, Rachel's Rhubarb Pie, and Dolly's Dill Dumplings. "The name made me smile and it did Dolly too," she told Express about the latter. "It's a tomato dish which I've served to her many times. She loves it."
In 2018, Stella put her culinary skills to the test when she appeared alongside the likes of "Strictly Come Dancing" pro AJ Pritchard, radio DJ Clara Amfo, and actor Lisa Maxwell on BBC hit "Celebrity MasterChef." It seems fair to say, though, that she didn't always enjoy the experience.
"I've always regarded cooking as therapeutic so it was strange to have to cook against the clock," Stella said. "We were being judged but not necessarily appreciated which is the way I normally think of food. I found it quite stressful."
She is a keen philanthropist
As with her older sister Dolly, Stella Parton is a strong advocate for giving back. Over the years, she's served as a spokesperson for the Christian Appalachian Project and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, an ambassador of country music to the American Cancer Society, and a teacher at Berea College's New Opportunity School for Women.
Stella has also advocated against domestic violence after losing a close friend to an abusive husband and having experienced domestic violence herself. In 2019, she made headlines when she explicitly called out Dolly for her silence on the #MeToo movement. While guesting on the "Our Stories" podcast, the "Four Little Letters" singer revealed (via The Independent) she was "ashamed" that her sister hadn't spoken up about an issue she claims was also rife within the country music scene.
"She can run it all day long when it's about something else," Stella added. "We'll speak up against injustice." She then took to social media to provide further context, tweeting, "I kept quiet for a very long time. Partially because of my sister, I did not speak up, so I would not be a distraction to her career."
Stella admitted she's her family's loner
It's not just in the music industry where Stella Parton prefers to strike out on her own. Although she has always remained close to her large family, the country singer acknowledges that she'll always be something of an outsider.
"Everybody knows that I'm independent," Stella explained to People. "I'm a loner in my family. But if they need me, if they call me out to help with something, producing, consulting or whatever, I'm always there. And they respect and honor that from me."
Stella has said she doesn't consider herself unusually talented or intelligent, but believes her work ethic sets her apart. That's why she also believes that having this personal space and time to reflect has been conducive to her emotional well-being. "I've tried to be good to everyone," she added. "You don't please everyone, but if your intentions were pure in heart, then you can have peace. That doesn't mean that the world is peaceful. You can feel bad about what's going on in the world, but you should have peace within yourself."
She made a comeback album inspired by her brothers' deaths
After an eight-year break from the studio, Stella Parton staged her musical comeback in 2026 with a rendition of Ben E. King's classic "Stand By Me" and a forthcoming covers album titled "Nostalgia." And in an interview with People, the country singer explained that a string of family losses had been responsible for the lengthy hiatus.
Since 2018's "Survivor," Stella's niece Tever and three of her brothers — Floyd, Randy, and David — had all died, causing the Tennessee native to experience a bout of writer's block: "Growing up with so many siblings, we were very emotionally connected, and still are in a real emotional way. It's a soul connection. So this whole thing was kind of like emotional paralysis for me in a strange sort of way."
However, she also realized that the creative process could help her navigate her grief. "Music has always been therapy," added Stella, who just a few months later would also say goodbye to her older sister Dolly (whose final Instagram post is a gut punch to country music fans). "It's like a lifeblood. When you grow up in the songwriting family, that's kind of what you do."
Stella paid a glowing tribute to her late sister
Fans around the world were left in mourning in August 2026 when Dolly Parton, the beloved country music icon who always seemed completely invincible, died at the age of 80. And one of the most heart-rending tributes came from her younger sibling.
"If anyone gets to heaven I'm sure she made it right on time," Stella Parton wrote in a Facebook post. "I know she's showing out big time, in all her sparkles and shine." The "Neon Woman" singer went on to describe her older sis as "one of the most generous, thoughtful, and kind people I've ever known," share a tragic detail about their weekly love of hot coffee, and reveal that even when Dolly realized the end was near, her first thought was of others.
Dolly had reportedly put herself forward to test new medical treatments after discovering she had cancer in a bid to boost the survival chances of future sufferers. And Stella advised readers to adopt a similarly altruistic mindset: "If you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end." Here's a look at how Dolly's official cause of death painted a heartbreaking picture of her final months.