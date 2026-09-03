From Little Farm Girl To Ageless Beauty At 77: The Stunning Transformation Of Stella Parton

"With that many brothers and sisters there was plenty of teasing and fighting," the late Dolly Parton told The Guardian in 2016, ten years before she died at the age of 80. "But we were all in it together." The country music legend remained close to her 11 siblings throughout her early years near Tennessee's Smoky Mountains and beyond, collaborating with many of them in the studio and on screen, too.

Sadly, Floyd, Randy, David, and Coy all died in relatively quick succession between 2018 and 2026. But the self-proclaimed Backwoods Barbie is still survived by seven other brothers and sisters, including arguably the most famous, Stella Parton. But what exactly do we know about her? How did she make it in the music business, too? And how did she get on with her superstar older sis? Here's a look at her remarkable transformation from little farm girl to 77-year-old ageless beauty.